Cal Poly Roundup: Tennis, basketball, swimming & diving results recaps and scores from the weekend

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Falls at Washington Sunday
SEATTLE — After winning its opening match of the season over Grand Canyon University on Saturday, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team dropped its dual match against the University of Washington on Sunday in Seattle, 5-2.
The Mustangs (1-1) started the match by winning the doubles point. The No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca took their match 6-3. The No. 3 tandem of senior Antoine Noel and freshman Alexis Delisle then clinched doubles with a 6-3 victory. Both of Cal Poly’s No. 2 and No. 3 pairings are now 2-0 to start the season.
Once singles began, the Huskies (5-1) tied the match with a win at the No. 1 position. The Mustangs then regained the lead after freshman Joe Leather won his match at the No. 3 spot, 6-0, 6-4. For Leather, it was the first singles win of his Cal Poly career.
Washington went on to win the remaining four singles matches to seal the 5-2 victory.
The Mustangs will head to Tucson, Ariz. next weekend for a pair of dual matches. They will first face off against St. John’s on Saturday before taking on the University of Arizona on Sunday.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Tops Grand Canyon in Season Opener
SEATTLE — The Cal Poly men’s tennis team opened its 2020 dual season in strong fashion Saturday evening, topping Grand Canyon University 6-1 in Seattle on the campus of the University of Washington.
Despite the start of the match being delayed two hours, the Mustangs (1-0) started strong by winning the doubles point. After the Lopes won at the No. 1 position, Cal Poly’s No. 3 duo of senior Antoine Noel and freshman Alexis Delisle took their match 6-2 to even it up. The No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory.
Cal Poly quickly took a 2-0 lead once singles began when junior Roman Shenkiryk won his match at the No. 6 spot in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-0.
Sophomore Cambell Nakayama later made it 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 5 position. Vardanyan then clinched the win for the Mustangs with a 6-4, 6-1 victory from the No. 4 spot.
Fonseca picked up the first singles dual match win of his Cal Poly career with a 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (4) win at the No. 2 position. Noel also got a win at the No. 1 spot over Valentin Lang, 7-6, 6-7, 1-0 (10-8).
The Mustangs will stay in Seattle to face the University of Washington on Sunday at 5 p.m.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Falls Down the Stretch at UC Irvine, 74-67
IRVINE – Sophomore guard Junior Ballard led the Cal Poly men’s basketball program with 17 points Saturday evening, but a late second-half surge from UC Irvine lifted the Anteaters to a 74-67 victory versus the Mustangs inside the Bren Events Center.
During a matchup that featured six lead changes and eight tied scorelines, neither program led by more than four points during the second half until the final three minutes, when Big West Conference leader UC Irvine (12-9, 4-1) received a jumper from guard Jeron Artest and a three-point-play by forward Collin Welp to stretch its advantage to 70-63 with two minutes to play.
Ballard knocked down a pair of free throws on Cal Poly’s ensuing possession, but the five-point deficit was as close as the Mustangs drew down the stretch.
Freshman forward Kyle Colvin added 11 points for Cal Poly (4-15, 1-4) while guards Malek Harwell and Colby Rogers each chipped in nine.
The Mustangs kept UC Irvine to a 20.0 (4-for-20) percent three-point mark while shooting 45.0 (9-for-20) percent themselves.
Cal Poly plays three of its ensuing four games at home inside Mott Athletics Center, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 30 versus Cal State Fullerton. Tip time is 7 p.m.
UC Irvine forward Brad Greene opened Saturday’s matchup with layups on his side’s opening two possessions as the Anteaters sprinted out to a 9-0 lead after just two-and-a-half minutes.
With Ballard scoring eight of Cal Poly’s first 11 points and Colvin connecting on his first three three-point attempts, however, the Mustangs tied the scoreline at 17-17 midway through the opening half.
Facing a 22-18 deficit at the eight-minute mark, Cal Poly received a Ballard layup, two free throws from sophomore forward Tuukka Jaakkola and a bucket from junior forward Nolan Taylor as the Mustangs snagged their first lead of the night at 24-23.
