Cal Poly Roundup: Tennis, basketball, swimming & diving results recaps and scores from the weekend

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Falls at Washington Sunday

SEATTLE — After winning its opening match of the season over Grand Canyon University on Saturday, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team dropped its dual match against the University of Washington on Sunday in Seattle, 5-2.

The Mustangs (1-1) started the match by winning the doubles point. The No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca took their match 6-3. The No. 3 tandem of senior Antoine Noel and freshman Alexis Delisle then clinched doubles with a 6-3 victory. Both of Cal Poly’s No. 2 and No. 3 pairings are now 2-0 to start the season.

Once singles began, the Huskies (5-1) tied the match with a win at the No. 1 position. The Mustangs then regained the lead after freshman Joe Leather won his match at the No. 3 spot, 6-0, 6-4. For Leather, it was the first singles win of his Cal Poly career.

Washington went on to win the remaining four singles matches to seal the 5-2 victory.

The Mustangs will head to Tucson, Ariz. next weekend for a pair of dual matches. They will first face off against St. John’s on Saturday before taking on the University of Arizona on Sunday.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Tops Grand Canyon in Season Opener

SEATTLE — The Cal Poly men’s tennis team opened its 2020 dual season in strong fashion Saturday evening, topping Grand Canyon University 6-1 in Seattle on the campus of the University of Washington.

Despite the start of the match being delayed two hours, the Mustangs (1-0) started strong by winning the doubles point. After the Lopes won at the No. 1 position, Cal Poly’s No. 3 duo of senior Antoine Noel and freshman Alexis Delisle took their match 6-2 to even it up. The No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory.

Cal Poly quickly took a 2-0 lead once singles began when junior Roman Shenkiryk won his match at the No. 6 spot in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomore Cambell Nakayama later made it 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 5 position. Vardanyan then clinched the win for the Mustangs with a 6-4, 6-1 victory from the No. 4 spot.

Fonseca picked up the first singles dual match win of his Cal Poly career with a 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (4) win at the No. 2 position. Noel also got a win at the No. 1 spot over Valentin Lang, 7-6, 6-7, 1-0 (10-8).

The Mustangs will stay in Seattle to face the University of Washington on Sunday at 5 p.m.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications

Cal Poly Falls Down the Stretch at UC Irvine, 74-67

IRVINE – Sophomore guard Junior Ballard led the Cal Poly men’s basketball program with 17 points Saturday evening, but a late second-half surge from UC Irvine lifted the Anteaters to a 74-67 victory versus the Mustangs inside the Bren Events Center.

During a matchup that featured six lead changes and eight tied scorelines, neither program led by more than four points during the second half until the final three minutes, when Big West Conference leader UC Irvine (12-9, 4-1) received a jumper from guard Jeron Artest and a three-point-play by forward Collin Welp to stretch its advantage to 70-63 with two minutes to play.

Ballard knocked down a pair of free throws on Cal Poly’s ensuing possession, but the five-point deficit was as close as the Mustangs drew down the stretch.

Freshman forward Kyle Colvin added 11 points for Cal Poly (4-15, 1-4) while guards Malek Harwell and Colby Rogers each chipped in nine.

The Mustangs kept UC Irvine to a 20.0 (4-for-20) percent three-point mark while shooting 45.0 (9-for-20) percent themselves. 

Cal Poly plays three of its ensuing four games at home inside Mott Athletics Center, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 30 versus Cal State Fullerton. Tip time is 7 p.m.

UC Irvine forward Brad Greene opened Saturday’s matchup with layups on his side’s opening two possessions as the Anteaters sprinted out to a 9-0 lead after just two-and-a-half minutes.

With Ballard scoring eight of Cal Poly’s first 11 points and Colvin connecting on his first three three-point attempts, however, the Mustangs tied the scoreline at 17-17 midway through the opening half.

Facing a 22-18 deficit at the eight-minute mark, Cal Poly received a Ballard layup, two free throws from sophomore forward Tuukka Jaakkola and a bucket from junior forward Nolan Taylor as the Mustangs snagged their first lead of the night at 24-23.

The Anteaters responded with a 6-0 run, but the 29-24 deficit was Cal Poly’s widest the remainder of the first half. With Cal Poly’s bench scoring 27 first-half points, the Mustangs trailed at the break, 38-35.

In holding UC Irvine to just two field goals during the opening six minutes of the second half, Cal Poly built a 47-43 lead. The Anteaters, in turn, kept Cal Poly to just one field goal during an ensuing five-minute span to regain a brief 51-49 lead.

Cal Poly tied the matchup four more times, but was unable to take another lead against the Anteaters.

- This report was contributed by Christoper Giovannetti 

Cal Poly Swimming & Diving Wins All 32 Events Over UC Santa Cruz Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Eight Mustangs won two individual events and a total of 20 won at least one event as the Cal Poly men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won all 32 events Saturday over UC Santa Cruz in the final home event of the season.

