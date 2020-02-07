Three more assistants added to Beau Baldwin’s coaching staff at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- First-year Cal Poly head football coach Beau Baldwin has filled three more positions on his coaching staff with assistant coaches from Boise State, Sacramento State and San Jose State.
All three have ties with the Big Sky Conference.
Cody Van Appen, an assistant coach at Northern Arizona for five seasons before serving as a graduate assistant at Boise State last fall, will coach Cal Poly's defensive secondary and also will serve as the Defensive Passing Game Coordinator.
James Montgomery, who coached the running backs at Sacramento State the past six years and was a quality control coach at Weber State, will coach the Mustang running backs and be the team's Recruiting Coordinator.
And Jeff Anderson, who coached for one season at Northern Colorado and the last two at San Jose State, will mentor the cornerbacks at Cal Poly this fall.
In addition, J.C. Sherritt, previously announced as Cal Poly's new linebackers coach, has added the title of Defensive Coordinator to his resumé.
Von Appen coached the defensive backs at Boise State for the 2019 season. The Broncos posted a 12-1 mark during the regular season, capturing the Mountain West Conference title before falling to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Von Appen was an assistant coach and graduate assistant at Northern Arizona from 2014-18. He spent his first two seasons in Flagstaff (2014-15) as a defensive graduate assistant, working primarily with the Lumberjack defensive line in his first season and the linebackers and nickels in 2015.
Von Appen was promoted to a full-time assistant coach role ahead of the 2016 season and oversaw the Northern Arizona safeties. He was part of a Lumberjack staff that helped lead Northern Arizona to the FCS playoffs in 2017, the sixth FCS/I-AA playoff appearance in program history.
While in charge of the Lumberjack safeties and nickels, Von Appen oversaw the development of a pair of All-Big Sky performers in Kam’ron Johnson and Wes Sutton. Sutton was named to the All-Big Sky First Team in 2017 and the Second Team in 2018, while Johnson was a second-team selection at the end of each campaign.
During his time as a graduate assistant, he helped guide defensive tackle Siupeli Anau to a pair of All-Big Sky honors, including a first-team selection in 2015, as well as linebackers Delvin Batiste and Josh Bamrick being named honorable mention that same season.
Von Appen began his coaching career at his alma mater, Western Oregon, in 2013, where he coached the quarterbacks during the spring season before taking over the running backs group for the fall.
For the second straight year, six Cal Poly football players have earned spots on the Big Sky Conference's All-Academic Football Team. Offensive lineman David Chellsen made the team for the fourth time while defensive back Carter Nichols claimed the honor for the third time.
Von Appen spent two seasons as a quarterback at Western Oregon (2011-12). He played his first two seasons at Eastern Arizona College, where he was a two-year starter at quarterback before transferring to Western Oregon.
Von Appen earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Western Oregon in 2014, and received his Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona in May 2016.
Montgomery completed his sixth season at Sacramento State in 2019. He took over as the team's running backs in 2016 after serving as an offensive assistant the previous two years. He added the title of recruiting coordinator in early 2018.
Montgomery oversaw a stable of running backs who combined for the Hornets' best rushing attack in nearly 20 years in 2017. The team had five players with at least 75 rushes during the season and had 12 carry the ball at least once. Freshman BJ Perkinson finished as the team leader with 591 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games of work. Fellow freshman Elijah Dotson was second among the backs with 475 yards and five scores. Senior Joseph Ajeigbe provided leadership and experience to the unit and was the only running back on the team to have a collegiate carry at the Div. I level prior to the season. Ajeigbe led the team with 110 attempts (452 yards) and matched Dotson's five touchdowns. Freshman Isaiah Gable completed the group with 75 carries for 377 yards and a TD before an injury cut his season short.
In 2016, Montgomery helped lead Jordan Robinson to all-Big Sky honors. The senior rushed for 996 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Robinson closed the season by rushing for at least 100 yards in four consecutive games where he amassed 659 yards and 10 touchdowns during that stretch. Fellow senior Demetrius Warren added 506 yards and a pair of touchdowns while freshmen Quincy Jountti and Ernie Timoteo combined for 205 yards and a score. In all, the four Hornet running backs averaged 5.4 yards per carry.
Beau Baldwin's second group of new assistant football coaches at Cal Poly has a distinct Eastern Washington flavor to it.
