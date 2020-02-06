Junior Ballard sparks Cal Poly to 92-75 win over Long Beach State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Sophomore guard Junior Ballard scored 22 points and sophomore forward Tuukka Jaakkola added 16 as Cal Poly won its third straight home game Wednesday night, defeating Long Beach State 92-75 in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game inside Mott Athletics Center.

Junior wing Mark Crowe and graduate guard Jamal Smith each contributed 11 points as Coach John Smith’s Mustangs made 53 percent of their floor shots and turned the ball over just eight times, improving to 6-16 for the season and 3-5 in Big West games.

Long Beach State, now 7-17 and 2-6, was led by Chance Hunter and Michael Carter III, each with 15 points. Jordan Roberts added 11 points.

The lead changed hands nine times and the game was tied eight times in the first half. Neither team led by more than six points, the Mustangs taking a 36-34 edge into the lockerroom at halftime.

Ahead 43-39 two minutes into the second half, Cal Poly went on a 7-0 run for a 50-39 advantage, Crowe sinking a layup to give the Mustangs the 11-point lead. Another Cal Poly run, this time 11-2, turned a 59-51 Cal Poly lead into a 70-53 cushion with 9:46 to play. Ballard capped that run with a pair of free throws.