Cal Poly to host No. 5 Michigan this weekend at Baggett Stadium

Senior catcher Myles Emmerson was 9-for-18 at the plate in the BYU series and threw out four would-be Cougar base stealers, two in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Samuelson and Beesley each added seven hits — Samuelson driving in three runs to lift his team-leading season total to nine in eight games.

The Cal Poly pitching staff produced a 3.27 ERA prior to Tuesday’s loss at Fresno State. UConn hit just .091 against Dollard, all four runs surrendered by Andrew Alvarez were unearned and he struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings and Thorpe tossed seven solid innings in a no-decision against Vanderbilt, allowing two runs and four hits with six strikeouts. Despite winning three of four games, BYU was held to just a .174 team batting average in the series.

The Mustangs, who committed nine errors in the MLB4 Tournament, including seven in the loss to Michigan, shored up the defense last week with just four errors in five games. Cal Poly is No. 8 in the nine-team Big West, however, with its .956 fielding percentage and only 38 of the 53 runs the Mustang pitching staff has allowed so far this season are earned.

Michigan won 50 of 72 games and finished second in the Big Ten on its way to a second-place national finish in 2019, losing to Vanderbilt 8-2 in the third and final game of last year's best-of-three championship series at the College World Series.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}