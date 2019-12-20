Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs announce first group of assistant football coaches; Wrestling falls to Drexel

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Beau Baldwin, introduced as Cal Poly's 17th head football coach last week, has filled the first four positions on his staff of assistant coaches.
Three of the four in the group have coached under Baldwin in previous years -- one played for Baldwin at Eastern Washington -- and the fourth is a holdover from the 2019 Mustang coaching staff.
Former Eastern Washington and Washington State head coach Paul Wulff will become running game coordinator and coach the offensive line at Cal Poly. More recently, Wulff was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, coaching the offensive line, at Sacramento State from 2016-18.
Baldwin has selected Nick Edwards to be his offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Edwards was Cal's running backs coach in 2019 and wide receivers coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, all under Baldwin, who was the offensive coordinator.
Casey Petree will coach the tight ends at Cal Poly and also will serve as Co-Special Teams Coordinator. Petree was a quality control coach at Southern Methodist this fall, working with the safeties and special teams, and was a graduate assistant at Cal from 2016-18, coaching the offense under Baldwin.
Finally, Aristotle Thompson, Cal Poly's assistant head coach the last three seasons and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for 11 years, will remain on the Mustangs staff in the same capacity.
"I am so excited to add a combination of both experience and knowledge and an overall true passion for not just teaching these guys on the field, but also making sure the players do the right thing and are good role models for the student-athletes," said Baldwin.
"Each one of these coaches brings different things, different strengths to the table and will help to really round out our staff on the field, in the film room and out on the recruiting trail," Baldwin added.
Paul Wulff
A veteran of the Big Sky Conference, Wulff was head coach at Eastern Washington from 2000 through 2007 and at Washington State from 2008-11.
Wulff joined Jim Harbaugh's staff with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 as a senior offensive assistant. The 49ers advanced to Super Bowl XLVII during his first season and made a trip to the NFC Championship game the following year.
He returned to college football in 2014 as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at South Florida. He was an offensive consultant at Iowa State for the final five games of 2015 before returning to the Big Sky.
Wulff was hired as Sacramento State's assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2016 and was with the Hornets for three seasons. This fall, Wulff was a volunteer assistant coach at UC Davis.
Wulff played collegiately at Washington State and began his coaching career as an assistant at Eastern Washington in 1993. He was elevated to offensive coordinator in 1998 and became the Eagles' head coach in 2000. In his eight years at the helm, Wulff guided EWU to a 53-40 overall record, a share of two Big Sky championships and three NCAA FCS playoff berths. He was named Big Sky Coach of the Year following the 2001, 2004 and 2005 seasons and was a finalist for National Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2007.
Wulff coached 23 players to FCS All-America honors, including 15 offensive linemen. His teams also featured quarterback Erik Meyer, who was the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Award winner and set the FCS record for pass efficiency. Wulff's offensive line was highlighted by Michael Roos, who was an All-American for EWU before a long NFL career with the Tennessee Titans.
The success at Eastern Washington led to Wulff earning the head coaching job at Washington State in 2008. In his four seasons, the Cougars' offense improved its production each year. In 2011, his final year at WSU, Washington State ranked ninth in the FBS is passing offense (322.25 yards per game) and 33rd in total offense (422.42 ypg). The Cougars were the only team in Division I to improve in total offense, total defense, offensive scoring and defensive scoring from 2010 to 2011.
A native of Woodland, Calif., Wulff graduated from Davis High School before heading to Washington State. With the Cougars, he was a four-year letterman and earned second-team all-Pac 10 and honorable mention All-American honors as a center in 1989.
He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 1990 and went on to play for the Raleigh-Durham Skyhawks and the New York/New Jersey Knights of the NFL World League.
Wulff and his wife, Sherry, are the parents of three children: Katie, Max and Sam.
Nick Edwards
Edwards spent his first two campaigns at Cal working with the team's wide receivers, including the duo of Vic Wharton III and Kanawai Noa, who have combined career totals of 241 receptions, 2933 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.
This season, Cal's running backs averaged 132 yards per game and scored 15 touchdowns as the Bears posted a 7-5 mark during the regular season. Cal plays Illinois in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Prior to his arrival at Cal, Edwards spent three seasons (2014-16) as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Eastern Washington, also working under Baldwin.
Eastern Washington compiled a 12-2 overall record with one of the victories a road win at Pac-12 opponent Washington State, reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs and was a perfect 8-0 in the Big Sky Conference to win its second league title during Edwards’ third season on the Eagles' coaching staff in 2016.
Eastern Washington was also Big Sky champion in 2014, finishing 7-1 in league play and 11-3 overall en route to a quarterfinal appearance in the FCS playoffs.
Edwards coached four-time Eastern Washington All-American and current Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who totaled 428 receptions, 6,464 receiving yards and 73 touchdown catches over 52 career games while shattering many of Edwards’ career records.
