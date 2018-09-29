White Out day for the Cal Poly football team was a wipeout for the Mustangs' defense.
After the Mustangs, clad in their white uniforms, got out of their own way, their defense couldn't make enough stops and Montana came away with a 48-28 win in a Big Sky Conference game at Alex Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus Saturday.
"Physically, we are every bit as good as that football team," said Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh after his team dropped to 1-4, 0-2. The Grizzlies are 4-1, 2-0.
Cal Poly out-gained Montana 512-468 but the Mustangs couldn't get any closer than 17-7 after gifting the Grizzlies 14 points.
After the Mustangs made the Grizzlies settle for a 34-yard Tim Semenza field goal after the opening possession of the game stalled at the Cal Poly 17, Jed Nagler recovered a Cal Poly fumble on a punt at the Mustangs' 7. That set up Dalton Sneed's six-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Sulser.
Then, with the Mustangs driving, Khaleel Jenkins' pitch went behind Chuby Dunu and bounced off Dunu's hands. Joss Boss reached up, grabbed the ball and sprinted 80 yards for a score. The Grizzlies were up 17-0 before the first quarter ended.
"They couldn't stop us," said Walsh. "The only way they could stop us was if we stopped ourselves."
The Grizzlies did stop the Mustangs three times out of five Cal Poly fourth-down tries. After stop number three, when the Grizzlies stacked up Jenkins on fourth-and-one from the Montana 23, fans started heading for the exits.
The exodus rate increased after Adam Eastwood, three plays later, sprinted up the middle to score for the second time. This one covered 68 yards.
The Mustangs did convert on fourth-and-goal on their next drive. Jenkins ran for four yards and a first down to the 4, and Joe Protheroe bulled in for his third touchdown on the next play.
Cal Poly had two 100-plus rushers on the day, work horse Protheroe (35 carries, 139 yards total) and Drew Hernandez (135 yards, his first triple digits rushing game of the year).
For all that, the Mustangs came up well short. Eastwood ran for 135 yards himself, and Sneed threw three touchdown passes.
The second was to Samuel Akem for 54 yards. The third was to Matt Rensvold for eight.
Montana linebacker Dante Olson kept a Cal Poly touchdown drive alive when he was called for roughing the passer. He more than made up for that. Olson, the leading tackler Saturday, was all over the field, making 12 solo tackles and being in on 12 more.
Olson had a big gash on his right arm in the first half, which the officials seemed slow to spot. Olson had to come out and change into clean pants.
Montana safety Robby Hauck was also in on a lot of stops, 17.
Akem, with five receptions for a total of 93 yards, was the leading receiver. J.J. Koski (four receptions, 58 yards total) topped Cal Poly's receivers.
The Mustangs have had a rough schedule so far. They will play a conference game at Sacramento State at 6 p.m. next Saturday. The 2-2 Hornets will be coming off a bye week.
"Sacramento State is the most underrated team in the conference," said Walsh.
"This has been frustrating for all of us," Walsh said of his team's hard times so far. "It's frustrating when you stop yourself. We've got to clean that up."
Arroyo Grande graduate Bradley Mickey was in on two stops for Cal Poly on special teams. The Santa Maria and Righetti High School bands were two of five bands that performed at halftime.