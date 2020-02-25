Caroline Cantlay Leads Cal Poly to Seventh Place in Bruin-Wave Invitational

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Caroline Cantlay carded a final-round 74 to lead the Cal Poly women's golf team to a seventh-place finish in the Bruin-Wave Invitational on Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.

Cantlay finished in a tie for 19th place with a 10-over-par 226 total.

Northwestern's Kelly Sim claimed top individual honors with a 67, 69 and 75 for a five-under-par 211 total, winning a playoff versus Emma Spitz of UCLA (71-71-69--211). Third place went to Emilie Paltrinieri of UCLA with a 214 total.

USC captured first place in the team standings with a 14-over-par 878 total, two shots ahead of UCLA. Northwestern and Oregon shared third place, another two shots back.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cal Poly, which opened with a 312 Monday morning, added a 301 Monday afternoon and a 304 Tuesday for a 53-over-par 917 total.

In addition to Cantlay, Cal Poly's other scoring golfers were Vanessa Wang with a final-round 78 for a 228 total and 25th-place tie, Jensen Jalufka with a 75 for a 232 total and 35th-place tie, Madi Daniel with a 77 for a 235 total and 41st-place tie, and Elizabeth Scholtes with an 80 for a 241 total and 54th place.