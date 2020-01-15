Cal Poly to host Stanford for first Pac-12 Dual Meet of season

In addition to Lane, Cal Poly wrestlers with records at or above the .500 mark include Benny Martinez (7-7) at 125 pounds, Trae Vasquez (4-4) at 133, Bernie Truax (10-8) at 165, Dylan Miracle (7-7) at 174 and Samuel Aguilar (7-5) at 285.

Martinez, Miracle and Aguilar all placed sixth in the season-opening Michigan State Open.

On Friday, a pre-match social will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Mott Lawn and will include beverages and tri-tip tasting. Cal Poly’s 1979-80 team, which beat the Hawkeyes 27-12, will be honored at intermission of the dual meet and an all-alumni photoshoot will follow.

On Saturday, the Fourth Annual Crab Feed Benefit and Silent Auction will take place, also on campus in the Multi Activity Center. Parking is available free of charge in the Grand Avenue Parking Structure adjacent to the Performing Arts Center. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner and silent auction slated for 7:30 p.m.