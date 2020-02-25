Cal Poly to visit Fresno State tonight for second midweek game of 2020

In 2005 Cal Poly swept Fresno State in a three-game series for the first time in the then-60-year history of the rivalry and duplicated the feat opening the 2006 campaign in Baggett Stadium and again in 2007 at Beiden Field. The Mustangs have won 22 of their last 32 games against the Bulldogs, including three of five games during Fresno State’s national championship season in 2008.

Lee is 24-12 against Fresno State while Batesole sports a 21-29 mark against Cal Poly, including a 9-5 record while he was at CSUN.

The Mustangs are playing 35 of their 59 games at home this season, including five consecutive weekend series against BYU, Michigan, Baylor, Oklahoma and San Diego State. Cal Poly hosts UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and UC Davis for Big West series in April and May.

Mustangs baseball: Cal Poly falls to Pepperdine in 2020 home opener, 9-2 Three Pepperdine pitchers combined to hold Cal Poly to just four singles and first baseman Justin Lutes drove in four runs as the Waves defeated Cal Poly 9-2 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night inside Baggett Stadium.

Cal Poly won the Big West title in 2014 and has placed second six times, third four times and fourth six times since 2000, posting a combined record of 310-258 in 23 years as a member of the Big West.