Hancock College quarterback Mat Garcia looks over his offense during last weekend's game against Pasadena City College. Garcia and the Bulldogs are set to host Santa Monica on Saturday with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
Hancock College running back DJ Whitmill (center in blue) gets stopped by a host of Pasadena Lancers during last Saturday game against Pasadena City College. Whitmill leads Hancock with 106 rushing yards per game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock College defender Curt McDonald (11) races after Pasadena's Jabari Kindle (3) during Saturday afternoon's game at home.
Hancock College was up to the challenge. The Bulldogs' Eddie Battle scored on the game-opening kickoff and Hancock went on to a 45-14 win over Pasadena City College in the Pacific League opener for both schools. A Maurice Smith touchdown gave Hancock a 14-0 lead in the first 2:02 of the game. Although Pasadena City hung around early, the Bulldogs were able to blow the game open late in the first half.
To stretch that league win streak, the Bulldogs rushing game figures to have to crack a Corsairs defense that can be pretty stout.
The Hancock running game has been robust this year, even by the Bulldogs’ lofty standard. Pacific League rushing leader DJ Whitmill (106 yards a game) leads a Hancock rushing attack that averages 279 yards an outing.
Besides Whitmill, Eddie Battle, Desmond Newkirk, Terrance Raynor and Maurice Smith round out an effective set of Hancock backs. Outside linebacker Luca Cipriani figures to help lead a Corsairs defense that will try to solve the formidable Hancock ground game.
Santa Monica averages 65 yards a game rushing. Other than Trevontai Thompson (71 yards a game), the Corsairs have been going backward on the ground.
If the Corsairs stop the Bulldogs ground game, that’s not a guarantee they’ll beat the Bulldogs. Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia was 9 for 12 passing for 161 yards last week.
Hancock is coming off a 45-14 win at home against Pasadena. Santa Monica is coming off a 33-10 loss at Los Angeles Harbor.
The Bulldogs’ win over the Lancers wasn’t as lopsided as the score indicates.
Battle returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Curt McDonald knocked the ball out of the Lancers kicker’s hands as he was trying to stretch for the first down as the Lancers faked a field goal try.
Hancock’s EJ Barrera scooped the ball up and ran 95 yards for a score. Meanwhile, Hancock defensive back Kyron Smith intercepted a pass in his end zone as the Lancers were driving on the first possession of the second half.
The Hancock defense’s bottom line against a Pasadena offense that featured two good option quarterbacks kept improving as the game went along.
In the first half, Pasadena had 288 yards of offense and 14 points (tough for a defensive coordinator to like). In the second half, the Lancers had 120 yards and no points (any defensive coordinator would likely take that).
Hancock place kicker Edgar Zacarias, and kickoff man and punter Cade England were solid again last week.
Zacarias kicked a field goal, his third in the last two weeks. England had another good outing kicking off and punting.
After penalties bogged down the Hancock offense in a 23-7 home loss to unbeaten Citrus two weeks ago, the Bulldogs have not been hurt by penalties the past two weeks.
