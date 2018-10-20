Cal Poly scored the first 10 points Saturday night. UC Davis scored the next 52.
After the promising start, the Mustangs took a 52-10 pounding from the No. 15 Aggies in a Big Sky Conference game at Cal Poly's Alex G. Spanos Stadium. UC Davis, off to its best start in years, moved to 6-1, 4-0. Cal Poly is 2-4, 1-3.
"We were out-played and out-coached," said Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh. Davis scored 31 points in the second quarter.
The Aggies went three-and-out their first three series. Meanwhile, the Mustangs moved crisply downfield on their first possession. Fullback Joe Protheroe burst through for a 35-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive.
The drive featured a successful fourth down conversion by the Mustangs from their own 44. Quarterback Khaleel Jenkins gained three yards on fourth-and-two to keep the march going.
Cal Poly's next drive, which started at its 25, bogged down at the Davis 24, and the Mustangs settled for an Alex Vega 41-yard field goal.
Things turned in a hurry.
The Aggies solved the Mustangs' triple option, and UC Davis scored on its next three drives.
Jake Maier hit a wide open Wesley Preece in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass for the first Aggie score. The Davis quarterback connected with a very alone Jared Harrell in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass for the second, and the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe between these teams wasn't much of a battle after that.
"They did some good things inside (defensively), but there were some things open. We just didn't execute," said Walsh.
"They made plays, we didn't, but it wasn't as much of what they did as what we didn't do."
After Cal Poly's early scoring the Aggies in general, and 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive lineman Jordan Franklin in particular, blew up most everything the Mustangs tried the rest of the half.
After Vega made his field goal try, the Mustangs had two first downs the rest of the half. The last of those came when Protheroe gained 12 yards on the final play of the half.
Protheroe's running was the bright spot in what was otherwise a pretty dismal outing for the Mustangs.
The Aggies kept piling up points. Protheroe kept piling up carries (a game-high 33) and yards (a game high 147 for the rushers). He went over the 100-yard mark for the fifth time this season and moved to fourth all time on the Cal Poly career rushing ladder.
The Concord native has 19 100-plus career rushing games during his time at Cal Poly.
The Mustangs, down 31-10 at the break, got the ball to open the second half, drove 48 yards to the Davis 27 and came up empty when the Aggies stopped Jenkins at the 25 on fourth down, a yard short of a first down.
"We drive down the field, then we get no points," said Walsh.
The Mustangs got the ball back when Nik Navarro recovered a Davis fumble, but Vega missed a 38-yard field goal try.
Maier threw for 200 yards. That was 126 short of his average but, in the scheme of things, that didn't mean much Saturday. Maier tossed five touchdown passes, including two to Preece.
Davis defensive lineman Roland Ocansey got in on the fun, scooping up a fumble and running 34 yards for the last touchdown.
The Aggies had plenty of punch on the ground. Tehran Thomas, on just nine carries, ran for a team-leading 101 yards. Ulonzo Gilliam ran for 95 more, including a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
"The better team won, and we have a long way to go to get to that level," said Walsh.
The Mustangs will play a Big Sky game at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff at 4 p.m. next Saturday.