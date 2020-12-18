Hancock College opts in to spring sports season, hoping to play in early 2021

Hancock College is planning to play sports in early 2021.

Though the Bulldogs, and athletic director Kim Ensing, aren't quite sure if they'll have opponents to play or what a spring 2021 season will actually look like.

Ensing said Hancock College's board voted to opt in to a spring sports season that faces a mountain of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clearly, as the pandemic rages across the state, the situation is entirely fluid.

"Our board has supported us by opting in to the season," Ensing said, noting she doesn't know, for instance, what a football season would look like mainly because she doesn't know which of their opponents will opt in.

"We don't know how many football programs are in yet," Ensing added. "Many football schools are not going to compete in the current framework because there's a feeling that playing a spring football season provides a very short turnaround for playing fall football."

The deadline for California community colleges to opt in to the 2021 spring season was Friday. The California Community College Athletic Association is meeting Monday and may provide an update as early as Tuesday on how many schools are hoping to play in the spring.

"Some schools are opting out for various reasons, whether they don't have the appropriate safety protocols in place or haven't figured out how to perform COVID testing," Ensing said. "We have a solid plan in place, but we're aware that many schools on the current schedule are opting out."

Hancock College is scheduled to start 'Spring 1' season sports as early as February.