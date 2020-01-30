Paul Rogers named MPSF Male Athlete of the Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After winning one individual event and two team events to help the Cal Poly men’s swimming and diving team defeat UC Santa Cruz last weekend, Mustang senior men’s swimmer Paul Rogers has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Male Athlete of the Week.

Rogers won the 200 free with a time of 1:36.79, over six full seconds ahead of the second place finisher. He was also part of winning quartets in both the 400 medley relay and the 200 free relay.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both the Mustangs men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated UC Santa Cruz last Saturday at Anderson Aquatic Center on senior day. The Cal Poly men’s and women’s teams combined to win all 32 events during the meet.

Between the men and women, eight Mustangs won two individual events and a total of 20 won at least one event.

For Rogers, this is his second MPSF Male Athlete of the Week award of the season. He is one of three MPSF male swimmers who have won the award multiple times this year.

- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0