During his first season with the Hornets, Sacramento State set numerous offensive school records. The team broke are tied nine marks, including points (458), points per game (38.2), touchdowns (60) and yards (5,780). As an assistant coach on the offensive line, he helped mentor Aleksandar Milanovic and Derek Nielsen to all-Big Sky third team honors.
In 2015, Montgomery helped mentor Lars Hanson to honorable mention all-Big Sky honors at tackle. Hanson, who was a four-year starter, went on to sign a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos.
The Cordova High School graduate rushed for more than 4,900 yards and 82 touchdowns for the Lancers. He was a Parade Magazine All-American and a first team all-state selection from CalHiSports.com. As a senior, he rushed for 2,183 yards and 39 touchdowns and was the Sacramento Bee's Player of the Year.
Following his prep career, Montgomery attended Cal, where he redshirted in 2006 before rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns the following year. He transferred to Washington State in 2008 and, after sitting out a season, rushed for 180 yards in 2008 campaign which was limited to only three games due to injury. As a senior, he amassed 536 yards and five touchdowns.
After earning his bachelor's in social science in 2011, Montgomery returned to Sacramento and was an assistant coach at Del Campo High School. In 2013, he moved to Weber State where he was a quality control coach.
Anderson joined the San Jose State football coaching staff in 2018 as a graduate assistant. He assisted the defensive coaching staff for the second consecutive season last fall.
Anderson joined the Spartans after serving as a graduate assistant at Northern Colorado in 2017.
He began his coaching career in 2014 at Contra Costa College. Originally named quarterbacks coach in his first season, Anderson was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2015 and added the responsibilities of assistant head coach in 2016. In his three seasons, Contra Costa College won two Bay 7 Conference championships.
As a player, Anderson was a starting quarterback at Contra Costa College. He completed his playing career for the 2012 and 2013 Texas Southern University football teams.
The graduate of Texas Southern majored in liberal arts.
— Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Josh Henderson | LB
Signed
Josh Henderson
Position: LB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Hometown: Simi Valley
School: Grace Brethren High School
Henderson made over 450 tackles, rushed for more than 3,300 yards and scored 42 touchdowns in four varsity seasons under head coach and father Josh Henderson at Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley.
The three-time All-CIF-Southern Section, All-Ventura County and All-League linebacker led the Lancers to back-to-back CIF-Southern Section division titles in 2017 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in Division 3 last fall, the three teams compiling a combined 39-7 record.
As a senior, Henderson rushed for 1,424 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, and made 115 tackles (73 solo), including 12 tackles for lost yardage and five sacks. He also was credited with 21 quarterback hurries and one interception en route to Ventura County Star and CIF Southern Section Division 3 defensive player of the year accolades as well as MaxPreps Small School All-American.
His numbers as a junior included 874 rushing yards and six touchdowns along with 157 tackles (108 solo) with four tackles for lost yardage, one sack, 25 quarterback hurries and four fumble recoveries. His sophomore-year statistics included 855 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 160 tackles (104 solo), nine for lost yardage and one sack with six quarterback hurries.
As a freshman, Henderson notched 232 yards and two scores rushing and 39 tackles (25 solo). Put them all together and Henderson accumulated 3,385 yards on 446 carries (7.6 average per carry) and 39 touchdowns, 14 receptions for 288 yards and three more scores and, on defense, 471 tackles (310 solo) including nine sacks and 28 tackles for lost yardage, with 54 quarterback hurries. The Lancers were state 2AA champs in 2017 and runners-up in the 2A division in 2018.
Kahliq Paulette | QB
Signed
Kahliq Paulette
Position: QB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
School: Veterans Memorial High School
Under head coach Richard Mendoza at Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas, Paulette accounted for over 3,000 yards of offense and 41 touchdowns as he completed 117 of 221 passes (53 percent) for 1,930 yards and 26 scores and rushed for 1,109 yards on 121 carries (9.2 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns.
The Patriots were 9-3 last fall, finishing second in District 13 play with a 7-1 mark and splitting two games in the Conference 5A D1 playoffs.
Paulette was a first-team All-District 13 selection and VYPE 5A All-City honorable mention.
Paulette played just three games in his junior season, rushing for 450 yards and two scores while completing 18 of 25 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Also recruited by Lamar, East Central and Fresno State, Paulette chose Cal Poly because of “its great education, beautiful campus, good relationship with the coaches and close to my dad.”
