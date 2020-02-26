No. 8 Mustangs host inaugural matches at new beach volleyball complex Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After playing its opening weekend of the 2020 season across the country in Florida, the No. 8 Cal Poly beach volleyball team will play its inaugural home matches at the new Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex on campus Saturday against two top 10 nationally ranked opponents.
The No. 8 Mustangs (2-2) will welcome No. 6 Pepperdine at 5 p.m. and No. 9 Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Pepperdine and LMU will also play each other starting at 3 p.m. at the courts which are located next to Mott Athletics Center by Anderson Aquatics Center and Mustang Tennis Complex. All three matches are free for fans to attend and the first 100 students there will get a free beach towel.
This past fall, Cal Poly unveiled the Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex, a 35,000 square-foot facility that features five regulation-size NCAA beach volleyball courts, a state-of-the-art LED video scoreboard positioned on the south side of Mott Athletics Center and lights around the facility.
These matches will already be Cal Poly’s fourth and fifth against teams ranked in the top 20 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Last weekend, the Mustangs played four matches in Tallahassee, Fla., with three of those being against top 15 teams. They finished 2-2 in their opening weekend, beating then No. 13 South Carolina and Tampa while falling to then No. 9 Stetson and No. 2 Florida State. In those four matches, four of the Mustangs’ five pairs were playing together for the first time.
For the No. 6 Waves, this will be their opening matches of the season after playing two exhibitions last weekend. In 2019, they finished 20-11 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala., losing in that to LSU and USC. Last season, Pepperdine beat Cal Poly both times the two played each other.
Have you met our pairs? 🤔 Get to know Tia & Mariah before they compete in the inaugural Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge!— Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (@calpolybeach) February 25, 2020
Watch them and the rest of the team this Saturday at 5pm 🆚 Pepperdine! The first 100 students get a FREE beach towel! #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/LrDqh3xnCt
The No. 9 Lions are 2-1 so far this season. They are coming off losing to No. 1 UCLA and wins over St. Katherine and Vanguard. Last season, they finished 27-11 and just missed going to the NCAA Tournament. The Mustangs split a pair of matches against LMU last season.
This will be the first of three home events at Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex this season. The next one will be on Saturday, March 21. Cal Poly will also play one event at its old home in Pismo Beach on Wednesday, March 25.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Demolition to make room for the new on-campus beach volleyball courts is underway! #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/3iee4Ptx7Z— Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (@calpolybeach) July 10, 2019
😍🚜🚧🤗🏡🏐⛱🔜https://t.co/rUcB5aAjCU— Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (@calpolybeach) August 17, 2019
“We are putting the Cal Poly beach volleyball program on the map” - @ProfessorTodd. Ribbon cutting for our new @calpolybeach courts! #CalPolyNow pic.twitter.com/G0rodP1FtN— Cal Poly (@CalPoly) November 16, 2019
