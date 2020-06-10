You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rodeo stars Ethan, Maggie Usher carry on amidst pandemic
alert top story

Rodeo stars Ethan, Maggie Usher carry on amidst pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

Brother and sister Ethan and Maggie Usher were among the four Cal Poly rodeo team members who had qualified for the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, Maggie in goat tying and Ethan in steer wrestling.

The Machado brothers, Righetti High School graduates Chance and Cutter, had also qualified. The Machado brothers met the standard in team roping.

The 2020 CNFR was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ushers are carrying on.

"Hopefully we can go to a CCAA rodeo in July," Maggie Usher said. "Everything is up in the air right now."

Ethan Usher is a Cal Poly sophomore. Maggie is a Cal Poly freshman. In terms of rodeo eligibility, Ethan Usher was a redshirt freshman this past (truncated) season. Maggie Usher was a true freshman.

Besides having distinguished themselves in their rodeo careers, Maggie Usher was a softball standout at Santa Ynez High School, and Ethan Usher distinguished himself in baseball there.

With a big portion of the 2020 rodeo season cancelled, "So far, I've really been focusing on school," Ethan Usher said.

He beefed up up his course load. "I added a couple of classes this quarter. I can focus on rodeo the next two years."

During that time, "I'll be focusing on pro and amateur events, which many collegiate rodeo athletes are doing."

Meanwhile, Maggie Usher has been able to compete at two small rodeos in the midst of the pandemic. She increased her bank account a bit in the process.

"I was able to compete at a small rodeo in Riverside and another small one at Acton," said Maggie Usher.

With social distancing in effect, "There weren't many people, not many competitors, there at all," she said. "I was able to win a little bit of money."

When they compete in team roping, Ethan and Maggie Usher typically team up. This time, "I competed in team roping with my cousin, Meghan Taylor, who lives in Solvang," Maggie Usher said.

Ethan Usher, who also is a saddle bronc rider, said his main event is steer wrestling.

When it comes to training on horses, "Actually we are able to have all of our horses at our house, so that makes it really nice," said Maggie Usher.

"I've been able to work out twice a week." Despite not much practice time together, Taylor and Maggie Usher have shown well enough during competitions.

Now, Maggie Usher is hoping there will be some sort of summer rodeo season. "Any rodeo that comes up, I'm up for it."

Ethan Usher figures he will be plenty busy with work this summer.

"During the summers, I work for my dad (Jim Usher) who owns a roofing company in Santa Barbara," Ethan Usher said.

Still, "I might try to get to a few rodeos that are open. The big ones have been postponed or cancelled entirely."

Amidst the pandemic, the Cal Poly 2020 fall class outlook looked uncertain at press time.

"From what I heard, best case scenario is lecture classes will be online and labs will be in-person," said Maggie Usher.

"Worst case scenario, nothing will be in-person."

They are hanging in there with distance learning, but neither Usher offered a ringing endorsement of it.

"It's just hard," said Maggie Usher, who is a mathematics major.

"During in-person classes, the professors can answer your questions right there. When it's online, the professors and the students have to email back-and-forth. And when there are 50 or more kids in a class ..."

Ethan Usher is majoring in BioResource and agricultural engineering. He said he hopes to stay local after graduation and be hired on as a full-time engineer for a company or be a consulting engineer for his own. 

When it comes to distance learning, "It's definitely unique, I'll say that," Ethan Usher said.

"Classes such as business and economics do very well online. Certain elements of engineering, in particular, do better with in-class learning.

"Terms, labs, demonstrations will have to be done online or dropped altogether," during distance learning, said Ethan Usher. "Which means Cal Poly's whole philosophy of learning by doing suffers."  

Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News