Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs welcome 2020 with swimming & diving against Fresno State, dual Wrestling meet this Friday night

First bout between the 6-3 Huskies and 2-2 Mustangs begins at 7 p.m.

Feature match of the evening likely will be at 197 pounds as Cal Poly senior Tom Lane (10-3) faces Gage Braun (14-8).

A two-time national qualifier, Lane did not place in this year's Midlands, posting a 2-2 mark. Braun finished fifth. Lane slipped to No. 12 in the InterMat poll this week while Braun remains unranked.

Braun was 12-1 as a true freshman a year ago, placing first in three tournaments. Lane brings a 76-46 career record into tonight’s dual. Braun and Lane have yet to meet on the mat in their collegiate careers.

Another intriguing match could take place at 165 as Cal Poly's Bernie Truax puts his 9-8 record up against Izzak Olejnik (10-7), who placed eighth at the Midlands two weeks ago.

Northern Illinois 184-pounder Brit Wilson is 12-1 on the year and placed third at the Midlands a year ago at 174. Wilson was 25-7 last season and qualified for the nationals as a redshirt freshman.