John Burns | LB
Signed
Position: LB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo High School
Burns notched 25 tackles (17 solo), one interception and two pass breakups as a senior at Mission Viejo. He also blocked four punts, two in a game against Upland and one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also earned a safety against Tesoro. Burns helped the Diablos to an 11-1 overall record, South Coast League championship and a berth in the semifinal round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Burns was named South Coast League Special Teams Co-Player of the Year.
Cameron Woods | TE/DE
Signed
Cameron Woods
Position: TE/DE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Hometown: Long Beach
School: Brentwood School
Under head coach Jake Ford at Brentwood, Woods was a tight end, wide receiver and defensive end.
During his senior season, he caught 17 passes for 382 yards and seven touchdowns, including scoring receptions of 78 and 79 yards, and made 44 tackles (34 solo) on defense with 10 tackles for lost yardage, six sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.
Also recruited by Harvard, Bucknell, Brown and San Diego, Woods chose to be a Mustang “because it felt like the right school for me. I’m really excited about the new coaching staff, the location and campus are beautiful, the proximity to Los Angeles is perceft and it has the majors I am interested in. Cal Poly really has everything I’m looking for in a school and athletic program.”
Elijah Ponder | DE
Signed
Elijah Ponder
Position: DE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Hometown: Pomona
School: Bishop Amat High School
As a senior at Bishop Amat High School, Ponder was named most valuable lineman of the Mission League after recording 57 tackles, including 12 sacks, and recovered a fumble and broke up a pass. He also blocked one punt versus Chino Hills, recovered another blocked punt for a touchdown against Chaminade and helped the Lancers to a 9-2 overall mark, first-place finish in the Mission League and a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Postseason honors include first-team All-Mission League, second-team All-Los Angeles County and his team’s most valuable lineman scholar-athlete awards. Ponder made 41 tackles (34 solo) as a junior with 15 tackles for lost yardage, nine sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble on his way to second-team All-Mission League honors.
Also recruited by Dixie State, Colorado State and Yale, Ponder chose Cal Poly because “I love the location and I like how I will be able to study what I want. The overall vibe I felt on the trip was great.”
Patrick Roberg | TE
Signed
Patrick Roberg
Position: TE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
Hometown: Newbury Park
School: Oaks Christian High School
Roberg played defensive end, linebacker, tight end and quarterback as a senior under head coach Charles Collins at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village.
A senior class vice president, Roberg helped the Lions to a 5-6 overall record, second-place Marmonte League finish and a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Roberg played football as a sophomore and junior at Westlake High School after attending Oaks Christian as a freshman.
In his junior season, Roberg completed 51 of 116 passes for 996 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards, scoring once.
Three times he has been named his team’s scholar-athlete. Robert was recruited by Cal Poly, Louisville, Northern Arizona, UCLA, Cal, Colorado and Boston College, choosing to be a Mustang “because I have some strong mentors in my life who have spoken so highly of it and I respect what they have to say. It is in my home state only two hours away, by the beach, it’s beautiful and will set me up for life. To top it off, coach Beau Baldwin getting the job played a big role in the decision.”
Isaiah Robinson | ATH
Signed
Isaiah Robinson
Position: ATH
Height: 6-0
Weight: 193
Hometown: Los Angeles
School: St. Bernard High School
Robinson caught 26 passes as a senior and 32 more as a junior under head coach Joe Torres at St. Bernard High School in Playa Del Rey. His 26 receptions as a senior were for 397 yards and 10 touchdowns and he also rushed 10 times for 123 yards and four scores.
On defense, Robinson made 108 tackles, 16 for lost yardage and three sacks while also intercepting two passes, breaking up two others and recovering two fumbles. He produced 624 total return yards (28.6 average on kickoff returns, 28.1 on punt returns), among the top 20 in California.
He landed on the Daily Breeze’s All-Area second team as a linebacker and was chosen to play in the West Torrance Lions Club All-Star Game. Robinson also was a first-team All-Santa Fe League and All-CIF Southern Section Division 13 selection and also was named team MVP.
Robinson returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown versus Torrance and he returned three punts (two versus Verbum Dei) and one interception for scores. Against Bishop Montgomery, he scored touchdowns via receiving, punt return and interception return. The Vikings were 4-6 last fall. Robinson’s numbers as a junior include 32 catches for 640 yards and 15 touchdowns, 132 yards on just nine rushes, two going for scores, and on defense, 100 tackles with two sacks, a trio of interceptions, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Honors include first-team All-Santa Fe League, second-team All-CIF-Southern Section Division 13, Santa Fe League defensive player of the year and team MVP.
