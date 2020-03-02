Cal Poly Weekend Roundup: Mustangs baseball drops home series to No. 5 Michigan, beach volleyball opens play at new digs with 2 wins and more

Check out this collection of Cal Poly Athletics briefs provided by the Cal Poly communications department. Find out more information on individual teams, and see a schedule of upcoming games on their website, GoPoly.com
Cal Poly Falls to No. 5 Michigan, 4-2, in Final Game of Non-Conference Series
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- No. 5 Michigan scored two unearned runs in the eighth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and defeated Cal Poly 4-2 Sunday afternoon in Baggett Stadium, clinching the three-game non-conference baseball series, two games to one.
Cal Poly, which let 1-0 and 2-1 leads slip away, had the lead in all three games of the series but fell to 4-8 for the season. Michigan is now 6-4 and will continue its Spring Break trip with single games at Cal and Stanford followed by a weekend series at Pepperdine.
Cal Poly scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning as Myles Emmerson reached base on a Michigan throwing error and eventually came home on a wild pitch.
Michigan answered in the top of the sixth as Clark Elliott tripled with one out and scored on a single by Jack Blomgren.
Cal Poly quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Cole Cabrera drew a one-out walk, took third on a single down the right-field line by Emmerson and came home on Bradlee Beesley's safety squeeze bunt.
Michigan tied the game again in the seventh as Blomgren singled down the right-field line with two outs, scoring pinch-runner Joey Velazquez from second base.
The Wolverines went ahead with two runs in the eighth. Two Mustang errors put Michigan runners at first and second with one out. Cam Hart's single to right-center field drove in the go-ahead run and Ted Burton's sacrifice fly pushed across an insurance run.
Cal Poly had two runners on base in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not get them home.
Michigan outhit Cal Poly 12-4, led by center fielder Jordan Nwogu with a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Blomgren added three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Shortstop Nick Marinconz singled twice for Cal Poly, which hit just .180 in the series. The Mustangs were six of 42 (.143) with runners on base, 3-for-27 (.111) with runners in scoring position and hit .103 (three of 29) with two outs in the series.
Beesley and Tate Samuelson, both of whom had nine-game hitting streaks entering the series, were a combined 1-for-24 in the series.
The Mustang pitching staff compiled a 2.79 ERA.
Cal Poly visits Santa Clara (8-5) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Broncos split four weekend games against Sacramento State.
Next weekend, the Mustangs host Baylor (7-3) for a three-game series Friday through Sunday.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick. Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
No. 8 Mustangs Win Both Matches At Inaugural Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly beach volleyball team christened its new digs in style on Saturday, winning both of its matches over top 10 opponents while playing their first ever matches the brand new Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex as they hosted the inaugural Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge.
In front of hundreds of fans and supporters, the No. 8 Mustangs (4-2) took down No. 6 Pepperdine 3-2 before beating No. 9 Loyola Marymount University also by a score of 3-2 to win the Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge. The Lions finished the event 1-1 while the Waves went 0-2.
In its first match against No. 6 Pepperdine, the Waves got on the board first after a straight sets win at the No. 4 spot. Cal Poly’s No. 2 pairing of juniors Tia Miric and Mariah Whalen evened up the score a short time later after a 22-20, 21-17 victory.
The Mustangs took the lead after senior Adlee Van Winden and freshman Josie Ulrich won their match in straight sets at the No. 5 position, 21-19, 21-10. Pepperdine then tied the score 2-2 after a win at the No. 1 spot to force it to come down to a deciding match at the No. 3 pairing.
After dropping the first set, senior Emily Sonny and sophomore Jayelin Lombard took the second set 21-16 to force a decisive third set. Behind a raucous crowd, the two went on to win the third set 15-8 to clinch the match victory for Cal Poly and win the first match it played at Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex.
Couldn't have asked for a better finish to our Inaugural Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge than 2⃣ wins over fellow top 10 opponents! Full recap of the day ⬇️ #RideHigh https://t.co/c6kBJqltCh— Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (@calpolybeach) March 1, 2020
Right after beating Pepperdine, the Mustangs took on a No. 9 Loyola Marymount team that had also come off beating the No. 6 Waves.
The match started with a straight sets win by Miric and Whalen at the No. 2 position, 21-13, 21-17 to put Cal Poly on the board first. So far this season, Miric and Whalen are 5-1 as a pair.
The Lions responded with their own straight sets win at the No. 4 spot to tie the score 1-1.
From the No. 3 spot, Sonny and Lombard regained the lead for the Mustangs after a 21-13, 22-20 victory. They are also now 5-1 together this season.
LMU’s No. 1 pairing then won their match in straight sets to tie the score at 2-2 and force it to come down to the No. 5 pairs.
