CHENEY, Wash. — For one quarter, Eastern Washington senior quarterback Gage Gubrud appeared human.
But after going 0-for-3 passing in the first 15 minutes of play, Gubrud completed his next seven attempts and finished 21 of 27 for 215 yards and a touchdown — he also ran for a score — as the Eagles opened Big Sky Conference play with a 70-17 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday inside Roos Field.
Antoine Custer rushed for 133 yards and Sam McPherson added 84 yards — both scoring twice — as Eastern Washington improved to 3-1 for the season, losing only to Washington State last week. Dennis Merritt added an 81-yard run with three minutes to play.
Despite falling to 1-3, Cal Poly produced a few highlights in the game.
Senior fullback Joe Protheroe earned his 16th career 100-yard game as he ran 34 times for 176 yards, including a 52-yard run in the second quarter to set up the first of two J’uan Campbell touchdown runs.
Protheroe now has 2,982 career rushing yards, No. 7 on Cal Poly’s all-time list, and is just 18 yards shy of the 3,000-yard mark.
Sophomore linebacker Matt Shotwell produced his third straight double-digit game in tackles. He had 10 against Weber State two weeks ago, 11 versus Brown last week and 11 against Eastern Washington.
Alex Vega gave Cal Poly a 3-0 lead with a 23-yard field goal seven minutes into the game, capping a 69-yard, 18-play drive.
Campbell scored on runs of five and 39 yards for his first two collegiate touchdowns and finished with 48 yards on five carries.
Senior quarterback Khaleel Jenkins added 70 yards on 25 carries but completed just one of five passes for 15 yards and fumbled the ball twice, both returned for touchdowns by Eastern Washington.
Pono Faaagi and Matt Shotwell combined on a sack of Gubrud and Dominic Frasch intercepted a Gubrud pass to highlight Cal Poly’s defensive performance.
The Eagles amassed a 657-399 advantage in total offense; 441-378 rushing and 216-21 passing.
The Mustangs return home to host Montana for another Big Sky game Saturday at 4:05 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
High School
VCA 44, Calvary Baptist 14
Early in the first quarter of Friday night's home game, Valley Christian Academy's Adam Aldana broke through for a 22-yard touchdown run followed by a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Tyler McCoy to Tim Trenkle for a quick 8-0 lead over Calvary Baptist of LaVerne.
Trenkle then caught on 6-yard touchdown pass and, with the 2-point conversion, VCA led 16-0 and was off to the races and on the way to evening their record at 2-2.
McCoy was 9-for-18 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns, the first to Trenkle and the final two to Andrew Sparlin.
McCoy also broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run.
Aldana finished with 152 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
On defense, McCoy had seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a deflected pass.
Older brother Ethan McCoy had 13 tackles and caused one fumble.
"Tyler was our player of the game but all the boys played well," said VCA head coach Peter Fortier. "Calvary Baptist is a small school. They only have 13 male students and 10 of them are on their football team. They're good athletes. I'm really impressed with what they put on the field."
VCA opens Coast Valley League play Friday night when the Lions host the Cuyama Bears.
Girls Volleyball
Pioneer Valley second at Ridgeview Tournament
Despite dropping its first match of the day, the Pioneer Valley Panthers clawed their way back to win the championship of Saturday's Ridgeview Girls Volleyball Tournament.
Playing best two-of-three set matches, the Panthers fell to Chavez 17-25, 23-25 in the tournament opener.
Pioneer Valley bounced back against St. Joseph, losing the first set 17-25 before taking the next two sets 25-21, 15-4.
The Panthers then took two of three from Golden West 25-15, 22-25, 16-14 and did it again against West High 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.
That set up a re-match with St, Joseph in the semifinals, a 25-22, 25-20 win and a spot in the championship game against Chowchilla.
Pioneer Valley secured the title in a three-set thriller 25-20, 2325, 15-10.