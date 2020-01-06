Cal Poly women’s tennis opens 2020 season Wednesday in Berkeley

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Returning six players from last year’s team and featuring three newcomers, the Cal Poly women’s tennis team will begin the 2020 season on Wednesday at the Cal Winter Invitational in Berkeley.
The Mustangs, who are under the direction of sixth-year head coach Kat Winterhalter, will compete in the tournament that will not count towards their overall record on Wednesday and Thursday in both singles and doubles.
Cal Poly returns its top three singles performers from last season. Senior Emily Monaghan (formerly Louie-Meadors) comes back after earning First Team All-Conference honors in both singles and doubles in her first season with the Mustangs. She finished with a team-best 9-5 singles record in dual matches from the No. 1 spot. In doubles, she and now sophomore Emily Ackerman went 6-3 at the No. 1 position.
Senior Susanne Boyden comes back for her final season after earning Second Team All-Conference honors last season thanks to an 8-4 dual match singles record at the No. 2 spot. Junior MacKenzie Worsnop returns following a sophomore campaign that saw her finish with the third most singles wins on the team with a 6-8 dual match record at the No. 3 spot.
Cal Poly’s three newcomers this year are all freshmen and include local product Delanie Dunkle, a five-star recruit out of Arroyo Grande, Calif., Melissa LaMette, a four-star recruit from Cypress, Texas, and Dominique Stone out of Los Angeles.
Following the Cal Winter Invite, Cal Poly will travel to face Fresno State and Santa Clara later this month and will host their first dual match at Mustang Tennis Complex on Feb. 8 against San Jose State.