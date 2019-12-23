Cal Poly Roundup: Mustang men's basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield; Baseball announces transfer of Coby Boulware for 2021 season

Cal Poly Falls to CSU Bakersfield, 72-50

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Taze Moore tallied 13 points and was the lone player in the game in double figures as CSU Bakersfield led all the way in a 72-50 victory over Cal Poly in a non-conference men’s basketball game Saturday night inside Mott Athletics Center.

Seven other Roadrunners scored between six and eight points for CSU Bakersfield (6-8).

Led by Kyle Colvin’s eight points, Cal Poly fell to 2-10. Job Alexander’s seven points tied a season high.

CSU Bakersfield scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, opening up a 16-point advantage at 29-13 with 5:20 to play in the first half before settling for a 31-20 lead at the break.

Cal Poly closed the gap to seven points at 45-38 on a jumper in the key by Tuukka Jaakkola with 10:05 to play before the Roadrunners went on a 12-0 run to pull away.

Cal Poly’s 21 points in the first half is a season low.