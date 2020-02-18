No. 7 Mustangs beach volleyball opens 2020 season saturday in Tallahassee, women's tennis at home Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Coming off an historic 2019 season, the 2020 Cal Poly beach volleyball team will begin its quest to eclipse what it did last season this weekend with four matches, three of which are against AVCA Top 20 opponents in Tallahassee, Fla.

The defending Big West champions, who are ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Preseason Poll under fifth year head coach and reigning Big West Coach of the Year Todd Rogers, will open their season on Saturday against No. 13 South Carolina at 7:30 a.m. PT on the campus of Florida State. Following the match against the Gamecocks, Cal Poly will have one more match on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. against the University of Tampa. On Sunday, the Mustangs will face two more ranked opponents in No. 9 Stetson and No. 2 Florida State, both of whom made it to last year’s NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala. alongside Cal Poly. The Seminoles beat the Mustangs in their first round match of the tournament.

Live stats for all those matches are available to follow online. Links to those can be found on the schedule page.

The Mustangs received their No. 7 preseason ranking last week, its second highest preseason ranking in program history after being ranked No. 6 in last year’s preseason poll.