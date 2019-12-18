SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Cal Poly wrestling team takes a brief break from its tournament schedule Thursday night when the Mustangs host Drexel for a 7 p.m. dual meet inside Mott Athletics Center.
Coach Jon Sioredas' Mustangs are 2-0 in duals with wins over San Francisco State and Buffalo. The Dragons, coached by former Cal Poly assistant Matt Azevedo, own a 3-2 mark with victories against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, West Liberty and Long Island and losses to Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh.
Each team has one nationally ranked wrestler.
For Cal Poly, 197-pound senior Tom Lane is ranked anywhere from No. 7 to No. 10 by various national wrestling publications. With a 6-1 mark for the season, the two-time national qualifier is coming off a third-place finish in the Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 7.
Drexel senior Ebed Jarrell is ranked No. 18 at 165 pounds and qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time a year ago. He brings a 6-3 mark for the season into Thursday's dual meet and is 63-34 in his Drexel career.
At the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia on Nov. 24, Jarrell placed second at 165 while Michael O'Malley placed third at 174 pounds. O'Malley is 5-3 on the year.
Cal Poly competed in the Reno Tournament of Champions last Sunday with three redshirts -- Cole Reyes, Antonio Lorenzo and Daniel Vizcarra -- all finishing on the podium. Reyes was third and Lorenzo fifth at 125 pounds while Vizcarra placed fourth at 149 pounds.
In addition to Lane, other Mustang wrestlers off to strong starts in the 2019-20 season are 285-pounder Samuel Aguilar (6-3), 125-pounder Benny Martinez (6-5), 165-pounder Bernie Truax and 149-pounder Jake Ryan (5-2), who was 3-2 in the Las Vegas Invitational.
Thursday's matchup also will mark the dual meet debut of redshirt freshman Trae Vasquez, who compiled a 4-1 mark with two decisions and a pair of major decisions in the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Drexel has won both previous meetings against Cal Poly -- 28-12 in November 2015 in San Luis Obispo and 28-11 in November 2012 at Bakersfield.
Other home duals this season are against Northern Illinois on Jan. 10 and Pac-12 duals versus Stanford on Jan. 17, CSU Bakersfield on Feb. 14 and Arizona State on Feb. 15. The Stanford dual is part of Alumni Weekend, which features the Fourth Annual Crab Feed on Jan. 18 inside the Recreation Center's Multi-Activity Center.
Stanford will host the Pac-12 Championship on March 7, with the NCAA Division I National Championship slated for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Probable Lineups
Cal Poly (2-0)
125 -- Benny Martinez (6-5), Sophomore, Eastlake, Calif.
133 -- Trae Vasquez (4-1), Redshirt Freshman, Kalispell, Mont.
141 -- Jake Ryan (5-2), Redshirt Freshman, Oakdale, Calif.
149 -- Joshy Cortez (4-5), Senior, Temecula, Calif.
157 -- Brawley Lamer (4-5), Sophomore, Corvallis, Ore.
165 -- Bernie Truax (6-5), Redshirt Freshman, Oceanside, Calif.
174 -- Nathan Tausch (1-3), Sophomore, Poway, Calif.
184 -- Trent Tracy (1-3), Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
197 -- No. 10 Tom Lane (6-1), Senior, Garden City, N.Y.
285 -- Sam Aguilar (6-3), Sophomore, Apple Valley, Calif.
Drexel (3-2)
125 -- Antonio Mininno (2-1), Sophomore, Deptford, N.J., or Dante Mininno (0-4), Sophomore, Deptford, N.J.
133 -- Chandler Olson (6-3), Junior, Shippensburg, Penn.
141 -- Tyler Williams (2-4), Freshman, Telford, Penn., or Julian Flores (2-4), Junior, El Monte, Calif.
149 -- Jared Donahue (2-3), Junior, Marietta, Ohio, or Vincent Foggia (5-4), Junior, Columbus, N.J.
157 -- Felix Belga (3-4), Junior, Mechanicsburg, Penn., or Parker Kropman (4-3), Junior, Rochester, N.Y.
165 -- No. 18 Ebed Jarrell (6-3), Senior, East Greenwich, R.I.
174 -- Michael O’Malley (5-3), Redshirt Freshman, Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.
184 -- Anthony Walters (0-4), Sophomore, Johnstown, Penn., or Owen Brooks (1-4), Senior, Damascus, Md.
197 -- Bryan McLaughlin (6-5), Sophomore, Woodbridge, N.J.
285 -- Sean O’Malley (7-4), Sophomore, Hasbrouck, N.J.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Director of Athletics for Athletics Communications