Cal Poly to play at Wyoming in 2025

Other Cal Poly games versus FBS opponents include Fresno State in 2021 and 2022 and San Jose State in 2023. The Mustangs’ FBS foe in 2024 will be announced at a later date.

Cal Poly also is scheduled to play San Diego each of the next four seasons. The Mustangs host the Toreros this fall on Sept. 19 as well as in 2022 while visiting San Diego in 2021 and 2023.

Cal Poly also will play South Dakota in a home-and-home series, hosting the Coyotes in 2021 and visiting Vermillion in 2022.

The Mustangs have won five games against Football Bowl Subdivision schools. In addition to the victory at Wyoming in 2012. Cal Poly defeated UTEP 34-13 in the 2003 opener, San Diego State 16-14 in 2006 and 30-28 in 2008 and New Mexico State 38-35 in overtime in 1997.

The Mustangs’ five victories over FBS schools is tied for No. 10 in FCS history. Youngstown State leads the way with 12 FBS wins, followed by Northwestern State and North Dakota State with nine each. Northern Iowa and Eastern Washington share fourth place with eight each.

Cal Poly played at least one FBS school every season from 2006 through 2017, including two games against FBS members in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.