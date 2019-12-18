You are the owner of this article.
Meet Cal Poly's 2020 Signing Day class: Mustangs go heavy on defense, signing six DBs

Beau Baldwin, Cal Poly's new football coach after Tim Walsh was at the helm for 11 seasons, has energized the Mustangs heading into the early signing period, which opened Wednesday, Dec. 18. 

With any coaching transition at the collegiate level, there comes uncertainty with recruits following through on their commitments.

The early signs, though, point to a trend of verbals sticking with Cal Poly and Baldwin even pulling down some surprise commitments.

The Mustangs went heavy on defense, signing six defensive backs, a linebacker and a defensive lineman. Baldwin also landed two commitments from big offensive linemen and one of the best athletes in the 805 region in Kyrie Wilson, a wideout from Pacifica High in Oxnard. 

The Mustangs appear set at quarterback with a handful of veterans poised to return there, including starter Jalen Hamler and backups Kyle Reid and Jake Jeffrey.

They also return leading rusher Duy-Tran Sampson, who excelled as a fullback in the previous regime's triple-option offense. Baldwin employs a more modern, multiple-set offense.

Here's what the class looks like so far. 

Jeremy Justice II | DB

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Hometown: Apple Valley

School: Apple Valley

Ratings: n/a

Offers of note: n/a

Notes

Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.

Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior. 

Kyle Christensen | OL

Signed

The basics

Position: OL (G/C)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260

Hometown: Auburn, CA

School: Placer

Ratings: ***

Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego

Notes

Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis. 

He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense. 

He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly. 

Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18. 

Kyrie Wilson | WR

Signed

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Hometown: Oxnard

School: Pacifica

Ratings: **

Offers of note: Cal Poly

Notes

Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.

Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday. 

It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly. 

As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme. 

Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.

Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports. 

The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds. 

Michael Briscoe | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Hometown: Vacaville

School: Vacaville High

Ratings: N/A

Offers of note: None.

Notes

Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.

Jacob Oliphant | DB 

Signed

The basics

Position: DB/ATH

Height: 5-9

Weight: 170

Hometown: Danville

School: Monte Vista High

Ratings: ***

Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.

Notes

Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.  

Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.

David Meyer | LB

Signed

The basics

Position: ILB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Hometown: Mission Viejo 

School: Mission Viejo 

Ratings: ***

Offers of note: None

Notes

The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.

Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.

Julian Reed | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160

Hometown: Sacramento 

School: Grant High/American River JC

Ratings: N/A

Offers of note: None.

Notes

Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs. 

Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time. 

Trevor Owens | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Hometown: Chico

School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College

Ratings: N/A

Offers of note: None.

Notes

Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.

Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.

Jamarri Jackson | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 5-9

Weight: 172

Hometown: Sacramento

School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers

Ratings:  ** (In high school)

Offers of note:

Notes

Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit. 

Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American. 

Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.

John Smolenski | DL

Signed

The basics

Position: DL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 235

Hometown: Phelan

School: Serrano High

Ratings: N/A.

Offers of note: N/A.

Notes

Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level. 

It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman. 

Austin Anderson | OL

Verbal

The basics

Position: OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

Hometown: San Ramon

School: Cal High

Ratings: **

Offers of note: Cal Poly, San Diego

Notes

Anderson is an athletic lineman that can play a number of positions and appears adept at run blocking, pulling as a guard and playing some tackle. He's a strong kid that can already bench over 300 pounds and squat 400.

Anderson is another lineman from up north, coming to Cal Poly from San Ramon Cal High 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

