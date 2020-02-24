Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs' Drew Thorpe named Big West Pitcher of the Week

On the women’s side, senior swimmer Amelia Feick had the highest finish of the night after placing third in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.07, just narrowly missing breaking her own school record.

Senior women’s swimmer Ali Epple had a strong swim in the 400 IM, finishing fourth after a personal-best time of 4:21.57. That time is good for the third fastest time in school history in the event.

Through three days of competition, the Mustang men are currently in fifth place while the women are in sixth place.

The MPSF Championships will conclude on Saturday with the 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 1,650 free.

Rogers Sets New Personal Best at Second Day of MPSF Championships

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Senior men’s swimmer Paul Rogers set a new personal best in the men’s 500-yard freestyle on Thursday to highlight Cal Poly swimming and diving’s second day of competition at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in Monterey Park.

Rogers, who broke the meet and school record in the 200 free on Wednesday, nearly broke another school record Thursday after he swam a personal-best time of 4:20.42 in the 500 free, missing the record by less than a second as he finished second in the event.