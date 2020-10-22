Caleb Thomas won't be stopped: Former Righetti standout overcomes back injury, makes first start for Tulane

Last year, Caleb Thomas found himself in an all-too-familiar position.

Thomas, soon after graduating from Righetti High, was hoping to play on Tulane's football team as a freshman.

Thomas, though, would not play football in 2019. Instead, he found himself rehabbing another injury. However, rather than allowing it to become an obstacle, Thomas used the experience gained from previous setbacks to guide him back to the field.

Thomas missed nearly all of his sophomore season at Righetti with a broken leg. He suffered a broken thumb early in his senior season and played with an oversized cast on his hand for the rest of the year.

In July of 2019, Thomas suffered another serious injury. He slipped a disk in his lower back and spent his first few months in New Orleans trying to use physical therapy to recover. By November of last year, the medical staff at Tulane determined a more aggressive treatment was needed.

"We decided to get the surgery and fix it up," Thomas said during an interview from New Orleans on Thursday. "The surgery went well, recovery went well and during spring ball in March before they sent us home I was finally getting some reps. It felt good to be back out there."

Thomas, now at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, made his first appearance for the Green Wave in a September game against Southern Miss, playing on the offensive line. Last week, on Friday, Oct. 16, Thomas made his first collegiate start for Tulane at right guard.

"I've been through a lot of adversity so I knew that last year, when that injury came, I've been through stuff similar to this. I know how to react and how to recover," Thomas said. "It was a big moment this past (week)."