The Anteaters responded with a 6-0 run, but the 29-24 deficit was Cal Poly’s widest the remainder of the first half. With Cal Poly’s bench scoring 27 first-half points, the Mustangs trailed at the break, 38-35.
In holding UC Irvine to just two field goals during the opening six minutes of the second half, Cal Poly built a 47-43 lead. The Anteaters, in turn, kept Cal Poly to just one field goal during an ensuing five-minute span to regain a brief 51-49 lead.
Cal Poly tied the matchup four more times, but was unable to take another lead against the Anteaters.
- This report was contributed by Christoper Giovannetti
Cal Poly Swimming & Diving Wins All 32 Events Over UC Santa Cruz Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Eight Mustangs won two individual events and a total of 20 won at least one event as the Cal Poly men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won all 32 events Saturday over UC Santa Cruz in the final home event of the season.
Cal Poly saved its most dominating performance of the season for senior day as 14 seniors competed for the last time at Anderson Aquatic Center. Those seniors went out with a bang as the men’s team beat the Banana Slugs 179-106 and the women’s team won 180-95. It was also head coach Tom Milich’s final time of his career coaching his teams at home.
Junior Alexander Nikolaev, senior Meghan Rainier, junior Sascha Keir, senior Amelia Feick, senior Miles Dunn, freshman Garrison Price, senior Nic Clark, and sophomore Joelle Weltner each won two individual events on the afternoon.
Nikolaev won the 1000-yard freestyle and 500 free, Rainier took the 200 free and 500 free, Keir won the 100 and 200 backstroke, Feick was victorious in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Dunn won both the 100 and 200 breast, Price took the 100 and 200 butterfly, Clark won the 50 and 100 free, and Weltner placed first in the 1M and 3M dives.
The Mustangs began the meet by winning the first two team relay events. The Cal Poly quartet of seniors Emily Peters and Amelia Feick, as well as Keir and freshman Erin Kim won the women’s 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:56.46. The men’s team of junior Daniel Macavei, freshman Noah Otsuka, Price, and senior Paul Rogers won the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:28.12.
In the final two team relay events, Cal Poly’s Kim, Peters, freshman Amy Harter, and junior Emelia Piccininni won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:37.58. In the men’s 200 free relay, the Mustangs’ foursome of Rogers, Clark, freshman Ryan Iannaccone, and sophomore Boston Williams won with a time of 1:24.57.
The Mustangs will wrap up the regular season next Saturday, Feb. 1 in a road dual meet against Central Coast rival UC Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. The Gauchos came out on top on both the men’s and women’s sides when the two schools met in San Luis Obispo back in October.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
UC Davis Rallies in Second Half for 42-36 Win Over Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Junior forward Sierra Campisano produced her fifth double-double of the season -- 15 points and 11 rebounds -- but Cal Poly let a nine-point second-half lead slip away in a 42-36 loss to UC Davis in a Big West Conference women's basketball game Saturday afternoon inside Mott Athletics Center.
Coach Faith Mimnaugh's Mustangs, who scored 75 points in Thursday's win over UC Riverside, was held to 29.5 percent shooting from the floor by the visiting Aggies and turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than UC Davis.
With the loss, Cal Poly falls to 4-12 for the season and 1-4 in Big West games. UC Davis, led by Mackenzie Trpcic's 10 points, improved to 9-9 and 4-1.
Cal Poly went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half, turning a 15-7 deficit into a 22-15 lead. Abbey ellis capped the run with a fast-break layup with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter.
Cal Poly took a 24-18 lead into the locker room at halftime and the Mustangs scored the first basket of the third quarter on Chantel Govan's layup for a 26-18 lead.
UC Davis closed the gap to a single point at 31-30 at the end of the period and outscored Cal Poly 12-5 in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs made just one of its nine floor shots, going 0-for-5 from three-point range in the final 10 minutes.
UC Davis won despite shooting just 30 percent from the floor. The Aggies also were outrebounded by the Mustangs 38-33.
