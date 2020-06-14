Don Willis, who coaches football at SBCC, has also been named school's track and field coach

"Everybody makes mistakes. It's how you respond to the mistake that matters. That's what we tell our young men," said Willis.

"After you make the mistake, do you learn from it or do you repeat the mistake?"

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) recently released a three-tiered return plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out the rest of the CCCAA 2020 spring season last March.

For now, the CCCAA is going with its Conventional plan that calls for its member football teams, of which SBCC is one, to begin practice Aug. 31 and play their season openers Sept. 26.

The organization slated July 17 as the deadline to decide which plan to go with. It stated that if there is an upsurge in California COVID-19 cases by then, the plan that would call for football to be a spring sport in 2021 would go into effect.

"I think the (CCCAA) has handled this very well," said Willis. "They were deliberate (with announcements). Now that they have made a concrete announcement, it gives everyone something to go on.

"We are operating as though practice will start Aug. 31."