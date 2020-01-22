Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs tennis 2020 season opener, swimming & diving senior day and more

Check out this collection of Cal Poly Athletics briefs provided by the Cal Poly communications department. Find out more information on individual teams, and see a schedule of upcoming games on their website, GoPoly.com

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Opens 2020 Season Saturday in Seattle

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After a strong fall preseason, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team will open the 2020 spring dual season this weekend when it travels to Seattle for a pair of matches.

The Mustangs will get their season underway on Saturday when they face Grand Canyon University at 5 p.m. at the Bill Quillian Tennis Stadium on the campus of the University of Washington. Cal Poly will then take on the Huskies on Sunday at 5 p.m. That match will be live streamed and have live stats. Those links can be found above or on the schedule page.

The Mustangs return eight players from last year’s team and welcome four true freshmen to the squad. They welcome back three players who had more than 10 dual match singles wins last season and their top doubles tandem from a year ago.