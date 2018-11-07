Toa Taua remains where he has been since nearly the start of this football season — at the top of the Nevada-Reno rushing ladder.
The former Lompoc standout leads the Wolfpack with 582 rushing yards. The freshman leads Nevada Reno (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West) in all other rushing categories, including touchdowns (five) as well.
Taua has more than 330 yards more than Nevada-Reno's second-leading ball-carrier. He is far and away the leader in rushing attempts (104), and his 5.6 yards per carry average is more than a yard better than the Wolfpack's second-best rusher in that category.
Here is a summary of how some other former Central Coast football stars are doing at the collegiate level.
Elijah Cooks
Taua's Nevada-Reno teammate has five touchdown catches, second-most among Wolfpack receivers. He is one behind team leader Mannix McLane.
Cooks is second on the team in yards per catch, at 15.11. He is third in receiving yards at 272 and fourth in receptions with 18.
Cooks graduated from Atascadero High School.
Derrick Portis
Portis has been a solid third back all season for Ferris State (10-0), which is one win away from a perfect regular season before it heads into the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
The Bulldogs will finish their regular season at Liberty, Missouri-based William Jewell Saturday.
Portis, who starred for Lompoc High School, has 336 rushing yards for Ferris State. He averages 6.5 yards per carry. One of his two catches this year went for a touchdown.
Josh Oliver, Bailey Gaither
San Jose State (1-8) has struggled but Oliver and Gaither, a pair of Paso Robles High graduates, have been prime receivers for the Spartans.
Oliver tops the team in reception yardage, 580, and receptions, 49. Oliver and Gaither are part of a three-way tie for third in touchdown catches, with three.
Thomas Leggett
Leggett, who starred at defensive back for a season at Hancock College, has seen a lot of special teams action for Texas Tech (5-4, 3-3 Big 12).
Cal Poly trio
C.J. Cole (St. Joseph), Fenton Will (St. Joseph) and Bradley Mickey (Arroyo Grande) have all seen some action for the 3-6 Mustangs. Cole has played at running back, Will on special teams and Mickey at defensive back.
Poly’s Protheroe on Payton watch list
For the second straight year, Cal Poly fullback Joe Protheroe has landed on the Walter Payton Award watch list.
Presented by STATS, the annual award honors the offensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision. Protheroe is one of eight players added to the watch list Wednesday.
Protheroe made the preseason watch list in 2017, but was injured in the second game at San Jose State and did not return that season.
The senior from Clayton Valley Charter in Concord is making a much stronger run to the award this time around.
With his fourth career 200-yard game Saturday at Montana State — 215 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns — Protheroe moved past James Noble into third place on Cal Poly's all-time career rushing chart. With two games remaining for the senior fullback, Protheroe has accumulated 1,367 yards this season and 3,828 for his Mustang career.
He needs six yards to catch No. 2 Antonio Warren and 378 yards to surpass the school career rushing record of 4,205 yards held by Craig Young (1996-99). Protheroe also is within reach of the single-season rushing mark of 1,578 yards set by Noble in 2005, needing 210 yards.