Cal Poly hits the road for its next two games, visiting Cal State Fullerton on Thursday and CSUN on Saturday.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Takes Down Fresno State in Season Opener
FRESNO, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team opened its 2020 dual season in dominant fashion with a 5-2 road win over Fresno State on Saturday at Wathen Tennis Center.
The Mustangs (1-0) won the doubles point and had victories at the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth singles spots as multiple Mustangs picked up their first career dual match wins.
The win for Cal Poly is the first time it has won its dual match season opener since the 2016 season. The victory also snapped a streak of eight straight losses to the Bulldogs (1-2) and was the first for head coach Kat Winterhalter over her alma mater. Winterhalter was an All-American at Fresno State during her playing career there.
The Mustangs started the doubles portion of the match with the No. 3 duo of freshman Dominique Stone and sophomore Kim Bhunu winning their match, 6-3. Cal Poly then cliched the doubles point after the No. 1 pairing of senior Emily Monaghan and sophomore Emily Ackerman winning their match, 7-5.
The Mustangs started singles off strong with another freshman getting her first career singles dual match win. Freshman Melissa LaMette gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead after picking up a 6-3, 6-0 victory at the No. 5 spot.
Senior Susanne Boyden followed suit shortly thereafter with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win from the No. 1 position.
The victory was clinched after freshman Delanie Dunkle won her first career dual singles match at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, 6-4.
Ackerman solidified the fifth point for Cal Poly with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win from the No. 6 position.
The Mustangs will now get ready to take on Santa Clara on the road on Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.
- The report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Jeremy Justice II | DB
Can I have another? Welcome to the Mustangs @jeremyjusticeii !#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/fev4E3KY13— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Apple Valley
School: Apple Valley
Ratings: n/a
Offers of note: n/a
Notes
Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.
Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.
Kyle Christensen | OL
There’s a new member of the Mustang family! Welcome to @KalChristensen!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/l5Pb997cFT— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: OL (G/C)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Auburn, CA
School: Placer
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego
Notes
Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis.
He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense.
He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly.
Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18.
There’s a new member of the Mustang family! Welcome to @KalChristensen!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/l5Pb997cFT— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Kyrie Wilson | WR
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Hometown: Oxnard
School: Pacifica
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.
Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday.
It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly.
As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme.
Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.
Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports.
The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds.
Michael Briscoe | DB
We’ve added another DB! Welcome to the Mustangs, Michael Briscoe (@yvngbriscoe_)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/RXXsLqp0r3— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Vacaville
School: Vacaville High
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.
Jacob Oliphant | DB
Our next NLI comes from Monte Vista! Please welcome @j_oliphant2 to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/pwNgn33yop— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB/ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Hometown: Danville
School: Monte Vista High
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.
Notes
Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.
Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.
David Meyer | LB
Our newest Mustang is signed! Welcome to Cal Poly @_david_meyer27! #NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/NZi9x7Qu2l— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: None
Notes
The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.
Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.
Julian Reed | DB
Signed! Please welcome @juju_reed to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/9hFT62Shcc— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Grant High/American River JC
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.
Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.
Trevor Owens | DB
Another one! Our next Mustang is a DB from Butte College, Trevor Owens (@Rev2T)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/W0VVb5vqo2— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chico
School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.
Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.
Jamarri Jackson | DB
Our first NLI for #NationalSigningDay is in! Please welcome @JamarriJackson to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/CzFRNxj5oD— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 172
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers
Ratings: ** (In high school)
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.
Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.
Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.
John Smolenski | DL
It’s official! @john_smolenski is a Mustang!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/LR9wS28oSe— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Phelan
School: Serrano High
Ratings: N/A.
Offers of note: N/A.
Notes
Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.
It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.
Austin Anderson | OL
Verbal
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Hometown: San Ramon
School: Cal High
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly, San Diego
Notes
Anderson is an athletic lineman that can play a number of positions and appears adept at run blocking, pulling as a guard and playing some tackle. He's a strong kid that can already bench over 300 pounds and squat 400.
Anderson is another lineman from up north, coming to Cal Poly from San Ramon Cal High