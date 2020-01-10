Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs named to Big Sky All-Conference football team, women’s tennis at Cal Winter Invite

Wide Receiver J.J. Koski, Pair of Fullbacks Land on Phil Steele’s Big Sky All-Conference Teams
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Senior wide receiver J.J. Koski leads a trio of Cal Poly football players named to Phil Steele's Big Sky Conference Team.
The other two Mustangs honored, also on offense, are sophomore fullback Duy Tran-Sampson on the second team and senior fullback Trey Nahhas on the third unit.
Named to the All-Big Sky Conference first team in November, Koski (pictured at right) caught 42 passes for 868 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. With 121 receptions, 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in his Mustang career, the San Ramon Valley High School graduate is tied for fifth in touchdowns, No. 5 alone in receiving yards and No. 6 in receptions.
His career highs were established in the UC Davis game in October when Koski caught eight passes for 163 yards. Another career high was set in the Eastern Washington contest in November as Koski scored three touchdowns.
Koski, Cal Poly's leading receiver for three consecutive seasons, was an all-Big Sky third-team selection a year ago and finished his career with a 19.1-yard average per reception, ninth in Cal Poly's Division I record book.
Koski (6-1, 195, Danville, Calif.) has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Pacific and the game will be televised by NFL Network.
Koski currently is training in Irvine and has signed with Rep1.
Tran-Sampson (6-1, 215, Claremont, Calif./Claremont High School) is the 23rd Mustang in program history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in rushing in a single campaign.
With 135 yards — his fourth 100-yard game of the year — and two touchdowns in the season-ending 28-21 win at Northern Colorado in November, Tran-Sampson raised his season total to 1,037 yards, third in the Big Sky and 21st in the nation, and 10 touchdowns.
Tran-Sampson also broke the 100-yard mark versus San Diego (172), Oregon State (137) and North Dakota (173).
Nahhas (6-2, 220, Sacramento, Calif./Monterey Trail High School) rushed for 109 yards in his final two seasons at Cal Poly after battling injuries earlier in his Mustang career.
Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson was named offensive player of the year while Montana linebacker Dante Olson earned defensive player of the year honors.
Other awards went to UC Davis linebacker Nick Eaton (freshman of the year), Southern Utah center Zach Larsen (offensive lineman of the year) , Northern Arizona punter DJ Arnson (special teams player of the year) and Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor (coach of the year).
- Story contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Cal Winter Invite
BERKELEY, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team wrapped up its opening event of the 2020 season Thursday at the Cal Winter Invitational in Berkeley by picking up four wins after winning five on Wednesday.
Along with Cal Poly, the event also featured players from Saint Mary’s and Cal. Over the two days, the Mustangs won four doubles matches and five singles matches.
In doubles, the duo of sophomore Kim Bhunu and freshman Dominique Stone went 2-0, collecting wins over pairs from Cal. Elsewhere, the tandems of freshmen Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette, seniors Susanne Boyden and Claire Bouquet, and senior Emily Monaghan and sophomore Emily Ackerman each went 1-1 in the two days.
In singles play, five Mustangs picked up a win. Boyden defeated Saint Mary’s’ Jordan Harris 6-2, 6-0, Dunkle took down Saint Mary’s’ Gabriela Tevez 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1, Monaghan beat the Gaels’ Danielle McIntyre 6-4, 6-4, Ackerman defeated Cal’s Alexis Nelson 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(8), and Bouquet collected a 7-6(4), ret. win over Cal’s Jasie Dunk.
Cal Poly now gets ready to begin dual match play which gets underway on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Fresno State.
- Story contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications