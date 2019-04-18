A trio of Mustangs — Jalen Hamler, Kyle Reid and Jake Jeffrey — will battle for the vacant quarterback position and there will be some shifting along the offensive line when the 2019 Spring Camp kicks off Wednesday at Doerr Family Field. Practice sessions will be held each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from April 3-27, culminating with the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m., likely also at Doerr Family Field.