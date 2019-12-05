SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly junior boundary safety Freddie Gaines has been honored with a spot on the 2019 Big Sky Football Community Service Team.
A team captain who transferred to Cal Poly from College of San Mateo two seasons ago, Gaines played in nine of Cal Poly's 11 games this fall in the defensive secondary as well as on special teams. Gaines also played in three games during his redshirt year in 2018.
Among his volunteer services at Cal Poly, Gaines has read books to C. L. Smith Elementary School students in San Luis Obispo, worked with kids in Room 36 at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe and has volunteered his time at a homeless shelter kitchen as well as at Growing Grounds Farm Nursery.
Gaines is a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco and majors in communication studies at Cal Poly.
Following the 2018 season, Gaines was presented the team's Dale Barthel Award. A defensive back and outside linebacker at Cal Poly from 1979-83, Barthel played on the Mustangs' 1980 NCAA Division II national championship football team as a redshirt freshman. He passed away in January 2015 after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease."
The award goes to a player who walks on, earns a scholarship and is honored not only as a player, but what he does in the classroom and as a young man.
In its inaugural year, the Big Sky Football Community Service Team recognizes football student-athletes who have dedicated their time to helping others and have gone above and beyond in making an impact on their campus and community. The Community Service Team is made up of one individual football player from each of the league’s 13 competing institutions. Award winners were nominated by their respective head coaches.
The 13 honorees include six seniors, five juniors, one sophomore, and one freshman. Amongst the group is Montana senior linebacker Dante Olson, who was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his community service efforts. The linebacker is also a finalist for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy.
2019 Big Sky Community Service Team
Cal Poly – Freddie Gaines, Jr., DB
Eastern Washington – Dean Sise, R-So., DB/ST
Idaho – Lloyd Hightower, Sr., DB
Idaho State – Anthony Ricks, Sr., DB
Montana – Dante Olson, Sr., LB
Montana State – Kyle Finch, Jr., DE
Northern Arizona – Joey Gatewood, Sr., TE
Northern Colorado – Luke Nelson, Sr., LB
Portland State – Daniel Giannosa, Jr., OL
Sacramento State - Allen Perryman, Sr., DB
Southern Utah – Somtochukwu Achebo, R-Fr., S
UC Davis - Kooper Richardson, Jr., OL
Weber State – Jared Schiess, Jr., DL
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick of Cal Poly Athletics Communications