Kupp was also one of three Eagles’ receivers in 2016 with over 75 catches and 1,150 receiving yards with the others Kendrick Bourne (79-1201, 7 TD) and Shaq Hill (77-1157, 17 TD). In 2015, Kupp became only the second wide receiver in 42 years to win the Big Sky Offensive MVP Award. Three of Edwards’ receivers earned All-Big Sky Conference accolades in his debut season in 2014, led by Kupp as a first-team selection after he caught 104 passes to break the previous school record of 95 set by Edwards in 2011.
Edwards began his playing career as a walk-on at Eastern Washington under Baldwin before eventually starting 45 of the 50 games he played in and 51 possible during his career. Edwards finished his career ranked among Eastern Washington’s all-time leaders in touchdown receptions (33, No. 2), receptions (215, No. 4), yards receiving (2,634, No. 5) and points scored (202, No. 6). As a junior in 2011, Edwards was selected to nine FCS All-America teams – including seven first-team selections – after catching a school-record 95 passes for 1,250 yards and 19 touchdowns to lead the FCS. Edwards helped the Eagles win the 2010 FCS national title as a sophomore when he started all 15 games and had 57 catches for 614 yards with seven touchdown grabs.
Edwards was on offseason NFL rosters with Arizona and Seattle and turned down an opportunity to play for Edmonton in the Canadian Football League before moving into coaching full-time in 2014. He also served at EWU in the fall of 2013 as a strength and conditioning assistant after receiving his bachelor’s degree in recreation management from the school in 2012.
Edwards, a graduate of Foss High School in Tacoma, Wash., and his wife, Macca, have two sons, Kashmir and Kyrie.
Casey Petree
Petree, who worked as a graduate assistant under Baldwin at Cal, coaching the special teams in 2016, wide receivers in 2017 and tight ends in 2018, was a Quality Control Coach at SMU this fall, working with the safeties and special teams. The Mustangs, 10-2, will play Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.
Petree is a 2009 graduate of Texas with a bachelor's degree in Radio, Television and Film. While at Texas, he was a co-creator and writer for BurntOrangeCampus.com and, after his graduation, worked as a creative executive / coordinator for Morgan Creek Productions from 2012-16 before getting back into football coaching at Cal.
While coaching the Bears, Petree also pursued a master's degree in public health at Cal, earning his degree in the fall of 2018. He is a member of the University of Texas Alumni Association, Silver Spurs Alumni Association and Phi Gamma Delta.
Petree plans to marry Sarah Guitar Peacock on Feb. 15 at her family's ranch in Devine, Texas, just outside San Antonio.
Aristotle Thompson
Under Thompson’s guidance, Cal Poly has had at least one 1,000-yard rusher each of the past nine seasons, including two in 2014 (Chris Brown, Kori Garcia). Others were Jake Romanelli (2011), Deonte Williams (2012), Kristaan Ivory (2013), Brown in 2015, Joe Protheroe in 2016, Jared Mohamed in 2017, Protheroe again in 2018 and Duy Tran-Sampson in 2019.
Thompson was a running back at Boise State, helping the Broncos to their first two FBS conference championships (Big West Conference) in 1999 and 2000. The Broncos won the Humanitarian Bowl both years as well with victories over Louisville in 1999 and Texas-El Paso in 2000.
A 2001 graduate of Boise State with a degree in social sciences and public affairs, Thompson was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Boise State in 2001 and an assistant football coach at Nampa (Idaho) High School in 2002, Eastern Oregon University in 2003 and 2004 (where he also worked as an admissions counselor) and Grant High School in Portland in 2005 and 2006. He also was the sprint coach for the Grant team that won the Oregon state championship in the 4-by-100 relay.
Thompson returned to Boise State as assistant director of football operations in 2007 and 2008, involved with national recruiting, team travel and camps, before arriving at Cal Poly in 2009.
Thompson is a 1996 graduate of Portland’s Jesuit High School. He was named Gatorade Oregon High School Player of the Year in 1995 and earned first-team all-state honors as a senior in 1995 and second-team honors as a junior in 1994.
Thompson and his wife, Sarah, have five children, sons Brock, Bryson and Lennon and daughters Akyra and Payton.
Cal Poly Falls to Drexel 25-21 in Non-Conference Dual Meet
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly and Drexel split the 10 bouts, but the visiting Dragons won two matches by fall which proved decisive in a 25-21 dual meet victory Thursday night inside Mott Athletics Center.
Ebed Jarrell, ranked 18th in the nation at 165 pounds, overcame an early 2-0 deficit for his fall in 4 minutes, 57 seconds, while Michael O'Malley jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first period on his way to a fall in 2:53.
Those pins gave Drexel a 25-9 advantage and, even though Cal Poly won the final three bouts, it was not enough to complete a comeback.
The loss was Cal Poly's first in three duals this season. Drexel improved to 4-3.
Drexel won the first three bouts for a 13-0 advantage. Included in that run was a narrow 6-5 win by 125-pounder Antonio Mininno over Mustang Benny Martinez thanks to a 1-minute, 2-second advantage in riding time.
