Cal Poly's football team (1-2) will kick off Big Sky Conference play Saturday with a game at Eastern Washington.
The Mustangs closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule with a victory over the Ivy League's Brown last Friday.
Eastern Washington is ranked sixth in the FCS poll and will host Cal Poly inside its Roos Field, which has a capacity of 8,600.
Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio 1280 AM and 101.7 FM.
After capturing its fourth FCS playoff berth in 2016 and finishing 7-5 overall and tied for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference, Cal Poly slipped to 1-10 and 12th place in 2017.
The Mustangs opened the season with a 49-3 setback at No. 1-ranked and six-time NCAA Division I FCS champion North Dakota State and fell 24-17 to No. 10 Weber State two weeks ago in a non-conference matchup of Big Sky Conference rivals.
Last week, Cal Poly rushed for 420 yards, paced by senior Joe Protheroe’s career highs of 43 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns, in a 44-15 victory over Brown. Quarterback Khaleel Jenkins and backup signal caller Kyle Reid also ran for touchdowns and sophomore slot back Broc Mortensen returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score, just the second touchdown by kickoff return for the Mustangs in 15-plus seasons.
Coming off a 7-4 campaign in 2017, including a 6-2 mark for a third-place tie in the Big Sky, Eastern Washington posted victories over Central Washington and Northern Arizona (non-conference) before dropping a 59-24 decision at Washington State.
A total of 17 Eagle starters return — nine on offense and eight on defense — led by QB Gage Gubrud, who has completed 705 of 1,097 passes (64 percent) for 9,458 yards and 86 touchdowns in 30 games with the Eagles while also rushing for 958 yards and 11 scores.