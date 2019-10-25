{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock College football team leads most of the Pacific League offensive categories. The Santa Monica College football team is last in a lot of them.

Nonetheless, the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) likely aren’t taking anything for granted going into their 2 p.m. Saturday game against the Corsairs (2-4, 0-1) at Hancock.

For starters, despite their record, the Corsairs allow just 214 yards per game. Trouble is, their offense has averaged just 161. Worse, the Corsairs have scored just nine touchdowns this year.

Santa Monica has had a terrible time when it comes to turnovers. The Corsairs have 17 already.

The Bulldogs will try to keep their Pacific League win streak going. The two-time defending league champs haven’t lost a Pacific League game since 2016.

To stretch that league win streak, the Bulldogs rushing game figures to have to crack a Corsairs defense that can be pretty stout.

The Hancock running game has been robust this year, even by the Bulldogs’ lofty standard. Pacific League rushing leader DJ Whitmill (106 yards a game) leads a Hancock rushing attack that averages 279 yards an outing.

Besides Whitmill, Eddie Battle, Desmond Newkirk, Terrance Raynor and Maurice Smith round out an effective set of Hancock backs. Outside linebacker Luca Cipriani figures to help lead a Corsairs defense that will try to solve the formidable Hancock ground game.

Santa Monica averages 65 yards a game rushing. Other than Trevontai Thompson (71 yards a game), the Corsairs have been going backward on the ground.

If the Corsairs stop the Bulldogs ground game, that’s not a guarantee they’ll beat the Bulldogs. Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia was 9 for 12 passing for 161 yards last week.

Hancock is coming off a 45-14 win at home against Pasadena. Santa Monica is coming off a 33-10 loss at Los Angeles Harbor.

The Bulldogs’ win over the Lancers wasn’t as lopsided as the score indicates.

Battle returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Curt McDonald knocked the ball out of the Lancers kicker’s hands as he was trying to stretch for the first down as the Lancers faked a field goal try.

Hancock’s EJ Barrera scooped the ball up and ran 95 yards for a score. Meanwhile, Hancock defensive back Kyron Smith intercepted a pass in his end zone as the Lancers were driving on the first possession of the second half.

The Hancock defense’s bottom line against a Pasadena offense that featured two good option quarterbacks kept improving as the game went along.

In the first half, Pasadena had 288 yards of offense and 14 points (tough for a defensive coordinator to like). In the second half, the Lancers had 120 yards and no points (any defensive coordinator would likely take that).

Hancock place kicker Edgar Zacarias, and kickoff man and punter Cade England were solid again last week.

Zacarias kicked a field goal, his third in the last two weeks. England had another good outing kicking off and punting.

After penalties bogged down the Hancock offense in a 23-7 home loss to unbeaten Citrus two weeks ago, the Bulldogs have not been hurt by penalties the past two weeks.

