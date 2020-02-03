Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs swimming & diving against UCSB, baseball alumni game, tennis edged by St. John's and more

The Mustangs (1-2) started the match by just narrowly missing winning the doubles point. Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and freshman Fernando Fonseca got things started with a 6-4 win. They are now 3-0 as a tandem this season. However, the Red Storm (7-1) then picked up wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots to take the doubles point.

St. John’s won the first singles match of the day after No. 44 Aditya Vashistha beat senior Antoine Noel, 6-2, 6-3. The Red Storm then went up 3-0 after a win at the No. 4 spot.

Cal Poly continued to fight though. Vardanyan got the Mustangs on the board after a 7-5, 6-3 win at the No. 5 spot. He is now 2-1 in singles this season.

Freshman Joe Leather closed the gap to 3-2 after a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot. He is also 2-1 in singles this season.

Sophomore Cambell Nakayama then tied it at 3-3 after he won his match at the No. 6 position, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He is 2-1 in singles this season.

After a three-set battle at the No. 2 spot, St. John’s’ Udayan Bhakar beat Fonseca 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to seal the 4-3 win for the Red Storm.

Cal Poly will look for redemption on Sunday when they stay in Tucson to face No. 25 Arizona at 11 a.m.