Also recruited by Wyoming, San Jose State, Nevada, New Mexico State and Colorado State, Robinson chose to be a Mustang because “Cal Poly is a great school and receiving a degree from here is something not many can accomplish. It is a great place for me to succeed on and off the field.”
Hudson Walker | DE
Signed
Hudson Walker
Position: DE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Hometown: Visalia
School: Redwood High School
Walker was named Co-Lineman of the Year in the West Yosemite League for the second year in a row after making 64 tackles (49 solo), including 10 sacks, under head coach Kevin Scharton at Redwood High School.
Walker also broke up one pass, forced two fumbles, blocked two punts as well as a field goal attempt and earned a pair of safeties. Walker helped the Rangers to a 10-2 overall record, second-place West Yosemite League finish and a berth in the quarterfinal round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
He was named team MVP and Visalia Times-Delta Defensive Player of the Year, also landing on the Fresno Bee All-Star Team.
As a junior, Walker earned 99 tackles and 10 more sacks and was named his team’s defensive player of the year. Walker also played basketball at Redwood, averaging 5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest as a junior. He received offers from Cal, UCLA and San Diego, choosing Cal Poly because “it was the best fit academically and the team culture and coaches.”
Shabazz Muhammad | WR
Signed
Shabazz Muhammad
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Hometown: Bakersfield
School: Highland High School
A wide receiver and defensive back under head coach Michael Gutierrez at Highland High in Bakersfield, Muhammad caught 41 passes for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and notched 43 tackles (27 solo) with four interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense during his senior season last fall.
He caught four touchdown passes against North High and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score versus Arvin, averaging 29.0 yards per kickoff return.
The Scots were 9-2 in 2019, winning the Southeast Yosemite League title and reaching the second round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. Muhammad was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Bakersfield Californian and also earned Southeast Yosemite League co-offensive MVP honors. His junior-year statistics include 19 receptions for 463 yards and seven touchdowns and 49 tackles (20 solo) with an interception and a pass breakup.
Jonathan Serdinsky | OL
Signed
Jonathan Serdinsky
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270
Hometown: Bakersfield
School: Frontier High School
Under head coach Chris Bandy at Frontier High School in Bakersfield, Serdinsky was a starter on both the offensive and defensive lines and a two-year team captain.
Recruited as an offensive lineman, Serdinsky did not play in any games as a senior due to injury.
As a junior, Serdinsky was the Titans’ lineman of the year. He was the only three-year varsity player in his class at Frontier. Among Serdinsky’s non-football activities, he plays the saxophone, is a member of the math team, serves as a commissioner of athletics and earned the Optimist award for academics.
Also recruited by Stanford, UCLA, San Diego, San Diego State, Johns Hopkins, Harvard and Yale, Serdinsky chose to further his academic and athletic careers at Cal Poly because “it is a great opportunity to play competitive football under a new coaching staff and is a perfect fit both academically and geographically for me.”
Ethan Rodriguez | DE
Signed
Ethan Rodriguez
Position: DE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 255
Hometown: Whittier
School: Bishop Amat High School
Rodriguez recorded 41 tackles in both his junior and senior seasons under head coach Steve Hagerty at Bishop Amat. He was named defensive MVP of the Mission League and earned first-team All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 honors after notching 12 tackles for lost yardage, including four sacks, and one safety.
Rodriguez also was named San Gabriel Valley All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
His 41 tackles as a junior included 24 solo stops, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for lost yardage, one interception and one pass breakup, earning first-team All-Mission League honors. Rodriguez also plays basketball and volleyball at Bishop Amat.
Rodriguez was recruited by Hawai’i and San Jose State, choosing to further his academic and athletic career at Cal Poly because “on my visit, I got a home type of feeling that just felt right. Coaches, players and surrounding people were all amazing. Great football program and top-tier education.”
Connor Heffler | LB
Signed
Connor Heffler
Position: LB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 205
Hometown: San Diego
School: St. Augustine High School
Heffler made 206 tackles, including 44.5 for lost yardage and 15 sacks, in his last two seasons under head coach Joe Kremer at St. Augustine High in San Diego.
A team captain last fall, Heffler notched 102 tackles (69 solo), 20.5 for lost yardage and 6.5 sacks along with one quarterback hurry. He also recorded one interception, broke up seven other passes, recovered two fumbles and forced two others for the Saints, who were 8-3, finished tied for first in the Western League and reached the semifinal round of the CIF-San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.
