Cal Poly Roundup: Tennis, basketball, swimming & diving results recaps and scores from the weekend

Coach Faith Mimnaugh's Mustangs, who scored 75 points in Thursday's win over UC Riverside, was held to 29.5 percent shooting from the floor by the visiting Aggies and turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than UC Davis.

With the loss, Cal Poly falls to 4-12 for the season and 1-4 in Big West games. UC Davis, led by Mackenzie Trpcic's 10 points, improved to 9-9 and 4-1.

Cal Poly went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half, turning a 15-7 deficit into a 22-15 lead. Abbey ellis capped the run with a fast-break layup with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter.

Cal Poly took a 24-18 lead into the locker room at halftime and the Mustangs scored the first basket of the third quarter on Chantel Govan's layup for a 26-18 lead.

UC Davis closed the gap to a single point at 31-30 at the end of the period and outscored Cal Poly 12-5 in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs made just one of its nine floor shots, going 0-for-5 from three-point range in the final 10 minutes.

UC Davis won despite shooting just 30 percent from the floor. The Aggies also were outrebounded by the Mustangs 38-33.

Cal Poly hits the road for its next two games, visiting Cal State Fullerton on Thursday and CSUN on Saturday.