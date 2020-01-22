Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs tennis 2020 season opener, swimming & diving senior day and more

Check out this collection of Cal Poly Athletics briefs provided by the Cal Poly communications department. Find out more information on individual teams, and see a schedule of upcoming games on their website, GoPoly.com
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Opens 2020 Season Saturday in Seattle
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After a strong fall preseason, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team will open the 2020 spring dual season this weekend when it travels to Seattle for a pair of matches.
The Mustangs will get their season underway on Saturday when they face Grand Canyon University at 5 p.m. at the Bill Quillian Tennis Stadium on the campus of the University of Washington. Cal Poly will then take on the Huskies on Sunday at 5 p.m. That match will be live streamed and have live stats. Those links can be found above or on the schedule page.
The Mustangs return eight players from last year’s team and welcome four true freshmen to the squad. They welcome back three players who had more than 10 dual match singles wins last season and their top doubles tandem from a year ago.
Senior Antoine Noel comes back for his final season after going 13-5 in singles from primarily the second position. Noel had the best singles winning percentage on the team and was named First Team All-Big West. Junior Alex Stater returns after going 13-6 in singles last season from the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the lineup. Stater also earned Honorable Mention All-Big West honors in singles. Sophomore Gary Vardanayan comes back following an outstanding freshman season that saw him go 11-8 in singles from the third, fourth, and fifth positions.
In doubles, Noel and Vardanyan teamed up last season to finish with a team-best record of 11-3 from the second doubles position and earned Second Team All-Conference honors.
The team also features four newcomers this season in Alexis Delisle, Fernando Fonseca, Ben Keyser, and Joe Leather.
The Mustangs finished the 2019 season with a 14-10 overall record and ended the season ranked No. 71 in the final ITA Poll. They also finished second in the Big West and advanced to their fourth straight Big West Tournament Championship match.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Swimming & Diving Hosts UC Santa Cruz Saturday For Senior Day
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host its final dual meet of the season at Anderson Aquatic Center on Saturday against UC Santa Cruz.
The meet will get underway at noon. Admission is free to everyone and it will also be senior day. Seven men’s swimmers and divers and seven women’s swimmers will be celebrated.
This is the third straight season the Mustangs have competed in a dual meet against the Banana Slugs, with Cal Poly winning on both the men’s and women’s sides in each of those meetings.
Last season, the Mustangs won 29 of the 32 events over UC Santa Cruz, which was the most events they won in a dual meet all season.
Following Saturday’s meet, Cal Poly will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 1 when it travels south to face Central Coast rival UC Santa Barbara at 11 a.m.
- This report contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Falls to Stanford 22-13 in Pac-12 Dual Wrestling Meet
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Stanford won six of the 10 bouts and earned five bonus points -- a technical fall and two major decisions -- for a 22-13 Pac-12 dual meet victory over Cal Poly on Friday night inside Mott Athletics Center.
Coach Jon Sioredas' Mustangs were within two points at 15-13 with two bouts remaining, but Stanford won both to clinch the dual meet.
Stanford improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 duals with the win while Cal Poly fell to 2-4 and 0-1.
The dual meet started with the 174-pound bout.
Mustang 184-pounder Trent Tracy scored an 8-0 major decision at 184 to give Cal Poly a 4-3 lead. Tracy scored all of his points in the first period on a takedown, a four-point near-fall and a two-point near-fall. Tracy is 5-7 on the year.
At 197, Tom Lane improved to 12-3 with a 4-2 decision over Seamus O'Malley, who replaced No. 7 Nathan Traxler due to injury. Ranked No. 8, Lane overcame an early takedown with an escape, took a 3-2 lead with a second-period takedown and added riding time for the win.
Lane's win gave Cal Poly a 7-3 lead, but Stanford won the next three bouts to establish control.
Cal Poly's other winners were Wyatt Cornelison ay 141 and Joshy Cortez at 149.
Wrestling in his first dual meet of the year, Cornelison earned a 5-3 sudden victory decision, improving his record to 14-7. Cornelison scored a reversal and escape while Luciano Arroyo garnered a takedown and riding time to tie the match at 3-3. Cornelison's takedown halfway through the one-minute first overtime period ended the bout.
Cortez was a 3-1 winner at 149, scoring an escape and takedown in the second period and giving up just an escape in the final period. Cortez is 7-8 for the season.
Friday's match was part of Alumni Weekend, which also featured a pre-match social on Mott Lawn. At intermission of the dual, the 1979-80 Cal Poly wrestling team which upset No. 1 Iowa 27-12 40 years ago was honored.
Those in attendance included Jeff Barksdale, Wayne Christian, Lee Goldsmith, Scott Heaton, David Jack, Russ Miyoshi, Paul Spieler, Curt Wiedenhoefer, Eric Stuhr and Michael Fitzgibbons.
On Saturday, the Fourth Annual Crab Feed Benefit and Silent Auction will take place, also on campus in the Multi Activity Center. Parking is available free of charge in the Grand Avenue Parking Structure adjacent to the Performing Arts Center. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner and silent auction slated for 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds of all ticket sales over the weekend will go directly to the Cal Poly Wrestling Program.
Cal Poly's next three dual meets will be on the road, beginning with a non-conference matchup at California Baptist in Riverside on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cal Poly's last two home dual meets of the year are Feb. 14 versus CSU Bakersfield and Feb. 15 against Arizona State, both matches starting at 7 p.m.
Stanford (22) at Cal Poly (13):
174 -- Jared Hill (S) dec. Nathan Tausch (CP) 8-5
184 -- Trent Tracy (CP) maj. dec. Nick Addison (S) 8-0
197 -- Tom Lane (CP) dec. Seamus O'Malley (S) 4-2
285 -- Haydn Maley (S) maj. dec. Samuel Aguilar (CP) 10-2
125 -- Jackson DiSario (S) tech. fall Benny Martinez (CP) 15-0, 7:00
133 -- Brandon Kier (S) dec. Trae Vasquez (CP) 5-1
141 -- Wyatt Cornelison (CP) dec. Luciano Arroyo (S) 5-3 SV
149 -- Joshy Cortez (CP) dec. Dawson Sihavong (S) 3-1
157 -- Tyler Eischens (S) dec. Brawley Lamer (CP) 7-1
165 -- Shane Griffith (S) maj. dec. Bernie Truax (CP) 16-2
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
