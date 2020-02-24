Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs' Drew Thorpe named Big West Pitcher of the Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe, who struck out 13 Brigham Young batters over eight scoreless innings Saturday, has been named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week.
A graduate of Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah, Thorpe earned his first collegiate win in the 10-0 Mustang victory in the opener of a doubleheader.
A week earlier, Thorpe had an impressive start to his collegiate career after throwing seven effective innings in a no-decision against then-No. 1 Vanderbilt, a game Cal Poly won 9-8.
Thorpe has a 1-0 record and 1.20 ERA after his first two collegiate starts.
The 6-4 true freshman from Washington, Utah, pitching at Baggett Stadium for the first time, scattered four hits with one walk, retiring the side in order four times and striking out the side in the fourth inning. He retired 12 straight Cougars at one point.
The 13 strikeouts are just two shy of Cal Poly's Division I record over 26 years.
Named Big West Field Player of the Week was CSUN senior designated hitter Jayson Newman, who was 7-for-14 in three wins over Washington State (3-1), Fordham (12-5) and Grand Canyon (6-2). CSUN remained undefeated at 7-0, the program’s best start to a season since 1993.
Cal Poly (3-5) visits Fresno State (2-4) on Tuesday night before returning home to host No. 16 Michigan (4-3) for a three-game weekend series Friday through Sunday.
Cal Poly, BYU Split Marathon Saturday Doubleheader
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe struck out 13, two shy of Cal Poly's Division I record, and first baseman Tate Samuelson singled three times, driving in two runs, as Cal Poly blanked Brigham Young 10-0 in the first game of a non-conference baseball doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Baggett Stadium.
BYU won the nightcap in 14 innings, 5-4, scoring a run in the ninth to tie the game and a run in the 14th to win it.
Cal Poly is 3-5 for the year after the split while BYU is 5-3.
In the opener, Myles Emmerson, Bradlee Beesley, Nick Marinconz, Nick DiCarlo and Cole Cabrera each added two hits as Cal Poly produced a season-high 16-hit offensive attack.
Cal Poly scored a run in the fourth and broke the game open with three in the sixth, one on Cole Cabrera's home run in the seventh and five in the eighth.
Thorpe (1-0) pitched eight scoreless innings, throwing 112 pitches, scattering four hits with one walk. Kyle Scott retired BYU in order in the ninth with one strikeout.
The loss went to BYU starter Easton Walker (0-1) as he allowed two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings with no walks and four strikeouts.
Samuelson's single up the middle in the fourth inning scored the first run of the game. Cal Poly's three-run sixth was highlighted by Samuelson's second RBI single and a two-run single by Nick Marinconz.
Cabrera's first career collegiate home run came in the seventh, a shot to left-center field. Cal Poly sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth, Nick DiCarlo's two-run single and RBI singles by Kyle Ashworth, Cabrera and Taison Corio accounting for the five runs.
The nightcap was the longest by innings in Baggett Stadium history and was 18 minutes shy of the mark for longest game by time, lasting 4 hours, 52 minutes.
BYU produced leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 before Cal Poly scored three times in the seventh for a 4-3 lead. Cabrera's single off the pitcher's rubber tallied the first run and the ensuing overthrow allowed the second run to cross the plate. Emmerson singled into right field to give Cal Poly the lead.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, pinch-hitter Cutter Clawson doubled off the glove of a diving Beesley in deep center field to score the tying run.
Cal Poly had ample opportunities to win the game in the next five innings, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth and 11th frames and two more runners on the basepaths in the 12th.
In the BYU 14th, Peyton Cole drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a groundout and Danny Gelalich, a .105 hitter, doubled down the right-field line to score Cole.
BYU won despite being outhit 13-7 and committing four errors.
The loss spoiled Emmerson's third career four-hit game as he went 4-for-7 with four singles, all in his last four at-bats. Beesley, Elijah Greene and Connor Gurnik each added two hits for the Mustangs.
