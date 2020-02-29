Corio Leads Cal Poly to Walk-Off 5-4 Victory Over No. 5 Michigan

As it did the night before, Cal Poly bounced back to tie the game, scoring single runs in the seventh and ninth frames.

Cole Cabrera singled to open the seventh, advanced to second and third on two wild pitches and, after Myles Emmerson walked on four pitches, the pair executed a double steal, Cabrera scoring to make it 4-3.

Corio hit a 1-2 pitch to the gap in left-center field for a double opening the ninth. Later in the inning, Bradlee Beesley grounded into a double play with no outs and the bases loaded, scoring Corio.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michigan was retired in order by Scott in the top of the 10th.

In the bottom half, Blake Wagenseller led off with a bloop double down the right-field line. Marinconz was intentionally walked and, after a force at third base for the first out, pinch-hitter Connor Gurnik was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Corio drilled a 2-1 pitch to deep center for a single to drive home Marinconz with the winning run, Cal Poly's second walk-off win of the year. The other Mustang walk-off win also was against a ranked opponent as Cal Poly edged No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Vanderbilt, 9-8, in the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz.