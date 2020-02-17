Cal Poly: Volleyball's Maia Dvoracek to tryout For National Team, Mustangs sports standings

Dvoracek To Participate in Tryout For U.S. Women’s National Team This Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After having one of the best individual seasons in recent program history in 2019, Cal Poly volleyball junior right side hitter Maia Dvoracek will head to Colorado Springs, Colo. this week to take part in a tryout for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The tryout, which will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, will take place Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 23.

It will feature 214 athletes from 94 colleges and will be led by U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly and his staff. According to USA Volleyball, Dvoracek will be one of 24 right side hitters attending. The players will be competing for spots on both the U.S. Women’s National Team and U.S. Collegiate National Team program.

USA Volleyball will be streaming the tryout live at this link starting at 1 p.m. PT for fans to check it out.

Dvoracek will be looking to follow in the footsteps of former Cal Poly volleyball standout setter Taylor Nelson (2014-17), who participated in the same tryout when she was a Mustang in 2017 and was named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team later that same year.