Tyson Heaton (1-0), who gave up two runs and three hits in one-third of an inning in the opener, tossed two scoreless frames of one-hit baseball in the nightcap for the win.
The loss went to Mustang sophomore right-hander Bryan Woo (0-1), though he gave up just one run and two hits over five innings with five strikeouts. Ryan Jameson, another sophomore righty, tossed four innings with four strikeouts, allowing just one run and two hits.
Cal Poly visits Fresno State on Tuesday night before hosting No. 1-ranked and last year's national runner-up, Michigan, for a three-game series Friday through Sunday. It will be the second of five consecutive weekend series at home for the Mustangs.
Late Rallies Lift BYU Over Cal Poly for Second Straight Night, 4-3
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Brigham Young rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Cal Poly 4-3 in the second game of a four-game non-conference baseball series Friday night inside Baggett Stadium.
A wild pitch and an RBI double by Mitch McIntyre accounted for the two BYU runs in the seventh, tying the game at 3-3, and a sacrifice fly by Danny Gelalich tallied the go-ahead run in the eighth.
Cal Poly had the tying run at second base in the ninth as Nick DiCarlo drew a one-out walk and advanced 90 feet on a groundout, but a foul pop-up outside of first base ended the game.
The loss, Cal Poly's third in a row, all at home this week, dropped Coach Larry Lee's Mustangs to 2-4 on the season. Brigham Young improved to 4-2.
Bryce Robison (1-0), the last of three BYU pitchers used in the game, earned the win with three scoreless innings. Starter Cy Nielson allowed two runs and four hits over five innings with seven strikeouts in a no-decision.
Mustang junior southpaw Andrew Alvarez gave up just one run and two hits over six innings and left the game with Cal Poly holding a 3-1 lead. He struck out a career-high eight Cougar batters and sports an 0.84 ERA for the season.
Bryan Woo allowed the tying runs in the seventh and Kyle Scott (0-1) gave up BYU's go-ahead run in the eighth in suffering the loss. Scott struck out four over 2 2/3 innings.
After BYU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Austin Deming's sacrifice fly to center field, Cal Poly answered with two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth. Senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley ignited both Cal Poly rallies.
Beesley opened the fourth with a double to the gap in left-center field. Catcher Myles Emmerson's double down the left-field line scored Beesley and DiCarlo tripled to right field, bringing home Emmerson.
In the sixth, Beesley tripled to right field and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-1 lead.
BYU tied the game in the seventh and went ahead in the eighth. Cal Poly had two base runners in the seventh and one more in the ninth, but couldn't regain the upper hand against Robison.
Beesley and Emmerson each had two of Cal Poly's seven hits. Shortstop Andrew Pintar had a single and double for BYU.
Cal Poly has 17 hits in three home games this week for a .175 average, dropping the overall batting average for six games to .216.
The Mustangs and Cougars will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. Freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe (0-0, 2.57 ERA) will start the opener for Cal Poly while the starter for the nightcap has not been announced.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Cal Poly Tops Boise State, 4-1, to Close Silicon Valley Classic
SANTA CLARA – Sophomore lefthander Krystyna Allman didn’t allow an earned run or a walk to earn her third victory in as many days at the Silicon Valley Classic as the Cal Poly softball program closed tournament play on Sunday morning with a 4-1 win against Boise State.
Boise State scored Sunday’s opening run in the top of the first inning with leadoff hitter India Kelly reaching on a Mustang fielding error before center fielder Ashlyn Adams produced an infield single and third baseman Brady Fillmore followed with a run-scoring base hit to right center field.
Cal Poly (9-5) was held hitless until senior designated player Shelby Jeffries singled to lead off the bottom half of the fourth. Two batters later, sophomore right fielder Lily Amos drew a four-pitch walk before senior first baseman Hailey Martin delivered a run-scoring single to tie the game.
