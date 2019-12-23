Cal Poly Roundup: Mustang men's basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield; Baseball announces transfer of Coby Boulware for 2021 season

Cal Poly Falls to CSU Bakersfield, 72-50
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Taze Moore tallied 13 points and was the lone player in the game in double figures as CSU Bakersfield led all the way in a 72-50 victory over Cal Poly in a non-conference men’s basketball game Saturday night inside Mott Athletics Center.
Seven other Roadrunners scored between six and eight points for CSU Bakersfield (6-8).
Led by Kyle Colvin’s eight points, Cal Poly fell to 2-10. Job Alexander’s seven points tied a season high.
CSU Bakersfield scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, opening up a 16-point advantage at 29-13 with 5:20 to play in the first half before settling for a 31-20 lead at the break.
Cal Poly closed the gap to seven points at 45-38 on a jumper in the key by Tuukka Jaakkola with 10:05 to play before the Roadrunners went on a 12-0 run to pull away.
Cal Poly’s 21 points in the first half is a season low.
The Mustangs were held to just 25 percent shooting form the floor in the first half and finished at 34 percent (16 of 47), including five of 20 from three-point range. CSU Bakersfield hit 48 percent of its field goal attempts (27 of 56), including seven of 16 from long range.
Cal Poly turned the ball over just 13 times, threw fewer than the Roadrunners, but was outrebounded 42-25. De’Monte Buckingham grabbed eight boards for CSU Bakersfield and Keith Smith had five off the bench for Cal Poly.
Coach John Smith’s Mustangs visit San Diego State next Saturday at 4 p.m. and complete non-conference play Jan. 3 at home versus Vanguard at 7 p.m.
Cal Poly Announces Transfer of Coby Boulware for 2021 Baseball Season — Cal Poly Baseball —
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Middle infielder Coby Boulware, whose father Ben played baseball at Cal Poly in the early 1990s, has signed a financial aid agreement and will transfer to Cal Poly in time for the 2021 baseball season with the Mustangs.
You have free articles remaining.
The 5-9, 170-pound second baseman will play this spring at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Ariz., before transferring to Cal Poly.
A 2017 graduate of Boulder Creek High School in Anthem, Ariz., Boulware played his first collegiate season at TCU in 2018 and transferred to Arkansas last spring, sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Cal Poly.
Boulware, who played summer ball for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League as well as for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League last summer, played in all 56 games and made 54 starts at second base as a freshman at TCU in 2018.
He ranked fourth on the team with a .278 batting average and led the Horned Frogs with 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts. Boulware recorded 19 multiple-hit games and one multi-RBI contest, driving in 17 runs for the season, and produced seven doubles and a triple.
Boulware was named to the 2018 Big 12 All-Freshman Team and earned a spot on the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team.
Boulware played his final three prep seasons at Boulder Creek, earning three letters. He holds the all-time school-record for career hits (146) and stolen bases (59) and was named a Rawlings Honorable Mention All-American as a senior.
Boulware also earned first-team all-West Region, first-team all-state and first-team all-section as a senior after hitting .431 with seven doubles, two triples, a pair of home runs and 24 RBIs. He also stole 35 of 40 bases.
Boulware hit .415 as a junior with 14 doubles and two triples, knocking in 28 runs and stealing 21 of 25 bases. He earned second-team all-state and first-team all-section honors and also was a Perfect Game All-American and All-Region high honorable mention.
Boulware earned second-team all-state honors as a sophomore after hitting .377 with eight doubles, one triple and 23 RBIs. His career totals for three varsity seasons at Boulder Creek were a .409 average with 29 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 75 RBIs and 59 steals in 71 attempts.
Boulware, who participated in the Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games following his junior season, attended Skyline High School in Sammamish, Wash., as a freshman.
Boulware's father was an infielder and outfielder at Cal Poly from 1991-93, playing in a pair of NCAA Division II College World Series, including the 1993 national runner-up squad when he hit .350 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 RBIs as a junior before he was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago White Sox as a second baseman.
Boulware played five seasons in the minor leagues at Hickory, South Bend, Prince William and Winston-Salem along with two stints for the White Sox team in the Gulf Coast League. He hit .266 over 444 games in his professional career with 73 doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs and 178 RBIs, stealing 73 of 108 bases.
A Los Gatos High School graduate, Boulware was drafted out of high school by the Montreal Expos in the 37th round in 1990. He hit .308 in 52 games as a sophomore at Cal Poly in 1992 and played in 15 games as a freshman, hitting .182.