Cal Poly saved its most dominating performance of the season for senior day as 14 seniors competed for the last time at Anderson Aquatic Center. Those seniors went out with a bang as the men’s team beat the Banana Slugs 179-106 and the women’s team won 180-95. It was also head coach Tom Milich’s final time of his career coaching his teams at home.

Junior Alexander Nikolaev, senior Meghan Rainier, junior Sascha Keir, senior Amelia Feick, senior Miles Dunn, freshman Garrison Price, senior Nic Clark, and sophomore Joelle Weltner each won two individual events on the afternoon.

Nikolaev won the 1000-yard freestyle and 500 free, Rainier took the 200 free and 500 free, Keir won the 100 and 200 backstroke, Feick was victorious in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Dunn won both the 100 and 200 breast, Price took the 100 and 200 butterfly, Clark won the 50 and 100 free, and Weltner placed first in the 1M and 3M dives.

The Mustangs began the meet by winning the first two team relay events. The Cal Poly quartet of seniors Emily Peters and Amelia Feick, as well as Keir and freshman Erin Kim won the women’s 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:56.46. The men’s team of junior Daniel Macavei, freshman Noah Otsuka, Price, and senior Paul Rogers won the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:28.12.

In the final two team relay events, Cal Poly’s Kim, Peters, freshman Amy Harter, and junior Emelia Piccininni won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:37.58. In the men’s 200 free relay, the Mustangs’ foursome of Rogers, Clark, freshman Ryan Iannaccone, and sophomore Boston Williams won with a time of 1:24.57.

The Mustangs will wrap up the regular season next Saturday, Feb. 1 in a road dual meet against Central Coast rival UC Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. The Gauchos came out on top on both the men’s and women’s sides when the two schools met in San Luis Obispo back in October.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications

UC Davis Rallies in Second Half for 42-36 Win Over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Junior forward Sierra Campisano produced her fifth double-double of the season -- 15 points and 11 rebounds -- but Cal Poly let a nine-point second-half lead slip away in a 42-36 loss to UC Davis in a Big West Conference women's basketball game Saturday afternoon inside Mott Athletics Center.

Coach Faith Mimnaugh's Mustangs, who scored 75 points in Thursday's win over UC Riverside, was held to 29.5 percent shooting from the floor by the visiting Aggies and turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than UC Davis.

With the loss, Cal Poly falls to 4-12 for the season and 1-4 in Big West games. UC Davis, led by Mackenzie Trpcic's 10 points, improved to 9-9 and 4-1.

Cal Poly went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half, turning a 15-7 deficit into a 22-15 lead. Abbey ellis capped the run with a fast-break layup with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter.

Cal Poly took a 24-18 lead into the locker room at halftime and the Mustangs scored the first basket of the third quarter on Chantel Govan's layup for a 26-18 lead.

UC Davis closed the gap to a single point at 31-30 at the end of the period and outscored Cal Poly 12-5 in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs made just one of its nine floor shots, going 0-for-5 from three-point range in the final 10 minutes.

UC Davis won despite shooting just 30 percent from the floor. The Aggies also were outrebounded by the Mustangs 38-33.

Cal Poly hits the road for its next two games, visiting Cal State Fullerton on Thursday and CSUN on Saturday.

- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Takes Down Fresno State in Season Opener

FRESNO, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team opened its 2020 dual season in dominant fashion with a 5-2 road win over Fresno State on Saturday at Wathen Tennis Center.

The Mustangs (1-0) won the doubles point and had victories at the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth singles spots as multiple Mustangs picked up their first career dual match wins.

The win for Cal Poly is the first time it has won its dual match season opener since the 2016 season. The victory also snapped a streak of eight straight losses to the Bulldogs (1-2) and was the first for head coach Kat Winterhalter over her alma mater. Winterhalter was an All-American at Fresno State during her playing career there.

The Mustangs started the doubles portion of the match with the No. 3 duo of freshman Dominique Stone and sophomore Kim Bhunu winning their match, 6-3. Cal Poly then cliched the doubles point after the No. 1 pairing of senior Emily Monaghan and sophomore Emily Ackerman winning their match, 7-5.

The Mustangs started singles off strong with another freshman getting her first career singles dual match win. Freshman Melissa LaMette gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead after picking up a 6-3, 6-0 victory at the No. 5 spot.

Senior Susanne Boyden followed suit shortly thereafter with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win from the No. 1 position.

The victory was clinched after freshman Delanie Dunkle won her first career dual singles match at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, 6-4.

Ackerman solidified the fifth point for Cal Poly with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win from the No. 6 position.

The Mustangs will now get ready to take on Santa Clara on the road on Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.

- The report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications

