Cal Poly Roundup: Mustang women's swimming & diving falls to Fresno State, Northern Illinois wrestling wins dual meet in SLO

Northern Illinois pulls away for 23-9 Dual Meet victory over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly and Northern Illinois split the first four bouts before the Huskies won five in a row to pull away in a 23-9 victory in a non-conference dual wrestling meet Friday night inside Mott Athletics Center.

Bernie Truax and Tom Lane won by decision as the Mustangs kept pace with Northern Illinois in the first four bouts. The Huskies pulled away with four decisions and a major decision to build a 23-6 advantage.

Brawley Lamer stopped the Huskies' run with a decision in the final bout of the dual meet.

Northern Illinois improved to 7-3 with the win while Cal Poly fell to 2-3.

Truax scored a shutout, earning a 6-0 decision over Izzak Olejnik in the opening bout at 165 pounds. Truax built up 2 minutes, 20 seconds in riding time with an early first-period takedown and, after a scoreless second period, added an escape, takedown and riding time for the win, lifting his record for the season to 10-8.

Lane, ranked No. 12 this wee by InterMat, is now 11-3 for the year after a narrow 3-2 win over Northern Illinois 197-pounder Gage Braun.