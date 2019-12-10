Former Mustang Swimmer Allen Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Former Cal Poly swimmer Zach Allen qualified for the U.S. Olympic team trials in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly after competing at the U.S. Open Championships held this past weekend in Atlanta, Ga.
Allen, who swam at Cal Poly from 2015 to 2019 and holds the program record in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, qualified in the 100 fly after swimming a personal-best time of 53.68, placing 21st in the event.
He later qualified in the 50 free after also swimming a personal-best time of 23.09 which was good for 41st place in the event.
The cut line for the Olympic Trials were 23.19 in the 50 free and 54.19 in the 100 fly.
The Olympic Team Trials will take place June 21-28, 2020 in Omaha, Neb.
- Report contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Alum Boyal Qualifies for 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon
Swarnjit Boyal, Cal Poly’s 2017-18 Male Athlete of the Year Award recipient, qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon on Sunday in Sacramento, finishing 17th at the California International Marathon.
In earning his time of 2:17:47, he met the qualifying standard of 2 hours & 19 minutes, advancing to the Olympic Trials event set for Atlanta on Feb. 29, televised on NBC from 9 a.m. Pacific Time to 12 noon.
“I was mostly just going by my coach’s plan of waking up early and getting those miles in, being consistent, making sacrifices and getting rest,” Boyal told Runner’s World Magazine after qualifying.
Altogether, just over 7,500 men took to the course at the 37th annual CIM on a cloudy, drizzly day, as Elisha Barno posted the win in 2:13:36 starting out in Folsom and culminating in downtown Sacramento.
Roughly 235 men are qualified for Atlanta, where a trio of qualifiers will advance to represent the U.S. in Tokyo. The Olympic event takes place on Aug. 9 in Hokkaido’s Sapporo Odori Park.
At the start of the year, Boyal — competing for the HOKA Aggies — also competed at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, recording a 1:07:40. More recently in October, he won the City to the Sea event from San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach, clocking a time of 1:08:50.
Before graduating with his Civil and Environmental Engineering degree from Cal Poly, Boyal became the Big West’s first back-to-back conference champion for the 10,000 meters since 1995-96, en route to being selected as the conference’s 2018 Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.
- Report contributed by Donovan Aird/ Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Maia Dvoracek Named to AVCA All-Region Team
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After helping lead the Cal Poly volleyball team to a 21-9 overall record, third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and a first round win in the NCAA Tournament over Georgia, junior outside hitter Maia Dvoracek was named to the Pacific North AVCA All-Region Team, it was announced Tuesday.
Dvoracek, who was named First Team All-Big West last month, played in every set and started every match in her first season as a six-rotation player as she led the Mustangs and was second in the Big West in kills with 4.25 per set.
She was also one of the best servers in the nation, leading the Big West with 64 aces, good for .58 per set. Her .58 aces per set average ranks top-five in the country and is the fourth-highest single season aces per set average in program history. In one match this season, she finished with eight service aces, tying the school record for most aces in a match.
Defensively, she finished the season averaging 2.21 digs per set and .46 blocks per set. She recorded double figure kills in 20 straight matches and having notched at least 20 kills in seven matches, including a career-high 30 in a five-set win over No. 16 Utah.
She also recorded seven double-doubles, including in Cal Poly’s NCAA Tournament First Round win over Georgia. She was also named Big West Player of the Week five times, the most by a Mustang in a single season since Kylie Atherstone won six times in 2007. In conference matches, she led the Big West with 5.09 kills per set while hitting .320 and had double-digit kills in all 16 matches.
This is the fourth straight year Cal Poly has had at least one player on the AVCA All-Region Team.
The Mustangs won 20-plus matches for the third consecutive year and won their first NCAA Tournament match since 2017 under first-year head coach Caroline Walters in 2019.
- Report contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications