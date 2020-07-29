Nine Cal Poly tennis players named ITA Scholar-Athletes
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Five Cal Poly women’s tennis athletes and four men’s tennis athletes were all named Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) while both the men’s and women’s teams were named ITA All-Academic Teams.

The five Mustang women who earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status include Kim Bhunu, Claire Bouquet, Susanne Boyden, Emily Monaghan, and MacKenzie Worsnop.

The four Cal Poly men who were named were Alexis Delisle, Antoine Noel, Alex Stater, and Fernando Fonseca.

For programs to receive the ITA All-Academic Team Award, a team must earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher. To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, a student-athlete must be a varsity letterwinner with a GPA of 3.50 or higher during the 2019-20 academic year.

Earlier this year, five Cal Poly men’s tennis players and three women’s tennis players earned Big West Spring All-Academic honors for their strong work in the classroom.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

