Classic: Napoleon Kaufman and Hasay joined elite company in 2014

Central Coast Classic As we wait for local sports to return, we are taking a moment to look back at historic achievements in Central Coast sports history. Today, we visit the year 2014, when the California Interscholastic Federation celebrated its 100th anniversary. In doing so, the CIF selected an All-Century team, which featured two area standouts: Napoleon Kaufman and Jordan Hasay.

Napoleon Kaufman and Jordan Hasay joined some elite company last decade.

They both became members of the CIF Fall All-Century Team in 2014. Kaufman was selected for his 1990 football season at Lompoc High School. Hasay was tabbed for her 2008 cross country season at Mission Prep.

“I heard about it on Twitter,” Hasay said about her selection. “I’m very honored to be selected.”

Among those on the list is a tennis legend, the then Billy Jean Moffitt (Long Beach Poly, 1961).

Most of the names on the list are from football. Some include Tom Brady (San Mateo Serra High School, 1995), Frank Gifford (Bakersfield High School, 1948), eventual coach John Madden (1954, Daly City Jefferson. Madden went to Cal Poly and later had his first head coaching position at Hancock College) and Dan Fouts (1968, St. Ignatius).

Kaufman rushed 1.008 yards as a sophomore with Lompoc in 1988. As a junior, he accumulated 2,954 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns. As a senior in 1990, Kaufman rushed for 1,960 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Braves won a CIF Southern Section championship.