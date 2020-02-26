No. 8 Mustangs host inaugural matches at new beach volleyball complex Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After playing its opening weekend of the 2020 season across the country in Florida, the No. 8 Cal Poly beach volleyball team will play its inaugural home matches at the new Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex on campus Saturday against two top 10 nationally ranked opponents.

The No. 8 Mustangs (2-2) will welcome No. 6 Pepperdine at 5 p.m. and No. 9 Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Pepperdine and LMU will also play each other starting at 3 p.m. at the courts which are located next to Mott Athletics Center by Anderson Aquatics Center and Mustang Tennis Complex. All three matches are free for fans to attend and the first 100 students there will get a free beach towel.

This past fall, Cal Poly unveiled the Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex, a 35,000 square-foot facility that features five regulation-size NCAA beach volleyball courts, a state-of-the-art LED video scoreboard positioned on the south side of Mott Athletics Center and lights around the facility.