In that match, Adlee Van Winden and Ulrich lost the first set 19-21 before coming back to win the second 21-16 and in similar fashion to the Pepperdine match, force a deciding third set. With all eyes on them, Van Winden and Ulrich took the set 15-11 to clinch the dual victory for Cal Poly. Van Winden and Ulrich also brought their record together this season to an even 3-3.
Thank you to everyone who came out for the inaugural Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge! See you on March 21 at our next match! #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/cdVlnmmtMQ— Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (@calpolybeach) March 1, 2020
The Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge will be an annual event, attracting top collegiate volleyball programs to San Luis Obispo and becoming a premier in-season tournament in collegiate volleyball. Center of Effort's vintners, Bill and Cheryl Swanson, are supporters of the new Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex and have been instrumental in the vision for the event.
The two wins are the Mustangs’ second and third over a ranked opponent already this season.
There will be two more home events at Mustang Beach Volleyball Complex this season, with the next one coming on Saturday, March 2. There will also be one event at the old home location of Pismo Beach.
However, next up for Cal Poly is a trip to Phoenix next weekend for four matches. There, they will face Grand Canyon University and Houston Baptist on Friday, and San Diego Community College, which will not count toward Cal Poly’s overall record, and Abilene Christian University on Saturday.
MUSTANGS WIN!!! Cal Poly’s No. 3 pairing of Adlee and Josie win it in three sets to give the Mustangs the 3-2 dual victory over No. 9 LMU! #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/lGc7E5NnYg— Cal Poly Beach Volleyball (@calpolybeach) March 1, 2020
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Closes Judi Garman Classic with Saturday Loss to LMU
FULLERTON – The Cal Poly softball program scored Saturday’s opening run against Loyola Marymount, but the Lions responded with four runs in the second and six more in the third to put the decision into run-rule territory as the Mustangs closed action at the Cal State Fullerton-hosted Judi Garman Classic with a 13-3, five-inning loss.
After Cal Poly senior starting righthander Steffi Best (3-5) kept Loyola Marymount scoreless in the top of the first, the Mustangs (10-8) took a 1-0 lead during the bottom half as sophomore catcher Lily Amos drove home freshman right fielder Sydney Frankenberger with a two-out single.
Loyola Marymount (11-7), however, returned with its four-run effort in the top of the second marked by two Mustang errors and a two-run double from catcher Molly Grumbo.
Cal Poly senior first baseman Hailey Martin led off the bottom half of the second with a double before scoring two pitches later following an RBI base hit by sophomore third baseman Maddie Amos.
The Lions though produced their six-run third inning on just five hits as Loyola Marymount ran the lead to 10-2.
Freshman pinch runner Ellie Yamashita notched Cal Poly’s third run on a double-steal attempt in the fourth, but Loyola Marymount tacked on its final three runs in the top half of the fifth to place the scoreline back in run-rule territory.
Cal Poly, which received a team high two hits from Martin, was retired in order during the bottom of the fifth to close the game.
Cal Poly resumes action at the March 6-8 UCLA-Long Beach State Invitational. All of Cal Poly’s five games will be at top-ranked UCLA, beginning on Friday, March 6 versus Boston University at 10 a.m.
- This report was contributed by Christopher Giovannetti, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Communications Director
Cal Poly Earns Eighth Victory of the Season After 6-1 Road Win Over GCU
PHOENIX — Behind a strong team performance, the Cal Poly women’s tennis team picked up its fourth road win of the season Sunday after a 6-1 victory over Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
The Mustangs (8-2) already earned their eighth win of the season through just 10 matches while the Lopes fell to 2-8.
Cal Poly picked up the doubles point after the No. 3 duo of senior Susanne Boyden and sophomore Emily Ackerman won their match in dominant fashion, 6-0. The No. 2 pairing of sophomore Kim Bhunu and freshman Melissa LaMette then clinched the point after winning their match, 6-2.
Both Boyden and Ackerman as well as Bhunu and LaMette teamed together for the first time this season, with each now 1-0 as pairs in doubles.
The Mustangs were equally as dominant in singles. Freshman Dominique Stone got things going with a 6-1, 6-0 win from the No. 3 slot to improve her record to 2-1 this season.
Senior Emily Monaghan won her match in straight sets from the No. 2 position, 6-3, 6-2 to move to 7-3 in singles.
LaMette, who is unbeaten in singles to begin her Cal Poly career, kept her streak going with a 6-2, 6-3 victory from the No. 5 position. She is now 7-0 this season, having played from the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the lineup.
From the No. 1 spot, Boyden won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to move to an even 4-4 this year. Ackerman then wrapped up the match with a three set win from the No. 6 position, 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 to push her record to 5-1.
Sitting now at 8-2 overall, Cal Poly boasts the best record so far among Big West teams as the Mustangs now get ready to begin a four-match homestand. They will begin that stretch by hosting Louisiana Tech (9-7) on Friday, March 6 at Mustang Tennis Complex. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications