The Monterey Peninsula hits just kept coming in the first game of this non-league softball doubleheader Saturday.
The Lobos' runs also kept coming.
By the time the first three innings were done, the team that was ranked No. 1 in the state earlier this season had 14 runs and 13 hits off Hancock College right-hander Alexa Porter. The Lobos wound up with an 18-8 win at Hancock after racking up 22 hits.
The game was called after six innings because of the eight-run rule. Since the Lobos garnered that No. 1 ranking, the first top state softball ranking in school history, they have slipped to sixth. Still, they are 24-2, including 7-1 in the Coast Conference. The Bulldogs are 8-11, including 4-6 in the Western State Conference North Division.
"They hit the gaps well," Hancock coach Scia Maumausolo said of the Lobos after all of them in the lineup had at least one hit.
"They're a decent hitting team."
Porter is not exactly the only pitcher the Lobos have treated roughly this year. Monterey Peninsula beat Chabot 40-0 (yes, that is correct) on March 16. That one, mercifully, ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Lobos have scored in double figures eight times this year.
The Bulldogs actually led 8-6 after two innings. After her team spotted Monterey Peninsula three first-inning runs, Hancock lead-off batter Crystal Gonzales started the Bulldogs' five-run first with a solo home run to right.
Alexia Torculas put the Lobos back ahead, 6-5, with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second. The Bulldogs re-took the lead on a throwing error on Shaylyn Coy's squeeze bunt in the bottom of the second then Jayden Andrade's RBI ground out. put Hancock ahead 8-6.
The Lobos sent 11 batters to the plate in the third. Hannah Bell's two-run double highlighted an eight-run inning, the Lobos had seven third-inning hits and the Bulldogs helped them along by making both of their errors for the game in the third.
Monterey Peninsula left-hander Juliette Guerra setted in after that, and the Bulldogs could no longer keep ace with all that Monterey Peninsula offense. After giving up seven hits the first two innings, Guerra yielded two the rest of the way. The Lobos, meanwhile, scored in every inning except the fifth.
"I think our players tightened up some, with the (early) back-and-forth of it," said Maumausolo.
"I think it gave us some good experience, coming from behind and competing."
First baseman Maila Visesio, Montery Peninsula's clean-up hitter, did what a good clean-up hitter does. She went 4-for-5 with three doubles and drove in four runs.
Even her lone at-bat that resulted in an out was productive. Olivia Pino scored on Visesio's ground out to second base in the second inning.
Bell finished with three RBIs for the Lobos. Guerra, Torculas and Faith Alvarez all had two.
Porter, Andrade and Adiana Pacheco all had two RBIs for Hancock.
Pacheco, with two, was the only Bulldog with more than one hit. Seven Lobos had multiple hits.
Monterey Peninsula 2, Hancock 1
Hancock freshman Shaylyn Coy held the hard-hitting Lobos to two hits in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Bulldogs didn't score against Monterey Peninsula's Jesse Dupois until the seventh, when Crystal Gonzales dobled home the Hancock run.
Malia Visesio singled in two runs in the first, and that was enough for the Lobos (24-2) to complete the sweep of the Bulldogs (8-12).
Monterey Peninsula prevailed despite the Bulldogs out-hitting the Lobos 6-2. No one had multiple hits in this one.
Dupois and Coy both pitched complete games. Dupois struck out 10. Coy fanned six. Both defenses were error-free.
Youth wrestling
Folkstyle age group nationals
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Marvel Wrestling Academy wrestlers Matt Rodriguez (152 pounds) and Jeremy Oani (88) finished third and sixth respectively in this three-day tournament.
They were the only ones of the seven Marvel Wrestling Academy wrestlers who qualified for the nationals who placed.