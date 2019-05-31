Travis Roth is going from the 805 to the 305.
The Cal Poly Director of Football Operations – who prepped at North County Christian in Atascadero before diving into the coaching ranks – announced that he’s accepted a similar position with the University of Miami on Friday morning.
Roth spent more than three seasons with the Mustangs. His responsibilities included breaking down film, organizing Cal Poly’s Pro Day for NFL Scouts, helping implement community service events and lastly, assisting the Mustang coaching staff in helping lure recruits to Cal Poly.
“Thank you Cal Poly for 3 ½ years I will never forget!” Roth said on his Twitter account.
He additionally gave thanks on social media to the man who rewarded the Atascadero native his first college football coaching gig: Tim Walsh.
“Coach Walsh – in December of 2015 you gave me the opportunity to be involved in college football and for that I will always be grateful to you,” Roth said.
Roth additionally praised the Mustang players he got a chance to coach and the fellow Mustang coaches he got a chance to work alongside with.
It will be the first time Roth will take a gig outside of California, let alone a football opportunity outside of the 805 region.
After starring at quarterback for NCCHS where he went 19-5 as a starter plus earned All-CIF Southern Section accolades as a quarterback and safety, Roth went on to play for Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He then pursued a master’s in Public Policy during his time at Cal Poly.
Roth also becomes the latest Cal Lutheran alum to dive into the Power Five realm of college football – joining Texas head coach Tom Herman and LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in that category.
