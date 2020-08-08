You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Classic: Napoleon Kaufman and Hasay joined elite company in 2014
Central Coast Classic

Classic: Napoleon Kaufman and Hasay joined elite company in 2014

Napoleon Kaufman and Jordan Hasay joined some elite company last decade.

They both became members of the CIF Fall All-Century Team in 2014. Kaufman was selected for his 1990 football season at Lompoc High School. Hasay was tabbed for her 2008 cross country season at Mission Prep.

“I heard about it on Twitter,” Hasay said about her selection. “I’m very honored to be selected.”

Among those on the list is a tennis legend, the then Billy Jean Moffitt (Long Beach Poly, 1961).

Most of the names on the list are from football. Some include Tom Brady (San Mateo Serra High School, 1995), Frank Gifford (Bakersfield High School, 1948), eventual coach John Madden (1954, Daly City Jefferson. Madden went to Cal Poly and later had his first head coaching position at Hancock College) and Dan Fouts (1968, St. Ignatius).

Kaufman rushed 1.008 yards as a sophomore with Lompoc in 1988. As a junior, he accumulated 2,954 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns. As a senior in 1990, Kaufman rushed for 1,960 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Braves won a CIF Southern Section championship. 

Kaufman was named to multiple prep All-American teams after his senior season. He finished with 86 touchdowns and 5,151 rushing yards as a Brave.

Kaufman later went on to play professionally with the Oakland Raiders, where spent his entire pro career. Kaufman was selected in the first round out of Washington with the 18th overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft. He was named the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year with the Huskies and was twice named the team MVP.  

Kaufman rushed for 4,792 yards on 978 carries in the NFL. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 91 career games. He abruptly retired in 2000 at the age of 27. He still holds the Raiders' single-game rushing record with 227 yards in a game. 

Kaufman went on to become an ordained minister after his playing days and was the head football coach at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland until 2018. He led O'Dowd to a state title in 2016. He was serving as the Oakland Raiders' team chaplain until the team moved to Las Vegas in 2020. Randall Cunningham, a former Santa Barbara High star and NFL quarterback, took over the team's chaplain duties. 

In November of 2008, Hasay finished a run of four consecutive state divisional cross country championships.

In December, she won the Foot Locker national cross country championship, becoming the first runner to do so as a freshman and then as a senior.

Hasay also won four 3,200 meters state titles. She was a two-time indoor national collegiate track champion (mile and 3,000 meters) at the University of Oregon.

Several cross country runners are on the list. Some of them are Olympian Mary Decker (1973, Orange High School), Sarah Baxter (2013, Simi Valley) and the late Louis Zamperini (1934, Torrence).

“I just finished the book ‘Unbroken’, the story of Louis Zamperini, and it was very inspiring,” said Hasay.

The book, “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption,” chronicles Zamperini’s perseverance during his World War II trials.

Zamperini, who was once wrongly presumed dead - President Franklin Roosevelt sent a condolence letter to Zamperini’s mother - floated on a raft 47 days after his B-24 crashed into the Pacific Ocean in May of 1943, then was captured by the Japanese.

He was held prisoner until May of 1945. That tormented his post-war experiences until, he told author Laura Hillenbrand, 1949 when he forgave the men who held him prisoner.

Hasay made the United States team for the 2014 Worlds, the first time she qualified for that track and field event.

She subsequently switched to the Marathon and finished third at Boston twice. The first time she set an American women’s record for a first-time marathon runner.

After her third-place finish there in 2019, injuries plagued Hasay. She completed the race at the 2020 Olympic Trials but dropped off the pace after running with the lead pack the first half.

The COVID-19 pandemic eventually caused the 2020 Summer Games, set for Tokyo, to be scrubbed. The Games have been tentatively re-scheduled for 2021 in Tokyo.

Vote: McCoy faces Kimball for Player of Decade title
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News