The Mustangs then surged ahead with a three-run fifth inning with freshman left fielder Sydney Frankenberger putting Cal Poly in the lead with a run-scoring triple to plate junior second baseman Sarah Wulff before scoring herself through a Jeffries RBI single. Boise State starting lefthander Kelsey Broadus (6-1) then struck Cal Poly freshman shortstop Xiara Diaz and Amos on successive pitches with the second instance forcing home junior center fielder Noellah Ramos for the 4-1 scoreline.
After Boise State scored its lone unearned run, Allman (6-1) set down 12 of 13 Broncos hitters between the second and fifth innings. She allowed five total hits during the sixth and seventh innings, but stranded all five baserunners to close the game.
Cal Poly returns to action at the Feb. 27-29 Judi Garman Classic, hosted by Cal State Fullerton. Cal Poly’s tournament portion begins on Thursday, Feb. 27 with a 10 a.m. doubleheader against BYU and Illinois.
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Blanks Pacific at Home Sunday, 4-0
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly men’s tennis picked up its second win a row on Sunday after blanking the University of the Pacific 4-0 at Mustang Tennis Complex to wrap up its four-match homestand.
It was the most dominant win of the season for the Mustangs (3-5), winning their second match in a row at Mustang Tennis Complex.
In doubles, the Tigers won at the No. 1 position to get things started. However, Cal Poly’s No. 2 duo of sophomore Gary Vardanyan and junior Alex Stater won their match 6-3 in what was their first time playing together this season. The Mustangs’ No. 3 pairing of juniors Andrew Whitehouse and Roman Shenkiryk clinched the doubles point after a 6-3 win to remain unbeaten together at 3-0 this season.
Once it moved to singles, Vardanyan put Cal Poly up 2-0 after a dominant straight sets win, 6-0, 6-4 at the No. 3 spot. He is now a team-best 5-2 in singles this season.
Not long after that, senior Antoine Noel took care of business at the No. 1 position, 6-4, 6-1 to improve his singles record to 4-4.
The win was later clinched by junior Alex Stater at the No. 4 spot in strong fashion, 6-3, 6-0. Stater is now 3-2 in singles this year.
Cal Poly will be off next week before taking its two match win streak to Colorado for a pair of matches in two weeks. The Mustangs will travel to Colorado March 6 & 7 at the University of Denver and a neutral site match against Lamar University.
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Begins Big West Play with 4-1 Win Over UC Davis
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team continued its strong play this season with a 4-1 victory over UC Davis on Sunday to begin Big West play.
With the win, the Mustangs (7-1) have won seven of their first eight matches and are unbeaten at home this year.
In doubles, Cal Poly’s No. 3 duo of freshman Dominique Stone and sophomore Kim Bhunu started the match with a 6-3 win. They are now 3-1 as a pair this season. However, UC Davis got wins on courts one and two to take the doubles point. It was the first time this season that Cal Poly has not won the doubles point in a match they won.
In singles, freshman Melissa LaMette got the Mustangs on the board with a 6-4, 6-2 win at the No. 5 spot to remain undefeated in singles at 6-0 to start her Cal Poly career.
A short time later, Bhunu put Cal Poly ahead 2-1 after a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the No. 5 position to improve her record to 4-1 in singles.
Senior Emily Monaghan made it 3-1 Mustangs after a 6-0, 7-5 win at the No. 2 position. She is now 6-2 this season.
Shortly thereafter, senior Susanne Boyden clinched the victory for Cal Poly with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the No. 1 spot.
Cal Poly will take its 7-1 record on the road next weekend for a pair of matches. The Mustangs will travel to Arizona to face Arizona State on Saturday and Grand Canyon University Sunday.
No. 7 Mustangs Drop Final Two Matches at FSU Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After winning its first two matches of the season on Saturday, the Cal Poly beach volleyball team fell to a pair of top 10 opponents on Sunday to wrap up the weekend in Tallahassee.
The No. 7 Mustangs lost to No. 9 Stetson, 2-3 and No. 2 Florida State, 1-4 to move their record to an even 2-2 on the season.
