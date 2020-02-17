Cal Poly: Volleyball's Maia Dvoracek to tryout For National Team, Mustangs sports standings

Cal Poly: Volleyball's Maia Dvoracek to tryout For National Team, Mustangs sports standings

{{featured_button_text}}

Dvoracek To Participate in Tryout For U.S. Women’s National Team This Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After having one of the best individual seasons in recent program history in 2019, Cal Poly volleyball junior right side hitter Maia Dvoracek will head to Colorado Springs, Colo. this week to take part in a tryout for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The tryout, which will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, will take place Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 23.

It will feature 214 athletes from 94 colleges and will be led by U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly and his staff. According to USA Volleyball, Dvoracek will be one of 24 right side hitters attending. The players will be competing for spots on both the U.S. Women’s National Team and U.S. Collegiate National Team program.

USA Volleyball will be streaming the tryout live at this link starting at 1 p.m. PT for fans to check it out.

Dvoracek will be looking to follow in the footsteps of former Cal Poly volleyball standout setter Taylor Nelson (2014-17), who participated in the same tryout when she was a Mustang in 2017 and was named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team later that same year.

In her first year as a six rotation player for the Mustangs in 2019, Dvoracek had a breakout season. She was named an AVCA Third Team All-American, AVCA All-Region, and First Team All-Big West selection after she led the Mustangs and was second in the Big West with 4.25 kills per set and was top-five in the nation in service aces while starting all 30 matches and playing every set.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications

Winter and Spring Sports Standings 

Download PDF Cal Poly: Winter Sports Standings.pdf
Download PDF Cal Poly: Spring Sports Standings

- Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements

  • Updated

Cal Poly has announced a $1 million gift from Bill Hoffman for the final phase of a four-year project to upgrade Baggett Stadium. The gift jump-starts a group of improvements at Baggett Stadium, including an improved entrance to Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field, a new ticket booth, renovations to the baseball press box, chair back seating, batters eye and other cosmetic enhancements.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News