Heffler’s postseason honors include first-team All-CIF San Diego Section, first-team All-Western League and first-team San Diego Union-Tribune All-Academic for the second time. He also received KUSI’s Silver Pigskin Admiral Award presented to the most influential football player in San Diego County. Heffler’s numbers as a junior include 104 tackles (67 solo), 24.5 for lost yardage and 8.5 sacks.
Eli Otero | OL
Signed
Eli Otero
Position: OL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 295
Hometown: El Dorado Hills
School: Oak Ridge High School/American River College
Otero played one season as an offensive lineman at American River College and will have three years to play three seasons at Cal Poly. As a freshman at American River, Otero made 15 tackles, helping the Beavers to a 7-4 record and second-place finish in the NorCal Conference’s National Division NorCal League standings.
He did not play in any games in 2019.
Otero is a 2018 graduate of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, where he played on both the offensive and defensive lines under head coach Eric Cavaliere.
Otero was an All-Sierra Foothill League honorable mention as a senior after recording 60 tackles (30 solo), including 3.5 sacks, as a nose tackle. He also earned one quarterback hurry, recovered one fumble and forced another, helping the Trojans finish 11-2 overall with a second-place Sierra Foothill League finish and a berth in the semifinals of the CIF-Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
Also recruited by San Jose State, Fresno State, San Diego and Morehead State, Otero chose to be a Mustang “because of the way the coaches recruited me as well as the education that comes with being a football player at Cal Poly.”
Robert Greer | DE/LB
Signed
Robert Greer
Position: DE/LB
Height: 6-6
Weight: 230
Hometown: San Diego
School: Westview High School
Recruited as a defensive lineman, Greer also was a tight end and linebacker under head coach Kyle Williams at Westview High in San Diego. Greer made 116 tackles (72 solo) as a senior and 119 as a junior, earning first-team All-Palomar League honors both seasons. He also was named the league’s defensive MVP, played in both the Makasi Bowl and Spanos All-Star Game and landed on the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Academic Team.
The No. 1 tackler in the Palomar League in both 2018 and 2019, Greer also contributed 16 sacks, broke up 14 passes, forced 13 fumbles, recovered nine fumbles and blocked a punt in the two seasons combined.
Greer, who plans to major in biomedical engineering, also visited San Diego and Brown and received offers from Air Force, Montana State and UC Davis before choosing Cal Poly because “it is a school that will help me reach my full potential in the classroom and on the field. The prestige of the engineering program and the culture of the school and football program weight my decision. The school is beautiful in a great location and everyone has a great attitude. I am very excited and proud of my decision!”
Zedakiah Centers | WR
Signed
Zedakiah Centers
Position: WR
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
Hometown: Anaheim
School: Servite High School
A wide receiver and free safety under head coach Troy Thomas at Servite High School, Centers caught 40 passes for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season. He caught three touchdown passes in three consecutive games versus Bishop Gorman, Cajon and Villa Park en route to first-team All-Trinity League honors.
Jeremy Justice II | DB
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Apple Valley
School: Apple Valley
Ratings: n/a
Offers of note: n/a
Notes
Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.
Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.
Kyle Christensen | OL
Signed
The basics
Position: OL (G/C)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Auburn, CA
School: Placer
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego
Notes
Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis.
He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense.
He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly.
Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18.
Kyrie Wilson | WR
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Hometown: Oxnard
School: Pacifica
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.
Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday.
It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly.
As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme.
Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.
Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports.
The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds.
Michael Briscoe | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Vacaville
School: Vacaville High
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.
Jacob Oliphant | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB/ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Hometown: Danville
School: Monte Vista High
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.
Notes
Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.
Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.
David Meyer | LB
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: None
Notes
The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.
Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.
Julian Reed | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Grant High/American River JC
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.
Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.
Trevor Owens | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chico
School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.
Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.
Jamarri Jackson | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 172
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers
Ratings: ** (In high school)
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.
Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.
Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.
John Smolenski | DL
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Phelan
School: Serrano High
Ratings: N/A.
Offers of note: N/A.
Notes
Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.
It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.
Austin Anderson | OL
Verbal
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Hometown: San Ramon
School: Cal High
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly, San Diego
Notes
Anderson is an athletic lineman that can play a number of positions and appears adept at run blocking, pulling as a guard and playing some tackle. He's a strong kid that can already bench over 300 pounds and squat 400.
Anderson is another lineman from up north, coming to Cal Poly from San Ramon Cal High