Hundreds of aspiring college football student-athletes descended upon Doerr Family Field this past weekend for one goal: Impress the Cal Poly coaches.
I decided to spend my weekend up there to check in on the talent. Overall, it was a stacked group during the two-day festivity.
Unfortunately, I can’t highlight everyone and I tried to make as many rounds as I could. But there were 16 players who caught my attention during the weekend camp. Here’s who caught my eye during both days:
Brayden Groshart, quarterback/defensive end/linebacker, Nipomo - Unfortunately there was no iron man type award given at the camp. But the versatile Groshart could’ve gone home with it. The Nipomo Titan showed his defensive skills on both camp days – working with the defensive lineman on Saturday, then the linebackers on Sunday – at Doerr Field, earning his most recognition as a linebacker.
Deville “Joker” Dickerson, cornerback, Lompoc – The transfer from the state of Washington entered his sixth summer camp and locked things up on Saturday. Dickerson had quarterbacks rarely testing his side and snatched one interception. He was also one of the younger competitors there as an incoming sophomore.
Ryan Morgan, wide receiver, Lompoc – The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder ran deep, crisp routes and was a one-on-one nightmare with his stature and strength on Sunday.
Seth Robasciotti, tight end/defensive end, Atascadero – Robasciotti took part in the Saturday edition and worked with both the tight end and defensive line group. He mostly impressed with his explosion off the ball during defensive line drills.
Matthew Merritt, defensive end, Clovis Buchanan – Merritt showed his strength and tenacity during one-on-one drills on Saturday, impressing Mustang defensive line coach James Jones by recognizing him as a top performer.
Anthony Madrigal, outside linebacker/defensive end, San Jose Valley Christian – Although he’s measured at 6-foot, 220-pounds, Madrigal showed impressive upper body strength in shoving offensive linemen into the ground on Saturday.
Grady Liddell, safety/outside linebacker, Camarillo – The Scorpion showed lots of smarts on the field and was rarely caught out of position on Saturday, now drawing comparisons to current Mustang safety Brad Mickey.
Joseph Luna, linebacker, Pittsburg – Luna brought his imposing 6-foot, 225-pound frame with him to the sprint turf, then had quarterbacks rarely throwing to his side as he showed his hip direction and closing speed.
Kyrie Wilson, wide receiver, Pacifica – The slot wide receiver can definitely accelerate. He showed his wheels during WR drills and by winning the fastest man competition.
Micah Gardner, defensive back, Carson – The versatile Gardner was also rarely tested by quarterbacks during the Saturday session at safety and cornerback. He displayed excellent closing speed, a smooth backpedal and had excellent eyes for the football.
Josh Ward, running back, San Pedro – The Los Angeles City Section Division I player of the year dominated during one-on-ones as a slot receiver by busting double moves on defenders and then showed his physical coverage ability at linebacker on Saturday.
Dylan Parcher, offensive lineman, Bakersfield Christian – The center Parcher showed his grit, tenacity and nasty streak during one-on-ones on Sunday and drew praise from offensive line coach Jim Craft.
Spencer Peterson, running back, Colorado Springs Pine Creek – Though he lines up at running back, the 6-foot, 195-pounder gained lots of separation on defenders while running routes and showed his soft, reliable receiver hands.
Justin Williams, offensive lineman, Tesoro High – Williams showed quick feet and consistent low pad leverage during the lineman drills. He did so well, Cal Poly assured him on Monday that he has an offer to play there – and perhaps join older brother James on the Mustangs.
Elijah Burrell, quarterback, Tulare Western – Burrell threw with nice touch and velocity in the deep ball and then emerged as the second fastest QB at the Sunday camp. He earned MVP honors in the QB group. Father Derek played on the defensive line at Hancock College under Barney Eames.
Logan Fife, quarterback, Tracy – Fife did well enough to gain consistent coaching from quarterbacks coach Dano Graves and the head coach himself Tim Walsh. Fife ultimately decided that it was time to end his recruiting period, announcing he’s committed to Cal Poly.