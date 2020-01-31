Colby Rogers layup lifts Cal Poly to overtime win over Cal State Fullerton

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Freshman guard Colby Rogers’ layup with 0.4 seconds remaining lifted Cal Poly to a 101-100 victory over Cal State Fullerton in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game Thursday night inside Mott Athletics Center.

Cal State Fullerton, which trailed by 10 points with 2:32 to play, rallied to force overtime. Austen Awosika capped a 23-13 Titan run with a 22-foot jump shot from the top of the key with two seconds left in regulation to send the game into the extra period.

Sophomore guard Junior Ballard scored a career-high 32 points, a high for any Mustang this season, and three other Mustangs scored in double figures as Cal Poly improved to 5-15 overall and 2-4 in Big West games.

Cal State Fullerton, despite 32 points from Jackson Rowe and 28 by Awosika, fell to 8-14 and 3-4. It was the first time the two teams met since John Smith, a former Cal State Fullerton assistant coach, became head coach at Cal Poly last spring.

There were 11 lead changes and the score was tied five times in the first half. Ballard’s 12 first-half points helped Cal Poly take a 46-41 advantage into the locker room at the break.