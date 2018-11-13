Cal Poly fullback Joe Protheroe needs 118 yards to become Cal Poly's all-time rushing leader.
Protheroe is at 4,088 yards for his career with the Mustangs. Craig Young, who played for Cal Poly from 1996-1999, holds the school record at 4,205.
Protheroe set the school single-season rushing mark with 260 yards in the Mustangs' 37-14 upset of No. 24 Idaho State Saturday. Protheroe has 1,627 yards on the year.
The Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) graduate is No. 2 among active rushers in the FCS with 4,088 yards career yards. Dominick Bragalone of Lehigh leads with 4,299.
Protheroe was named ROOT SPORTS Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Idaho State. Cal Poly cornerback Dominic Frasch shared the Defensive Player of the Week award with Nzuzi Webster of Eastern Washington.