In the first match against the Hatters (3-1), Stetson got on the board first with a 21-19, 21-11 win at the No. 1 spot over Cal Poly’s Torrey Van Winden and Macy Gordon.
The Mustangs then tied the match after Emily Sonny and Jayelin Lombard picked up a 21-16, 21-13 victory over Yasmin Kuck and Shae Hanson at the No. 3 position. Sonny and Lombard ended up finishing the weekend with a 3-1 record.
Stetson regained the lead after getting a straight sets win at the No. 2 position before later clinching the match with a three set win at the No. 4 spot over the Mustangs’ Adlee Van Winden and Josie Ulrich, 21-14, 17=21, 15-9.
Cal Poly’s No. 5 pairing of Vanessa Roscoe and Brayden Gruenewald made the final score 2-3 after a 27-25, 15-21, 17-15 victory over the Hatters’ Kamryn Johnson and Madison Bobes at the No. 5 position.
Later in the morning, the Mustangs returned to face the second-ranked host Seminoles (5-0), a team that beat Cal Poly in the first match of last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Florida State scored the two points of the match after straight sets wins at the No. 4 and No. 1 spots.
Cal Poly cut into the lead after the No. 2 pairing of Tia Miric and Mariah Whalen took down Alice Zeimann and Madison Fitzpatrick in straight sets, 21-15, 21-18. For the weekend, Miric and Whalen finished with a 3-1 record.
That would be the Mustangs’ only point of the match. The Seminoles clinched the match with a straight set win at the No. 3 position before finishing with a three set win at the No. 5 spot.
Cal Poly will now prepare to host its inaugural matches at its new on-campus facility next weekend for the COE Beach Volleyball Challenge. The Mustangs will welcome Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount University on Saturday. Cal Poly will face the Waves at 5 p.m. and the Lions at 7 p.m.
Rogers, Nikolaev Highlight Cal Poly at Final Day of MPSF Championships
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Senior men’s swimmer Paul Rogers and junior men’s swimmer Alexander Nikolaev each had second place finishes in their respective events to highlight Cal Poly at the final day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Saturday in Monterey Park.
Rogers, who won the 200 free on Friday and also broke the event’s meet and school record which was also a top 16 time in the country this season at the time, finished second in the 100 free on Saturday with a time of 43.55. That time was good for a personal best for Rogers and is the second fastest time in school history in the event.
Nikolaev had a second place in the 1,650 (one mile) yard free, finishing with a time of 15:30.30.
Diving also wrapped up on Saturday with freshman Tyler Wesson scoring a 237.10 in the platform dive which is the third best score in school history. Wesson finished eighth in the event.
Overall as a team, the Cal Poly women’s team finished the MPSF Championships in sixth place while the men’s team finished fifth in head coach Tom Milich’s final time coaching the Mustangs at the MPSF Championships.
No. 7 Mustangs Open 2020 With Pair of Wins Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The seventh ranked Cal Poly beach volleyball team opened the 2020 season on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. by winning both of its matches, including one over a top 15 team.
The No. 7 Mustangs (2-0) started the day by beating No. 13 South Carolina 4-1 before beating the University of Tampa 4-1 later in the day on the courts of Florida State University.
Against the Gamecocks, Cal Poly’s No. 1 pairing of senior Torrey Van Winden and junior Macy Gordon, playing together for the first time, got the Mustangs on the board first with a straight sets win over Skylar Allen and Katie Smith, 21-12, 21-19.
After South Carolina tied the match 1-1 with a win at the No. 5 spot, Cal Poly regained the lead when the No. 2 pair of juniors Mariah Whalen and Tia Miric, also playing together for the first time, won their match in three sets against Jess Vastine and Carly Schnieder, 10-21, 21-13, 15-5.
The Mustangs then clinched the win after another pair playing for the first time, senior Adlee Van Winden and freshman Josie Ulrich, won in three sets at the No. 4 position over Morgyn Greer and Jordan Smith, 21-14, 18-21, 15-8.
The 4-1 victory was completed after the No. 3 pairing of senior Emily Sonny and sophomore Jayelin Lombard defeated Franky Harrison and Avery Davis in three sets, 21-23, 21-14, 15-9.
In the win over the Spartans, Cal Poly’s No. 5 pairing of senior Brayden Gruenewald and sophomore Vanessa Roscoe got the Mustangs on the board first after their first win of the year over Selina Pfuner and Claire Overton in straight sets, 21-19, 21-14.
Shortly thereafter, Miric and Whalen took their match in dominant fashion from the No. 2 spot against Bri Civiero and Valerie Rosequist, 21-11, 21-9.
Later, Gordon and Torrey Van Winden clinched the match for the Mustangs after a 21-16, 21-15 win at the No. 1 position over Julia Oswald and Rachel Rosequist.
Sonny and Lombard got Cal Poly’s fourth point of the match after a straight sets win from the No. 3 spot over Katie McKiel and Melissa Elias, 21-11, 21-13.
Cal Poly will play two matches on Sunday, both against top 10 opponents who made the NCAA Tournament last year, to wrap up its weekend in Tallahassee. The Mustangs will take on No. 9 Stetson at 5 a.m. PT and the No. 2 host Seminoles at 7:30 a.m. Links to follow live stats for both matches are available on the schedule page.
Rogers Wins 200 Free, Breaks Records at Day Three of MPSF Championships
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Senior men’s swimmer Paul Rogers continued his strong run at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Friday by winning Cal Poly’s first individual MPSF title since 2018 while also setting records earlier in the day.
Rogers won the 200-yard freestyle after finishing with a time of 1:36.19 in the finals. He did so after breaking both the MPSF and school record in the same event earlier in the day during prelims with a record time of 1:33.73. That MPSF record had stood since 2013.
Rogers’ record swim was, as of Friday evening, the 16th fastest time in the country this season and would qualify him for the NCAA Championships next month in Athens, Ga. if it his time remains in the top 40. He would become the first Mustang to go to the NCAA Championships since 2015.
On the women’s side, senior swimmer Amelia Feick had the highest finish of the night after placing third in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.07, just narrowly missing breaking her own school record.
Senior women’s swimmer Ali Epple had a strong swim in the 400 IM, finishing fourth after a personal-best time of 4:21.57. That time is good for the third fastest time in school history in the event.
Through three days of competition, the Mustang men are currently in fifth place while the women are in sixth place.
The MPSF Championships will conclude on Saturday with the 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 1,650 free.
Rogers Sets New Personal Best at Second Day of MPSF Championships
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Senior men’s swimmer Paul Rogers set a new personal best in the men’s 500-yard freestyle on Thursday to highlight Cal Poly swimming and diving’s second day of competition at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in Monterey Park.
Rogers, who broke the meet and school record in the 200 free on Wednesday, nearly broke another school record Thursday after he swam a personal-best time of 4:20.42 in the 500 free, missing the record by less than a second as he finished second in the event.
In that same event, junior Alexander Nikolaev finished sixth with a time of 4:28.00.
On the women’s side, senior Amelia Feick had the highest finish of the night in the 200 IM, finishing seventh in the event with a time of 2:03.37.
Diving began its first day of competition on Thursday with the finals of the men’s 1M and women’s 3M. Freshman men’s diver Tyler Wesson highlighted the men’s side with an eighth place in the finals of the 1M dive with a score of 282.75
Sophomore women’s diver Joelle Weltner had the highest finish for the Cal Poly women. She placed fifth in the consolation final of the 3M dive with a score of 256.15.
Through the first two days of competition, the Mustang men are in fifth place while the women are in seventh place. UCSB is in first place on the women’s side while Hawai’i leads the men’s side.
The meet continues on Friday and will feature the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 backstroke.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications