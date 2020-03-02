Cal Poly Weekend Roundup: Mustangs baseball drops home series to No. 5 Michigan, beach volleyball opens play at new digs with 2 wins and more

The Mustangs took the lead after senior Adlee Van Winden and freshman Josie Ulrich won their match in straight sets at the No. 5 position, 21-19, 21-10. Pepperdine then tied the score 2-2 after a win at the No. 1 spot to force it to come down to a deciding match at the No. 3 pairing.

After dropping the first set, senior Emily Sonny and sophomore Jayelin Lombard took the second set 21-16 to force a decisive third set. Behind a raucous crowd, the two went on to win the third set 15-8 to clinch the match victory for Cal Poly and win the first match it played at Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex.

Right after beating Pepperdine, the Mustangs took on a No. 9 Loyola Marymount team that had also come off beating the No. 6 Waves.

The match started with a straight sets win by Miric and Whalen at the No. 2 position, 21-13, 21-17 to put Cal Poly on the board first. So far this season, Miric and Whalen are 5-1 as a pair.

The Lions responded with their own straight sets win at the No. 4 spot to tie the score 1-1.

From the No. 3 spot, Sonny and Lombard regained the lead for the Mustangs after a 21-13, 22-20 victory. They are also now 5-1 together this season.