Cal Poly to host Stanford for first Pac-12 Dual Meet of season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Stanford will bring a No. 17 national ranking, four nationally ranked wrestlers and a first-place finish in the recent Southern Scuffle with three individual champions to Cal Poly for a Pac-12 dual wrestling meet Friday night.
First bout inside Mott Athletics Center begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Stanford dual is part of Alumni Weekend, which features the Fourth Annual Crab Feed on Jan. 18 inside the Recreation Center's Multi-Activity Center. In addition, the 1979 Cal Poly wrestling team which upset No. 1 Iowa will be honored this weekend.
Cal Poly's lone nationally ranked wrestler, 197-pounder Tom Lane, will be facing a fellow nationally ranked matman in the feature bout of the evening.
A senior, Lane is 11-3 on the year, ranked No. 8 by Amateur Wrestling News this week and is a two-time national qualifier. Lane has compiled a 77-46 career record with eight falls and placed third in the Las Vegas Invitational in early December.
Stanford 197-pounder Nathan Traxler sports a 15-2 record and a No. 7 national ranking by AWN. The junior placed second in the Southern Scuffle and has 64 career wins with 11 falls.
Lane and Traxler have met three times before in their collegiate careers. Traxler posted 5-4 and 6-5 decisions last year and a 9-3 decision two seasons ago.
Stanford's other nationally ranked wrestlers are Real Woods (12-1, four falls), No. 9 at 141 pounds; Requir van der Merwe (8-3, one fall), No. 20 art 149 pounds; and Shane Griffith (17-0, six falls), No. 7 at 165 pounds.
Woods and Griffith were first-place finishers at the Southern Scuffle while van der Merwe finished sixth.
Stanford is 4-1 in dual meets this season with wins over North Carolina, San Francisco State, Columbia and Drexel. The Cardinal's lone loss was at No. 3 Ohio State, 29-6.
Cal Poly owns a 2-3 dual meet record, opening the season with wins over San Francisco State and Buffalo before falling to Drexel, Fresno State and Northern Illinois.
Cal Poly and Stanford are meeting for the 62nd time Friday night. The Mustangs own a 39-21-1 advantage in the series, though the Cardinal has won the last nine matches, including a 32-5 verdict a year ago at Stanford.
Jason Borrelli is in his 12th season as Stanford's head wrestling coach. Over the past 11 years, the Cardinal has sent 26 different wrestlers to the NCAA Championships a total of 52 times. In 2016-17, Stanford set a program record with nine NCAA qualifiers.
A graduate of Central Michigan and a two-time NCAA qualifier at 133 pounds, Borrelli’s Cardinal wrestlers have garnered a total of 10 All-America honors and 18 individual Pac-12 championships.
In addition to Lane, Cal Poly wrestlers with records at or above the .500 mark include Benny Martinez (7-7) at 125 pounds, Trae Vasquez (4-4) at 133, Bernie Truax (10-8) at 165, Dylan Miracle (7-7) at 174 and Samuel Aguilar (7-5) at 285.
Martinez, Miracle and Aguilar all placed sixth in the season-opening Michigan State Open.
On Friday, a pre-match social will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Mott Lawn and will include beverages and tri-tip tasting. Cal Poly’s 1979-80 team, which beat the Hawkeyes 27-12, will be honored at intermission of the dual meet and an all-alumni photoshoot will follow.
On Saturday, the Fourth Annual Crab Feed Benefit and Silent Auction will take place, also on campus in the Multi Activity Center. Parking is available free of charge in the Grand Avenue Parking Structure adjacent to the Performing Arts Center. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner and silent auction slated for 7:30 p.m.
RSVP by purchasing tickets for the event by clicking here (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__tickets.calpoly.edu_Online_seatSelect.asp&d=DwIGaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=dWPxy2L_c4s4SB8geFA41iWSyuIcFQ0oDdX2bMC_oQBNnMGvfzX-K9RRvNi_54sD&m=uA8SLZzytGglvax_Tfl0RZyrOhBp9z5eaKwDUwoV50I&s=4yi15EdrhG-R_wfOugkf6ZctKt8_tjelB1e9XoAZtWk&e= ). Individual tickets are available at $75, which includes the Crab Feed, Pre-Match Social and dual meet. Tables are priced at $500, which includes eight tickets to the Crab Feed, Pre-Match Social and dual meet.
Proceeds of all ticket sales over the weekend will go directly to the Cal Poly Wrestling Program.
Other Cal Poly home duals this season all Pac-12 duals, are versus CSU Bakersfield on Feb. 14 and Arizona State on Feb. 15.
Stanford will host the Pac-12 Championship on March 7, with the NCAA Division I National Championship slated for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Probable Lineups
Cal Poly (2-3, 0-0)
125 — Benny Martinez (7-7), Sophomore, Eastlake, Calif.
133 — Trae Vasquez (4-4), Redshirt Freshman, Kalispell, Mont.
141 — Jake Ryan (5-5), Redshirt Freshman, Oakdale, Calif.
149 — Joshy Cortez (6-8), Senior, Temecula, Calif.
157 — Brawley Lamer (6-8), Sophomore, Corvallis, Ore.
165 — Bernie Truax (10-8), Redshirt Freshman, Oceanside, Calif.
174 — Dylan Miracle (7-7), Sophomore, Madera, Calif.
184 — Trent Tracy (4-7), Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
197 — Tom Lane (11-3), Senior, Garden City, N.Y.
285 — Sam Aguilar (7-5), Sophomore, Apple Valley, Calif.
Stanford (4-1, 0-0)
125 — Jackson DiSario (13-5), Freshman, McDonough, Georgia
133 — Brandon Kier (5-7), Senior, Alpine, Calif.
141 — Real Woods (12-1), Freshman (RS), Albuquerque, NM
149 — Dawson Sihavong (10-8), Freshman, Clovis, Calif.
157 — Tyler Eischens (15-6), Freshman (RS), Anoka, MN
165 — Shane Griffith (17-0), Freshman (RS), Westwood, NJ
174 — Jared Hill (0-3), Junior, Clovis, Calif.
184 — Nick Addison (4-3), Freshman, Fair Haven, NJ
197 — Nathan Traxler (15-2), Junior, St. Charles, Ill.
285 — David Showunmi (9-6), Senior, Langhorne, Penn.
or Haydn Maley (0-0), Sophomore, Roseburg, Ore.
— This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications