SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly will send its regular dual meet contingent of 10 wrestlers to the 38th Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational this weekend.
The two-day tournament Friday and Saturday inside Hall N4 of the Las Vegas Convention Center will include 60 wrestlers who are ranked in the Top 10 at their weight class, including Cal Poly 197-pounder Tom Lane, a two-time national qualifier ranked No. 8 by Trackwrestling.com this week.
The top three wrestlers at 157 pounds -- North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay, Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin and Iowa State’s David Carr -- and the top two at 184 pounds -- two-time NCAA champion Zahid Valencia and Northern Iowa’s No. 2 Taylor Lujan -- highlight one of the top regular season collegiate tournaments.
Competition begins Friday at 8 a.m. Quarterfinals are slated for Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday's competition begins with wrestlebacks at 8 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 9 a.m. The championship and consolation finals will begin at 2 p.m.
For the third straight year, the Cal Poly volleyball team is going to the NCAA Tournament. Sunday night, the Mustangs received an at-large bid to the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Stanford sub-regional and will take on Georgia in the first round in Palo Alto, Calif.
Wrestlers from the likes of Arizona State, Cornell, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Virginia and Virginia Tech will join Cal Poly.
Lane is off to a 2-0 start with a fall and a major decision in Cal Poly's dual meet victories over San Francisco State and Buffalo. Lane did not compete in the season-opening Michigan State Open.
Mustang 141-pounder Jake Ryan also is 2-0 with a pair of decisions.
Other Mustangs off to strong starts this season are 285-pounder Sam Aguilar (5-1) with two falls, 125-pounder Benny Martinez (5-3) with a fall and two majors and 165-pounder Bernie Truax (4-3) with two falls and a technical fall.
You have free articles remaining.
Cal Poly also will be represented by Junior Fernandez (4-4) at 133 pounds, Joshy Cortez (1-1) at 149, Brawley Lamer (2-3) ay 157, Nathan Tausch (1-1) at 174 and Trent Tracy (1-1) at 184.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Scott Cartwright, men's golf coach at Cal Poly for 19 seasons, has announced his retirement, effective at the end o…
Three years ago, Cal Poly 157-pounder Colt Shorts placed seventh, the first Mustang to place in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational since 2013 when Blake Kastl placed eighth at 149 pounds. Devon Lotito finished third at 133 pounds in 2012. Ryan DesRoches claimed the 174-pound title in 2011 while 141-pounder Boris Novachkov and 285-pounder Atticus Disney both placed fifth.
In 2017, Lane reached the quarterfinals and finished one victory shy of placing. The Garden City, N.Y., native posted a 2-2 mark in the 2018 event.
A total of 18 wrestlers ranked in the Top 33 by Trackwrestling.com at 197 pounds, including Lane, are scheduled to compete in Las Vegas. Lane has already defeated No. 20 Sam Schuyler of Buffalo in a 9-0 decision in a dual meet two weeks ago. Schuyler will not be at Las Vegas this weekend.
Those in the Top 10 at 197 that Lane could face are No. 1 Kollin Moore of Ohio State, No. 3 Josh Hokit of Fresno State, No. 6 Jacob Holschlag of Northern Iowa, No. 9 Nick Reenan of North Carolina State and No. 10 Eric Schultz of Nebraska.
An all-session pass costs $40, with single-session tickets going for $15 in the preliminary rounds and $20 for the championship finals. All tickets will be sold on the day of the event only and cash only.
- This story was contributed by Cal Poly