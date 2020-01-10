Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs named to Big Sky All-Conference football team, women’s tennis at Cal Winter Invite

Wide Receiver J.J. Koski, Pair of Fullbacks Land on Phil Steele’s Big Sky All-Conference Teams

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Senior wide receiver J.J. Koski leads a trio of Cal Poly football players named to Phil Steele's Big Sky Conference Team.

The other two Mustangs honored, also on offense, are sophomore fullback Duy Tran-Sampson on the second team and senior fullback Trey Nahhas on the third unit.

Named to the All-Big Sky Conference first team in November, Koski (pictured at right) caught 42 passes for 868 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. With 121 receptions, 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in his Mustang career, the San Ramon Valley High School graduate is tied for fifth in touchdowns, No. 5 alone in receiving yards and No. 6 in receptions.

His career highs were established in the UC Davis game in October when Koski caught eight passes for 163 yards. Another career high was set in the Eastern Washington contest in November as Koski scored three touchdowns.

Koski, Cal Poly's leading receiver for three consecutive seasons, was an all-Big Sky third-team selection a year ago and finished his career with a 19.1-yard average per reception, ninth in Cal Poly's Division I record book.