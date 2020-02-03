Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs swimming & diving against UCSB, baseball alumni game, tennis edged by St. John's and more

Check out this collection of Cal Poly Athletics briefs provided by the Cal Poly communications department. Find out more information on individual teams, and see a schedule of upcoming games on their website, GoPoly.com
Rogers, Otsuka Win Multiple Events, But Cal Poly Swim & Diving Falls to UCSB
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Senior men’s swimmer Paul Rogers and freshman men’s swimmer Noah Otsuka each won two individual events and two women’s swimmers each won an event but both the Cal Poly men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to UC Santa Barbara Saturday in the final dual meet of the regular season.
The Gaucho women’s team won 164-90 and the men’s team took down the Mustangs 163-99.
Three Cal Poly men’s swimmers won at least one event, two women’s swimmers won an event, and one of Cal Poly’s women’s relay teams won an event in the meet.
Rogers, the reigning MPSF Male Athlete of the Week, first won the 200 free with a time of 1:38.39, over a full second ahead of second place. He later also won the 500 free with a time of 4:34.30, also over a full second ahead of second place.
Otsuka took first place in the 200 breast, finishing with a time of 2:03.08. He later won the 100 breast with a time 56.16. The two wins on the afternoon for Otsuka are a career-high for him in a meet.
Other winners on the day for Cal Poly included freshman men’s swimmer Garrison Price, who was victorious in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:50.78, nearly a full second ahead of the second place finisher.
On the women’s side, freshman Erin Kim took first place in the 100 fly with a time of 57.36, also nearly a full second ahead of second. Senior Amelia Feick, who won two events in Cal Poly’s win over UC Santa Cruz last weekend, was victorious in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.19, over a full second ahead of second place.
On the relay side, the Cal Poly women’s quartet of senior Emily Peters, junior Emelia Piccininni, junior Karina Hankee, and Kim won the 400 free relay after finishing with a time of 3:37.50.
With the regular season now over, Cal Poly will prepare to head to the conference championships in less than three weeks. The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships will be held Feb. 19-22 at East Los Angeles Community College in Monterey Park, Calif.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Edged By St. John’s, 4-3
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Cal Poly men’s tennis team dropped its opening match of the weekend in Tucson, Ariz., falling to St. John’s University 4-3 on Saturday.
The Mustangs (1-2) started the match by just narrowly missing winning the doubles point. Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca got things started with a 6-4 win. They are now 3-0 as a tandem this season. However, the Red Storm (7-1) then picked up wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots to take the doubles point.
St. John’s won the first singles match of the day after No. 44 Aditya Vashistha beat senior Antoine Noel, 6-2, 6-3. The Red Storm then went up 3-0 after a win at the No. 4 spot.
Cal Poly continued to fight though. Vardanyan got the Mustangs on the board after a 7-5, 6-3 win at the No. 5 spot. He is now 2-1 in singles this season.
Freshman Joe Leather closed the gap to 3-2 after a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot. He is also 2-1 in singles this season.
Sophomore Cambell Nakayama then tied it at 3-3 after he won his match at the No. 6 position, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He is 2-1 in singles this season.
After a three-set battle at the No. 2 spot, St. John’s’ Udayan Bhakar beat Fonseca 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to seal the 4-3 win for the Red Storm.
Cal Poly will look for redemption on Sunday when they stay in Tucson to face No. 25 Arizona at 11 a.m.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Four Hits by Samuelson Spark Cal Poly to 12-2 Victory Over Alumni
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Corner infielder Tate Samuelson collected four hits and drove in four runs to lift the 2020 Cal Poly baseball team to a 12-2 victory over the Alumni on Saturday inside Baggett Stadium.
In winning the alumni game for the sixth straight time, Cal Poly scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding three in the second, two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Samuelson, who started the game at third base and finished at first base, singled in the first inning, doubled home a run in the second, singled again in the sixth and belter a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field in the seventh.
Freshman shortstop Nick Marinconz doubled twice and drove in one run while both Connor Gurnik and Elijah Greene contributed a pair of singles, Gurnik knocking home two runs.
Taison Corio drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly while Kyle Ashworth contributed a run-scoring double. Bradlee Beesley singled to drive home the first run of the game.
Cal Poly outhit the Alumni 14-5.
For the Alumni, Kyle Marinconz, older brother of Nick now playing in the Washington Nationals organization, led the way offensively with a single and double. Kevin Morgan added a double while Alex McKenna and Elliot Stewart both singled.
The Alumni scored single runs in the fourth and eighth innings. Singles by McKenna and Stewart preceded an RBI groundout by Brett Barbier in the fourth. Morgan doubled with one out in the eighth and came home on a throwing error by the Mustangs.
Cal Poly used three pitchers against the Alumni.
Freshman Derek True allowed one run and two hits with seven strikeouts over four innings of work. Kyle Scott, another freshman, pitched three scoreless frames with four strikeouts, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, while sophomore Bryan Woo gave up a run and two hits with four strikeouts over the final two innings.
Michael Clark tossed the first two innings for the Alumni while Trent Shelton, Cameron Cotton, Andrew Bruder, Alec Smith, John Schuknecht and Peter Van Gansen all pitched one frame.
Cal Poly officially opens its 2020 season by facing Connecticut, Michigan and Vanderbilt in the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 14-16. Vanderbilt defeated Michigan for the national title last June while UConn also earned a regional playoff berth.
Alumni-Cal Poly
You have free articles remaining.
Score by innings:
R H
E
Alumni 000 100 010 -- 2 5
4
Cal Poly 430 020 30x -- 12 14 1
Batteries: Michael Clark, Trent Shelton (3), Cameron Cotton (4), Andrew Bruder (5), Alec Smith (6), John Schuknecht (7), Peter Van Gansen (8) and Nick Meyer, Elliot Stewart (5); Derek True, Kyle Scott (5), Bryan Woo (8) and Myles Emmerson, Brett Wells (6).
Triples: CP - Tate Samuelson.
Doubles: Alumni -- Kevin Morgan, Kyle Marinconz; Cal Poly -- Nick Marinconz 2, Tate Samuelson, Kyle Ashworth.
Singles: Alumni -- Alex McKenna, Kyle Marinconz, Elliot Stewart; Cal Poly -- Cole Cabrera, Elijah Greene 2, Bradlee Beesley, Tate Samuelson 2, Taison Corio, Connor Gurnik 2.
———
- Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Blanks Nevada For Third Straight Win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team completed a perfect weekend in Santa Clara after blanking the University of Nevada on Saturday at Degheri Tennis Center, 4-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Mustangs (3-0) are now off to their first 3-0 start since 2012 as they now get ready to host their first home matches of the 2020 season.
Cal Poly began the day by winning the doubles point over the Wolfpack (2-2). The Mustangs’ No. 1 duo of senior Emily Monaghan and freshman Dominique Stone started things off with a 6-2 win before the No. 2 pairing of freshmen Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette clinched the doubles point after a 6-2 victory. For Stone and Monaghan, it was their first win together as a pair while it was the second win in a row for Dunkle and LaMette.
In all three of the Mustangs’ dual match victories this season, they have secured the doubles point.
Once singles began, Monaghan gave Cal Poly a 2-0 lead after she took down Nevada’s Ksenia Shikanova at the No. 2 spot, 6-1, 6-1. She is now 2-1 in singles this year.
Dunkle put the Mustangs up 3-0 after she beat Roos van Reek, 6-2, 6-1 from the No. 4 position. She is a perfect 3-0 in singles this season.
The victory was then clinched after sophomore Kim Bhunu beat Carla Del Barrio in straight sets from the No. 6 spot, 6-1, 6-4 for her first singles win of the season.
Cal Poly will bring its three-match winning streak home for a pair of matches next weekend at Mustang Tennis Complex. They will first host San Jose State on Saturday, Feb. 8 before taking on Sacramento State on Sunday, Feb. 9. Both matches start at 11 a.m.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 25 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Playing its second match in as many days, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team fell on the road Sunday to No. 25 Arizona, 4-0.
The No. 25 Wildcats (8-1) took the doubles point after wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.
In singles, the Mustangs’ (1-3) Gary Vardanyan won his first set at the No. 4 position, 6-4 before his match being called during the second set. That was because Arizona won at the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 positions to seal the 4-0 win.
Cal Poly will begin the home portion of its schedule next week when it hosts Fresno State on Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Unbeaten Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Hosts First Home Matches This Weekend
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Off to its first 3-0 start to a season since 2012, the Cal Poly women’s tennis team will play at home for the first time this season when hosting a pair of matches this weekend.
The Mustangs (3-0) will host their 2020 home opener on Saturday when San Jose State comes to town. They will then face Sacramento State on Sunday at Mustang Tennis Complex. Both matches get started at 11 a.m.
Cal Poly is coming off two wins last weekend in Santa Clara. On Friday, the Mustangs got a 6-1 road win over Santa Clara before coming back the next day and beating Nevada 4-0.
So far this season, Mustang players are 6-0 in doubles and have won the doubles point in all three matches. They are also a combined 12-3 in singles and have seven players who have at least one singles win.
In singles, freshman Delanie Dunkle leads the way at 3-0, while sophomore Emily Ackerman and freshman Melissa LaMette are each 2-0, and senior Emily Monaghan is 2-1.
In doubles, Dunkle and LaMette are 2-0 together at the No. 2 spot and the duo of freshman Dominique Stone and sophomore Kim Bhunu are 2-0 at the No. 3 position.
Last season, Cal Poly finished 4-2 at home. Following Sunday, the Mustangs will go back on the road for a pair of matches in San Diego the following weekend before returning home on Feb. 23.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications