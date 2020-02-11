Cal Poly seeks strong start as 2020 baseball season opens with MLB4 Tournament in Arizona

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements Cal Poly has announced a $1 million gift from Bill Hoffman for the final phase of a four-year project to upgrade Baggett Stadium. The gift jump-starts a group of improvements at Baggett Stadium, including an improved entrance to Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field, a new ticket booth, renovations to the baseball press box, chair back seating, batters eye and other cosmetic enhancements.

The bad news is that Cal Poly has been victimized by slow starts four of the last five seasons and will play 15 games against seven teams that qualified for the postseason a year ago. In addition to Vanderbilt and Michigan, the 2020 schedule also features five consecutive weekend series at home, including three more with the Wolverines, after the trip to Arizona along with five games against Pac-12 schools — four at Oregon and one at home versus Stanford — along with Big West series at home against UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and UC Davis. In all, Cal Poly plays 35 of its 59 games inside Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs return 10 of the 11 position players who started 20 or more games in 2019 and eight of last year’s 13 pitchers. The group of veterans is paced by junior corner infielder Tate Samuelson, who has led Cal Poly in home runs and RBIs each of the last two years, senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley, who is in or near the all-time top 10 in several offensive categories at Cal Poly, and junior right-hander Taylor Dollard, who was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves as a relief pitcher a year ago and is making the switch to the weekend rotation this spring as the Mustangs’ Friday night starter.

In his 18th season at the helm of the Mustangs, Lee must solve two problems.