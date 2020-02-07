Three more assistants added to Beau Baldwin’s coaching staff at Cal Poly

Montgomery oversaw a stable of running backs who combined for the Hornets' best rushing attack in nearly 20 years in 2017. The team had five players with at least 75 rushes during the season and had 12 carry the ball at least once. Freshman BJ Perkinson finished as the team leader with 591 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games of work. Fellow freshman Elijah Dotson was second among the backs with 475 yards and five scores. Senior Joseph Ajeigbe provided leadership and experience to the unit and was the only running back on the team to have a collegiate carry at the Div. I level prior to the season. Ajeigbe led the team with 110 attempts (452 yards) and matched Dotson's five touchdowns. Freshman Isaiah Gable completed the group with 75 carries for 377 yards and a TD before an injury cut his season short.