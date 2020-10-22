Caleb Thomas won't be stopped: Former Righetti standout overcomes back injury, makes first start for Tulane

Last year, Caleb Thomas found himself in an all-too-familiar position.
Thomas, soon after graduating from Righetti High, was hoping to play on Tulane's football team as a freshman.
Thomas, though, would not play football in 2019. Instead, he found himself rehabbing another injury. However, rather than allowing it to become an obstacle, Thomas used the experience gained from previous setbacks to guide him back to the field.
Thomas missed nearly all of his sophomore season at Righetti with a broken leg. He suffered a broken thumb early in his senior season and played with an oversized cast on his hand for the rest of the year.
Remember to vote on all three sites. The vote totals from all three will be combined and used to determine the winner in every matchup:
In July of 2019, Thomas suffered another serious injury. He slipped a disk in his lower back and spent his first few months in New Orleans trying to use physical therapy to recover. By November of last year, the medical staff at Tulane determined a more aggressive treatment was needed.
"We decided to get the surgery and fix it up," Thomas said during an interview from New Orleans on Thursday. "The surgery went well, recovery went well and during spring ball in March before they sent us home I was finally getting some reps. It felt good to be back out there."
Thomas, now at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, made his first appearance for the Green Wave in a September game against Southern Miss, playing on the offensive line. Last week, on Friday, Oct. 16, Thomas made his first collegiate start for Tulane at right guard.
"I've been through a lot of adversity so I knew that last year, when that injury came, I've been through stuff similar to this. I know how to react and how to recover," Thomas said. "It was a big moment this past (week)."
It wasn't just a big moment for Thomas, though. Many from Santa Maria and Orcutt, those who played with or against him, or coached or even watched Thomas play, enjoyed the moment.
Thomas said his high school coach, Tony Payne, made sure current Righetti players could see Thomas play on the big stage.
"I heard coach Payne put the game on for the team so they could watch it," Thomas said. "My phone was pretty much blowing up from family and friends and all of them showing support."
With short notice, COVID-19 restrictions and Thomas playing in Louisiana, his parents were not able to see his first start in person.
"My whole family was able to watch the game and I'm thankful for that," Thomas said. "I just hope they are able to come out for a game soon enough... It would mean a lot if they were able to make a game."
Tulane lost to SMU, undefeated and ranked No. 17 in the country at the time, 37-34. The Tulane offense looked solid, though, with 23 first downs and 387 yards of total offense.
In that game, all Green Wave players had jerseys with 'Wave of Change' embroidered on the back instead of the usual nameplate.
"It means a lot to me honestly. It shows we're one unit and we're one team to accomplish one goal," Thomas said. "It's not about the last name on the back, it's about the name on the front. It's about Tulane and what we stand for. With everything going on it definitely meant a lot to do something like that and try to make a change in society."
Students at Tulane are able to attend in-person classes. Thomas says he's settled on majoring in Kinesiology.
"The classroom was pretty difficult last year," he said. "I was still undecided, didn't know what I wanted to do. But this past year I've cleaned up my thoughts and decided I'm going to be a Kinesiology major, which is a new program to Tulane. I'm quite excited about that. I've been taking classes for that."
Thomas has also been quick to learn on the field. He was recruited to play either offensive or defensive line but has been tasked with learning all three interior offensive line positions: right guard, center and left guard. He played center vs. Southern Miss.
When moving from Orcutt to New Orleans, Thomas said there was some culture shock.
"The people, the food, the places, it's all pretty much different," Thomas said. "I'm glad I chose to come out here. I think I've adapted pretty well and I'm just blessed to be in this situation."
Thomas noted he does like the New Orleans food, such as a jambalaya and gumbo, though he does miss one thing from California.
"I mean, I do miss In-N-Out. We don't have that out here," he said.
Tulane is set to play at UCF on Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Player of the Decade: Infographic
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 8 Heather Madrigal
Beebe earned the No. 1 seed after she averaged 20.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game during her junior season. She led the Knights to two CIF Southern Section title and a state title. She missed her senior season with an ACL injury and then signed with Stanford.
Beebe scored 1,423 points in just three seasons and had a legitimate shot at a 2,000-point career.
Madrigal was in the same class as Beebe and they spent the first three years of their high school careers together at St. Joseph.
Madrigal then transferred to Arroyo Grande for her senior season and helped the Eagles win their first CIF-SS title in girls basketball in 2011-12. She finished her career with four total CIF titles (Southern Section and state) and a 48-0 mark in league games. She played at Cal Poly.
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 7 Syenna Ramirez
Herlihy, the No. 2 seed will face Ramirez. Herlihy is currently playing at Santa Clara. She earned the Times' All-Area MVP award as a junior and was also the 2016 San Luis Obispo County Player of the Year. She averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande.
At Santa Clara, Herlihy redshirted in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. Herlihy earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years.
Ramirez scored over 1,300 points in her career.
As a senior, she averaged over 17 points a game and culminated her prep career with a 427-point season. Ramirez starred at Hancock after her St. Joseph days.
No. 3 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 6 Erin Jenkins
Flowers won a state title at St. Joseph during that 2010-11 season. She would go on to score over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career while also providing the Knights with elite defense and rebounding. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, she averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
Flowers played at Akron after high school.
Jenkins was named All-Area MVP in back-to-back seasons at Cabrillo. During her senior season, she averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Jenkins scored 1,779 total points during her Cabrillo career, which spanned 111 games. She averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Jenkins plays at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap
Cooks played four years at Washington State after starring at Righetti. As a junior, Cooks averaged 17.2 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.
In her senior year, Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play.
She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors.
Dunlap played at CSU San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran after winning a state title at St. Joseph. During her senior season, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9.
You can vote online through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Vote on all three of our sites: santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
