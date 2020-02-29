Corio Leads Cal Poly to Walk-Off 5-4 Victory Over No. 5 Michigan

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Sophomore second baseman Taison Corio ignited the game-tying ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double and drove in the winning run in the 10th with a long single to deep center field with the bases loaded as Cal Poly defeated No. 5 Michigan 5-4 Saturday night before 2,040 fans inside Baggett Stadium.
Corio, a transfer from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton and a graduate of De La Salle High School in Concord, had just two hits for the season before becoming the hero with his double in the ninth and RBI single in the 10th.
In evening the three-game non-conference baseball series at a game apiece on Leap Day -- Michigan won Friday's game in 10 innings, 4-3 -- Cal Poly improved to 4-7 for the season. The visiting Wolverines fell to 5-4.
Freshman right-hander Kyle Scott (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the win, striking out two. The Mater Dei High School graduate allowed two hits with no walks.
As it did in Friday's loss, Cal Poly scored the first two runs of the game Saturday as freshman shortstop Nick Marinconz smashed a one-out two-run home run, his first as a Mustang, down the left-field line in the third inning.
As it did Friday night, Michigan rallied to grab the lead in the late innings, scoring four times in the seventh for a 4-2 advantage. Riley Bertram doubled home the first run, a throwing error allowed the second run to cross the plate and Clark Elliott doubled down the right-field line for the final two runs.
As it did the night before, Cal Poly bounced back to tie the game, scoring single runs in the seventh and ninth frames.
Cole Cabrera singled to open the seventh, advanced to second and third on two wild pitches and, after Myles Emmerson walked on four pitches, the pair executed a double steal, Cabrera scoring to make it 4-3.
Corio hit a 1-2 pitch to the gap in left-center field for a double opening the ninth. Later in the inning, Bradlee Beesley grounded into a double play with no outs and the bases loaded, scoring Corio.
You have free articles remaining.
Michigan was retired in order by Scott in the top of the 10th.
In the bottom half, Blake Wagenseller led off with a bloop double down the right-field line. Marinconz was intentionally walked and, after a force at third base for the first out, pinch-hitter Connor Gurnik was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Corio drilled a 2-1 pitch to deep center for a single to drive home Marinconz with the winning run, Cal Poly's second walk-off win of the year. The other Mustang walk-off win also was against a ranked opponent as Cal Poly edged No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Vanderbilt, 9-8, in the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz.
The loss went to Jack White (0-1), the last of five Michigan pitchers. He secured four outs before giving up the winning run in the 10th.
Mustang starter Andrew Alvarez pitched six solid innings before allowing two doubles and a single for a run to open the seventh. He was charged with three runs and five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Alvarez also picked off a Michigan runner in the first inning, his second of the season.
Cal Poly's 10 hits included Corio's double and single, two singles each by Cabrera and Emmerson and the home run by Marinconz.
Michigan collected eight hits, led by Bertram's pair of doubles.
Mustang third baseman Nick DiCarlo notched five assists, making a couple dazzling plays at the hot corner to get outs ending the fourth and fifth innings.
Final game of the series will be played Sunday at 1 o'clock with Cal Poly freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe (1-0, 1.20 ERA) to face Michigan junior righty Blake Beers (1-1, 3.60 ERA).
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications