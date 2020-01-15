Cal Poly's J.J. Koski to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday at the Rose Bowl

Cal Poly's first player to compete in an all-star game was center Stan Sheriff in the 1954 East-West Shrine Classic at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco.

Koski, who practiced with the American squad Tuesday at the Rose Bowl and will wear No. 86 on Saturday, has been training in Irvine and has signed with Rep1.

"J.J. has proven that he has next-level talent and this invitation validates his abilities," former Mustang head coach Tim Walsh said in November. "He is a great young man who works hard at the skills to play wide receiver and will represent himself well at the next level.

"He is confident in his abilities and probably the most unselfish player I have coached," Walsh added. "He's a great Mustang and congrats, J.J. Koski!"

Koski's head coach will be Hue Jackson while Marvin Lewis will coach the National Team.