Joshy Cortez stopped the Drexel run with an 18-2 technical fall over Jared Donahue at 149. Cortez scored a takedown and four-point near fall in the first period, two takedowns, an escape and another four-point near fall in the second period and closed out the match with a takedown 32 seconds into the final period.
Brawley Lamer followed with a 13-2 major decision over Felix Belga at 157, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit with a pair of takedowns, an escape, a reversal, a four-point near fall, a penalty point and riding time.
The pair of falls by Drexel turned the match back in favor of the Dragons.
Trent Tracy led Cal Poly's late comeback with a 9-5 decision at 184, scoring two takedowns, a pair of escapes, a reversal and riding time.
Tom Lane, ranked Nos. 8-10 at 197 this week, improved to 7-1 on the year with a 5-0 decision over Bryan McLaughlin. After a scoreless first period, Lane tallied a penalty point for stalling in the second period and a takedown, another penalty point and riding time for the win.
The final match was halted midway through the first period when Cal Poly's Samuel Aguilar and Drexel's Sean O'Malley butted heads. O'Malley suffered a possible broken nose and was forced to default the match.
Cal Poly 141-pounder Jake Ryan was trailing Tyler Williams 3-2 in the first period when Ryan was hit in the head and suffered a possible concussion. Williams won by injury default.
Drexel fell to Stanford 26-11 earlier in the day at Mott Athletics Center.
Cal Poly will send several wrestlers to the Midlands on Dec. 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Drexel (25) at Cal Poly (21):
125 -- Antonio Mininno (D) dec. Benny Martinez (CP) 6-5
133 -- Chandler Olson (D) maj. dec. Trae Vasquez (CP) 10-2
141 -- Tyler Williams (D) by injury default over Jake Ryan (CP) 1:29
149 -- Joshy Cortez (CP) tech. fall Jared Donahue (D) 18-2, 5:38
157 -- Brawley Lamer (CP) maj. dec. Felix Belga (D) 13-2
165 -- ebed Jarrell (D) pinned Bernie Truax (CP) 4:57
174 -- Michael O'Malley (D) pinned Nathan Tausch (CP) 2:56
184 -- Trent Tacy (CP) dec. Anthony Walters (D) 9-5
197 -- Tom Lane (CP) dec. Bryan McLaughlin (D) 5-0
285 -- Samuel Aguilar (CP) by injury default over Sean O'Malley (D) 1:13
Meet Cal Poly's 2020 Signing Day class: Mustangs go heavy on defense, signing six DBs
Jeremy Justice II | DB
Can I have another? Welcome to the Mustangs @jeremyjusticeii !#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/fev4E3KY13— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Apple Valley
School: Apple Valley
Ratings: n/a
Offers of note: n/a
Notes
Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.
Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.
Kyle Christensen | OL
There’s a new member of the Mustang family! Welcome to @KalChristensen!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/l5Pb997cFT— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: OL (G/C)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Auburn, CA
School: Placer
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego
Notes
Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis.
He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense.
He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly.
Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18.
There’s a new member of the Mustang family! Welcome to @KalChristensen!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/l5Pb997cFT— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Kyrie Wilson | WR
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Hometown: Oxnard
School: Pacifica
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.
Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday.
It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly.
As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme.
Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.
Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports.
The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds.
Michael Briscoe | DB
We’ve added another DB! Welcome to the Mustangs, Michael Briscoe (@yvngbriscoe_)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/RXXsLqp0r3— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Vacaville
School: Vacaville High
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.
Jacob Oliphant | DB
Our next NLI comes from Monte Vista! Please welcome @j_oliphant2 to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/pwNgn33yop— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB/ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Hometown: Danville
School: Monte Vista High
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.
Notes
Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.
Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.
David Meyer | LB
Our newest Mustang is signed! Welcome to Cal Poly @_david_meyer27! #NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/NZi9x7Qu2l— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: None
Notes
The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.
Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.
Julian Reed | DB
Signed! Please welcome @juju_reed to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/9hFT62Shcc— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Grant High/American River JC
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.
Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.
Trevor Owens | DB
Another one! Our next Mustang is a DB from Butte College, Trevor Owens (@Rev2T)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/W0VVb5vqo2— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chico
School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.
Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.
Jamarri Jackson | DB
Our first NLI for #NationalSigningDay is in! Please welcome @JamarriJackson to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/CzFRNxj5oD— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 172
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers
Ratings: ** (In high school)
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.
Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.
Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.
John Smolenski | DL
It’s official! @john_smolenski is a Mustang!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/LR9wS28oSe— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Phelan
School: Serrano High
Ratings: N/A.
Offers of note: N/A.
Notes
Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.
It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.
Austin Anderson | OL
Verbal
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Hometown: San Ramon
School: Cal High
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly, San Diego
Notes
Anderson is an athletic lineman that can play a number of positions and appears adept at run blocking, pulling as a guard and playing some tackle. He's a strong kid that can already bench over 300 pounds and squat 400.
Anderson is another lineman from up north, coming to Cal Poly from San Ramon Cal High