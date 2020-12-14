Former Braves Julian Araujo and Toa Taua take to Zoom to inspire current LHS students

High school graduates who go on to star in college or professional sports have traditionally returned to their alma maters to speak to current students, often lending advice, inspiration and support.

Lompoc High graduates Toa Taua and Julian Araujo did that Monday, though they weren't able to physically return to their former high school.

Taua, a Lompoc High football great and 2018 graduate who now plays at Nevada, and Araujo, a former Brave who currently plays for the LA Galaxy and made his U.S. men's national team debut last week, took to Zoom to hold a virtual assembly for current Braves.

A couple hundred students joined the call from their homes and were able to ask questions which Araujo and Taua took about 45 minutes answering Monday. Nearly all area high school students have been distance learning since March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taua and Araujo both offered advice on how to manage all the difficulties that come with high school, like high expectations, failure and success.

"One of my biggest challenges in high school was distractions," Araujo said. "I'm someone that gets distracted very easily and I'm someone who likes to talk a lot. One thing that kept me focused was playing soccer and knowing what I wanted to do with my life and what I wanted to pursue. That helped me keep my head on straight."

Araujo also noted how important it was to associate with people who were also driven to succeed.

"I hung around people who were on the same path," Araujo said, noting he and Taua were close friends in high school. "That can keep you focused. I always wanted to be a class clown, but now that I look back I don't see any point to it."