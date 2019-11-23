Cal Poly linebacker Matt Shotwell intercepts a pass against the University of San Diego during the Mustangs' season-opener on Aug. 31 at Poly's at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo. Shotwell ended the season by intercepting a Northern Colorado pass with 11 seconds left in the game to seal the Mustangs' 28-21 victory.
Cal Poly Mustangs defensive back Kevin Howell (18) hangs on to North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11) during a home game in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 19. On Saturday, Howell intercepted two Northern Colorado passes, returning the second for the game-winning touchdown.
Cal Poly Mustangs fullback Duy Tran-Sampson (22) breaks free during a Big Sky Conference football game against Montana State on Oct. 5 in San Luis Obispo. On Saturday, Tran-Sampson scored two touchdowns in the Mustangs 28-21 victory at Northern Colorado.
GREELEY, Colorado — Three interceptions in the second half, two by Kevin Howell — one returned for a touchdown – sparked Cal Poly to a 28-21 victory over Northern Colorado in a season-ending Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon at Nottingham Field.
Howell’s second theft with 36 seconds remaining was returned 30 yards for a touchdown, giving Cal Poly the lead for the first time, 28-21, with 36 seconds remaining.
The win snapped a six-game Mustang losing streak and lifted Cal Poly to 3-8 for the season and 2-6 in the Big Sky. Northern Colorado finished 2-10 and 2-6.
The Mustangs won a game after trailing at halftime for the first time since 2016 and when trailing after three quarters for the first time since turning a 31-28 deficit into a 42-39 victory over Southern Utah in 2014.
Sophomore fullback Duy Tran-Sampson scored two of Cal Poly’s first three touchdowns on runs of 65 and 1 yards and became the 23rd Mustang to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for a single season.
The 65-yard romp up the middle with 16 seconds left in the third quarter put him over the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season and over the 1,000-yard mark as well. He finished Saturday’s game with 135 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,033 yards for the year.
Kyle Reid, substituting for Jalen Hamler (hamstring pull) midway through the second period, rushed for 143 yards on 24 carries and scored Cal Poly’s first touchdown of the game on a two-yard run late in the second quarter, trimming Northern Colorado’s lead to 14-7.
Reid also completed three of eight passes for 39 yards.
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.
Knipp’s 46-yard pass to Willie Fairman with 4:01 left in the third quarter gave the Bears a 21-7 lead and capped a quick two-play 80-yard drive.
The three interceptions, all in the fourth quarter, fueled Cal Poly’s comeback.
Howell’s first theft set up Tran-Sampson’s one-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 21-21. His second theft put Cal Poly ahead 28-21 and Matt Shotwell intercepted Knipp with 11 seconds to play to clinch the victory.
Aaron Cooper had eight tackles, including a sack, to lead Cal Poly defensively.
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 22
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 12
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 19
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 20
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 21
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 25
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 24
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 06
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 07
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 08
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 09
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 10
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 11
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 13
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 14
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 15
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 16
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 17
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 18
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 27
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 26
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 05
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 01
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 03
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 02
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 04
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 03.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 01.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 02.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 04.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 05.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 06.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 07.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 08.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 09.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 10.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 11.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 13.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 14.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 15.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 16.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 17.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 18.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 19.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 03.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 01.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 02.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 04.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 05.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 06.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 07.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 08.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 09.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 10.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 11.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 12.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 13.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 14.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 15.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 16.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 17.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 18.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 19.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 20.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 21.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 22.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 23.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 24.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 25.jpg
083119 Poly 09.jpg
083119 Poly 05.jpg
083119 Poly 04.jpg
083119 Poly 08.jpg
083119 Poly 02.jpg
083119 Poly 03.jpg
083119 Poly 06.jpg
083119 Poly 07.jpg
083119 Poly 01.jpg
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy